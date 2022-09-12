Read full article on original website
Hunter ed classes begin Oct. 3
The Polson, Ronan and Pablo hunter education course will start Tuesday, Oct. 3 in Room 118 of the Beaverhead Math and Science building on the Salish Kootenai College campus in Pablo. All classes will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. Sign in opens at 6 p.m. Interested students are required to register online now at fwp.mt.gov. A parent or guardian must accompany students under 18 to the sign in. Bring signed forms from online registration. This class is the only one scheduled in Lake County for October at this time. Individuals 10 years of age or older...
Fixing the department of miseducation
Like my mother and father before me, I am a proud graduate from Whitefish High School and was equally proud that after a 23-year career in the military with multiple overseas tours, two of my three children were also able to graduate from Whitefish. We are a Bulldog family. This was the same high school that excelled in academic and athletic excellence. It was a time when the principles of our founding fathers were honored, the pledge of allegiance was recited, and the flag was respected. When our boys graduated, Lola and I were confident that they received a similar...
North Lake County Public Library events
Mondays mean Mother Goose! Join us at 9:15 a.m. Mother Goose is geared toward ages 0 to 3, but all are welcome. We encourage parents & caregivers to participate with their children for this early learning time. The doors open at 9 a.m. We are excited to have Gwen Hadrits, who is a Parent Educator/Home Visitor with the Lake County Health Department join us on Monday the 26th. Thursdays at 9:15 a.m. Story Time has returned! September themes are: Sept. 8 ”Camping,” Sept. 15 “Robots,” Sept. 22 “Autumn” (with our special guest, professional Storyteller Mo Reynolds), and Sept. 29 “Colors”....
SKC student Hydee Wilson earns scholarship
P.E.O., Chapter CA, Polson, recently received notification of their candidate, Hydee Wilson, being selected for the 2022-2023 Jane Hammer Holmgren Scholarship (JHHS). The scholarship recognizes an outstanding Montana woman who is pursuing a degree in elementary education. It was established in 1996 and given in memory of Jane Hammer Holmgren of Kalispell, who passed away after a long difficult battle with cancer. Jane was only 39 years old with two young children and a promising life ahead of her. A P.E.O. chapter may nominate a candidate who has completed at least two years of college in pursuing a bachelor’s degree,...
Dayton Daze celebration emerges from the smoky haze
After weeks of fighting the Elmo Fire, the local firefighters who put in many days working to squelch the blazes finally were able to take a deep breath and enjoy the Dayton Daze Celebration held in the Dayton Park. Hundreds of people came to support the Chief Cliff Fire Department with donations and by their participation in the varied festivities. Most of the activities were held in the park, however, en route to the park, a bazaar was held at the historic First Presbyterian church. In addition to the various handmade and donated items, the ladies of the church conducted a good,...
Wayne Lee Kibler
Wayne Lee Kibler, 41, of Polson passed away on Aug. 1, 2022. Wayne spent most of his life as a carpenter, which he learned at a young age working for his family’s construction business. He was very close to his mother, Monika Mitchell, who he spent a lot of his free time with. Wayne was a Christian believer who loved to give kisses to loved ones, babies, and animals, although they were always a bit too wet. Wayne Kibler was preceded in death by his grandfathers Harold Kibler and Wayne Mitchell. He is survived by his mother Monika Mitchell, father Corbin Kibler, sister Jaimie Moulton, brother Alan Kibler, grandmothers Erika Mitchell and Carol Multanen, and his six children Michaela, Breanna, Lexius, Nathaniel, Skyla, and Wyatt. Wayne’s funeral services will be held in Polson at Polson Community Church, 1814 First Street East, On Saturday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.
Texas man killed in U.S. 93 motorcycle crash
A man from Freeport, Texas was killed in a motorcycle crash Aug. 26 near Big Arm. According to a Montana Highway Patrol crash report, the 56-year-old man was northbound on U.S. 93 at about 3 p.m. when his Honda motorcycle went off the side of the highway for unknown reasons. The motorcycle flipped onto a bike path, where the driver, who was not wearing a helmet, hit his head. The man suffered serious head trauma and was transported by helicopter to Logan Health Medical Center. He later succumbed to his injuries. Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.
MSU troupe brings ‘Shakespeare in the Park’ to St. Ignatius and Charlo
On a pleasantly cool and mostly sunny Friday evening, Lake County residents gathered at the Good Old Days Park in Mission for a performance of "King Lear" put on by Montana Shakespeare in the Park — an outreach program from Montana State University’s College of Arts and Architecture. About 150 people attended the production and most turned the event into a picnic bringing all sorts of munchies for their individual or family dinners. As the stage loomed bare before the play began, one piece of furniture stood out and announced through its construction that this was a true Montana production. How...
Community briefs
Harvest Festival in Ronan The Ronan Harvest Festival is set for Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trail of Bales, Market, Food, Music, Games, Cornhole Tourney, Petting Zoo and more. SKC fair Salish Kootenai College hosts its community resource fair on Sept. 14 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at the Robert Depoe III Building. New students, current students, staff, and faculty are invited. The fair includes FREE lunch, prize drawings, cornhole, and more. Come and take this chance to learn about the different departments and resources at SKC. Cancer Support Group A Cancer Support Group for anyone affected by cancer meets twice monthly at...
