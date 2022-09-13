ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Students evacuated as police investigate ‘hoax’ shooting report at Hollywood High School

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Students were evacuated after police in Los Angeles were called to reports of a shooting at Hollywood High School.

LAPD says that they received a radio call at 9.43am on Tuesday reporting an assault with a deadly weapon taking place at the campus of the school.

The police department says that when officers arrived at the scene they found no evidence of a shooting, but the school was placed in lockdown as the situation was investigated.

Students were ordered to shelter in place or were moved to safety across the campus, while Sunset Boulevard was closed at Orange Avenue.

There have been no reports of any injuries, according to Fox11.

The LAPD went through every single classroom on the school’s campus, which is located at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue in the city.

News helicopters above the scene showed that several squad cars had responded to the incident.

An hour after police were called, LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted that the incident had been a “hoax.”

“Recent reports of a critical incident at Hollywood high school are unfounded and, after swift law enforcement response and internal individual classroom verification, we are deeming the incident as a hoax,” he stated.

In January, the school was placed into lockdown because of a standoff between police and a suspect in a tent who was armed with a weapon.

Hollywood High School was opened in 1903 and has hundreds of famous alums, including Cher, Sharon Tate, Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland, Laurence Fishburne, James Garner, and Sarah Jessica Parker.

