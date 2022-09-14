Motorcyclist killed in Williston crash shortly after brief police chase

UPDATE: 9/13/2022, 5:26 P.M.

WILLISTON, N.D. ( KXNET ) — A motorcycle crash with an SUV resulted in the death of the motorcycle driver.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 18-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was driving north on University Avenue when he collided with an SUV that was making a left turn off a private driveway onto University Avenue.

The motorcycle driver hit the front driver-side quarter panel of the SUV, driven by a 51-year-old female.

The 51-year-old had minor injuries, while the 18-year-old was pronounced dead.

The motorcycle driver had previously been fleeing a Williston Police Department Officer.

According to the Williston Police Department, the Officer terminated the pursuit right before the motorcyclist collided with the SUV.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9/13/2022, 12:48 P.M.

WILLISTON, ND ( KXNET ) — A heavy police presence is on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle in Williston near the 3300 block of University Avenue that occurred around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Williston Police Department, University Avenue between 32nd and 34th street is currently closed while police investigate the situation.

This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as we learn more information.