Maurice (Mo) Dean Brown
We lost Mo on Aug. 22, 2022. Maurice (Mo) Dean Brown, of Victor Idaho, was born Aug. 12, 1960 to Joy Mangum and LaVon Dean Brown in Shelly, Idaho. He attended high school in Sugar City, Idaho, graduating in 1978. He married Jodi Sue Smith in 1979. His academic journey started at Ricks College and continued as Mo earned a Bachelor of Science in zoology at the University of Utah before heading to George Washington University Medical School for his Doctor of Medicine. He completed orthopedic surgery residency at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington D.C. Mo served in...
Joyce C. Reed
Joyce C. Reed, age 93 of Kalispell, died on Aug. 6, 2022 at Whitefish Care and Rehabilitation. Joyce was born in 1929 in Lima. She and brother Jack were raised by parents Alma and Alice (Dowell) Clark. She graduated from Missoula County High School (now Hellgate) and the University of Montana with a BA in art. She married Harry Koski and they had two children, Steven and Pamela. After her divorce from Harry, she was reacquainted with high school friend Dallas Reed. They married in 1962 and moved to Pocatello, Idaho. In 1965 daughter Allison was born. As Dallas was...
Rodney Stephen McElwee
Husband, Father, Grumpy (Grandfather) Rodney “Rowdy or Rod”, Stephen McElwee passed away of natural causes on Aug. 16, 2022, in Polson, at the age of 74. He was born in Bozeman on Sept. 13, 1947, and grew up ranching in the Horseshoe hills by Manhattan, MT, where he went to school. After high school graduation, Rod enlisted in the Navy; he served in the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1969. Rod grew up loving every aspect of the ranch life, from working cattle, breaking a new horse, and team roping with friends. He had a deep-rooted love of horses...
Lovette “Lovie” Kaye Kenmille
Lovette “Lovie” Kaye Kenmille, 61, passed away at St. Patrick’s Hospital on Aug. 23, 2022. She was born Nov. 14, 1961, the daughter of ET “Bud” Moran and Karin Butler from Santa Anna, California. Lovette was raised and educated in several places, as her father worked for BIA. In her younger years she was raised by her grandparents and attended Arlee Schools. Lovette also attended school in Santa Fe, Duke, and Northern Cheyenne. Lovette married Laurence Kenmille on Aug. 21, 1991 and had 31 years of fun, laughter, trials and tribulations. Lovette worked many jobs in her earlier years from KFC, A&W...
Justice of the peace candidates
Michael Larson is still a general election candidate for Lake County Justice of the Peace. On June 7 this year three qualified candidates vied to be one of the two to finish in the first two places in the primary election to advance to the November general election. The two are Rick Schoening and me, Michael (Mike) Larson. Apparently, due to the fact two of the more high-profile races, Lake County Sheriff and Lake County Commissioner, had all Republicans with the winner of the primary being the automatic winner of the general election, thus the winner, there is an overwhelming assumption...
Flying high at the Skate Jam
POLSON — Skateboarders from across western Montana were in Polson last weekend to enjoy what they do best – skate. On Saturday, the Seventh Avenue Skatepark hosted its annual Skate Jam party were more than 50 skaters of all ages and skill levels showed up to show off their best skills, while others wanted to just hang out. The entire afternoon of skating was free for all participants and had different tiers of skaters competing for prizes depending on their age as well as free-for-all skate sessions. Throughout the day, groups of skaters waited in line to take turns dropping off the...
Legals for September, 8 2022
Craig Mungas State Bar No. 6746 Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC 2809 Great Northern Loop, Ste 100 Missoula, Montana 59808 Telephone: 406-721-8896 Telefax: 406-541-8037 Email: craig@bjornsonlaw.com Dept. No.: 2001 Cause No.: DP-22-65 Attorneys for Darlene J. Hawley, Personal Representative MONTANA TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, LAKE COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: RICHARD M. BARTASEK, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice...
Anita L. (Orr) Matt
Anita L. (Orr) Matt, 64, passed away in Ronan at St. Luke's Community Hospital on Aug. 23. Services are pending with Foster Funeral Home of St. Ignatius.
Thomas (Tom) David Borr
Thomas (Tom) David Borr, 60, passed away in Polson on Aug. 16, 2022, after a brave battle with brain cancer (glioblastoma). He was born in 1962 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to his beloved mother Betty and father Earl. Tom graduated from Western Michigan University and his adventuresome spirit eventually brought him to the Seattle, WA area where he worked in finance for several years. Even though he lived in Seattle, he remained loyal to Michigan football and never missed a chance to cheer on his team. He fulfilled a lifelong dream of working as a park ranger in Olympic National Park which...
Polson looks at $17M budget proposal
Revenues and expenditures are expected to balance out in Polson’s proposed $17.3 million budget for fiscal year 2023, but not without some maneuvering in the general fund. In his preliminary budget message to the City Commission, City Manager Ed Meece noted the structural imbalance in the city budget’s general fund. “Simply put, the city does not have enough general fund revenues to consistently sustain an appropriate level of General Fund expenditures that allows for staff compensation levels that assure the attraction/retention/development of quality people resources and maintain an acceptable level of operational effectiveness,” Meece stated. According to the message, revenues and expenditures for...
