COVID update: Illinois reports 2,511 new cases, 18 new deaths

Illinois reported 2,511 new COVID cases and 18 new deaths Tuesday.

The Illinois Dept. of Public Health says "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,725,426 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and at least 34,842 related deaths.

As of Monday night, 1,278 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 145 patients were in the ICU, and 75 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The daily case rate per 100,000 population is at 21.5.

A total of 23,390,465 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday and 65.59% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 19,428.