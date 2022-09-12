Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Helena High battles back in second half to dominate homecoming game against Hellgate
HELENA — The Helena High Bengals entered their homecoming game against the Missoula Hellgate Knights 2-1, whereas the Knights entered Thursday's matchup at 1-2. Not only did the two teams have to battle each other, but the wet field conditions. The first half was off to a slow start,...
406mtsports.com
'My dream has come true:' Libby's Cy Stevenson commits to Montana for football
MISSOULA — Cy Stevenson needed only three days to make his commitment to the Montana football team. Playing for the Griz has been a longtime dream for the senior from Libby. So, when he shared his commitment Tuesday on Twitter, he even included a picture of him as a baby wearing a UM jersey with the No. 37 legacy number.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk
Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem
I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
Yum! Popular Missoula Food Truck Opens New Eatery Location
Do you know what a Gastronome is? It is a person who is a lover of good food. I would consider myself not only a gastronome but also a gastro-tourist. I am a person who feels that you must eat where the locals eat when you are traveling. I typically refuse to eat at a chain restaurant, if I am traveling. I always say, "you can get that at home." So I prefer to sample local cuisine, at places I can't get at home. For example, when in Seattle, I gobble up fresh seafood. When in Louisiana, I'm eating gumbo. When in New York, I'm eating pizza. When in Philly... You gotta get an authentic cheesesteak sandwich.
Griz Homecoming Parade Route Revealed
As University of Montana Griz Alumni Association and fans plan for the annual Homecoming game on Saturday September 24th, a familiar tradition returns: The Griz Homecoming Parade. It's been two years since we got to see the floats, the fanfare and the fans line up in Missoula to celebrate our Zootown team. However, this year's parade will be different from years past.
Flathead Beacon
Building the East Shore Highway
As it meanders north from Polson towards Bigfork, Montana Highway 35 can resemble an asphalt roller coaster with its deep dips, twisting turns, tight trees and flirtations with the Flathead Lake shoreline. The current version of the road, with its skimpy shoulders, sparse guardrail and a 50-mph speed limit, carries...
Black bears deaths investigated at Flathead cherry orchard
The death of two black bears at a Flathead cherry orchard remains under investigation by CSKT game warden
Community briefs
Harvest Festival in Ronan The Ronan Harvest Festival is set for Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trail of Bales, Market, Food, Music, Games, Cornhole Tourney, Petting Zoo and more. SKC fair Salish Kootenai College hosts its community resource fair on Sept. 14 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at the Robert Depoe III Building. New students, current students, staff, and faculty are invited. The fair includes FREE lunch, prize drawings, cornhole, and more. Come and take this chance to learn about the different departments and resources at SKC. Cancer Support Group A Cancer Support Group for anyone affected by cancer meets twice monthly at...
Colorado investment firm completes acquisition of Missoula apartment complex
The acquisition of the Brooklyn West Apartments located on Mullan Road in Missoula includes 171 residential units.
SKC student Hydee Wilson earns scholarship
P.E.O., Chapter CA, Polson, recently received notification of their candidate, Hydee Wilson, being selected for the 2022-2023 Jane Hammer Holmgren Scholarship (JHHS). The scholarship recognizes an outstanding Montana woman who is pursuing a degree in elementary education. It was established in 1996 and given in memory of Jane Hammer Holmgren of Kalispell, who passed away after a long difficult battle with cancer. Jane was only 39 years old with two young children and a promising life ahead of her. A P.E.O. chapter may nominate a candidate who has completed at least two years of college in pursuing a bachelor’s degree,...
Wayne Lee Kibler
Wayne Lee Kibler, 41, of Polson passed away on Aug. 1, 2022. Wayne spent most of his life as a carpenter, which he learned at a young age working for his family’s construction business. He was very close to his mother, Monika Mitchell, who he spent a lot of his free time with. Wayne was a Christian believer who loved to give kisses to loved ones, babies, and animals, although they were always a bit too wet. Wayne Kibler was preceded in death by his grandfathers Harold Kibler and Wayne Mitchell. He is survived by his mother Monika Mitchell, father Corbin Kibler, sister Jaimie Moulton, brother Alan Kibler, grandmothers Erika Mitchell and Carol Multanen, and his six children Michaela, Breanna, Lexius, Nathaniel, Skyla, and Wyatt. Wayne’s funeral services will be held in Polson at Polson Community Church, 1814 First Street East, On Saturday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.
Dayton Daze celebration emerges from the smoky haze
After weeks of fighting the Elmo Fire, the local firefighters who put in many days working to squelch the blazes finally were able to take a deep breath and enjoy the Dayton Daze Celebration held in the Dayton Park. Hundreds of people came to support the Chief Cliff Fire Department with donations and by their participation in the varied festivities. Most of the activities were held in the park, however, en route to the park, a bazaar was held at the historic First Presbyterian church. In addition to the various handmade and donated items, the ladies of the church conducted a good,...
NBCMontana
Smoke to diminish air quality and visibility, showers and storms possible this afternoon
An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for ALL of western Montana through at least tomorrow morning. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
montanarightnow.com
University of Montana student passes away in Aber Hall
MISSOULA, Mont. - A University of Montana student passed away in Aber Hall on campus overnight Monday-Tuesday, according to a UM spokesperson. The student was a resident at Aber Hall, according to UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz. The exact time of the death is not being shared at this time. The...
montanarightnow.com
Missoula fugitive located, deceased in Lake County
UPDATE: SEPT. 14 AT 8:31 A.M. The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:. RONAN, Mont. - "On September 13, 2022, at approximately 11:55 pm, Ronan Police attempted to stop a vehicle on Round Butte Road. Preliminary investigation shows that prior to yielding to the officer, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle shot himself. The driver was identified as 50-year-old, Patrick Cork, who had warrants for his arrest out of Missoula, and who was the subject of a recent alert broadcasted by Missoula Police. The officer rendered first aid to Cork, who was hospitalized but died hours later. The Lake County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death and the decedent has been transported to the Montana State Crime Lab for autopsy."
Fairfield Sun Times
Speed limit reduction to go into effect on section of MT 82 between Bigfork and Somers
BIGFORK, Mont. - A speed limit reduction will be going into effect on Montana Highway 82 between Bigfork and Somers beginning Monday, Sept. 19. The new signage indicating the new speed limit is expected appear on the section of the highway Monday, weather dependent. A release from the Montana Department...
Legals for September, 15 2022
Craig Mungas State Bar No. 6746 Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC 2809 Great Northern Loop, Ste 100 Missoula, Montana 59808 Telephone: 406-721-8896 Telefax: 406-541-8037 Email: craig@bjornsonlaw.com Dept. No.: 2001 Cause No.: DP-22-65 Attorneys for Darlene J. Hawley, Personal Representative MONTANA TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, LAKE COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: RICHARD M. BARTASEK, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice...
Student Death Reported on University of Montana Campus
A University of Montana student died in Aber Hall early Tuesday morning, September 13. We reached out to UM Director of Strategic Communications Dave Kuntz for details and he provided this brief statement. “Overnight we suffered a tragic loss here at the University of Montana,” began Kuntz. “A student who...
Lake County Leader
Lake County, MT
The Lake County Leader has been in publication since 1910. It covers the Mission Valley and the Flathead Indian Reservation. The office is in Polson, MT which sits on the foot of the Flathead Lake.https://leaderadvertiser.com/
