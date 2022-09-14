ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, ND

Motorcyclist killed in Williston crash shortly after brief police chase

By Nick Jachim, Morgan DeVries
KX News
KX News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JK9bN_0htlA4zt00

UPDATE: 9/13/2022, 5:26 P.M.

WILLISTON, N.D. ( KXNET ) — A motorcycle crash with an SUV resulted in the death of the motorcycle driver.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 18-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was driving north on University Avenue when he collided with an SUV that was making a left turn off a private driveway onto University Avenue.

The motorcycle driver hit the front driver-side quarter panel of the SUV, driven by a 51-year-old female.

The 51-year-old had minor injuries, while the 18-year-old was pronounced dead.

The motorcycle driver had previously been fleeing a Williston Police Department Officer.

According to the Williston Police Department, the Officer terminated the pursuit right before the motorcyclist collided with the SUV.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9/13/2022, 12:48 P.M.

WILLISTON, ND ( KXNET ) — A heavy police presence is on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle in Williston near the 3300 block of University Avenue that occurred around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Minnesota man killed in head-on collision in Grand Forks county

According to the Williston Police Department, University Avenue between 32nd and 34th street is currently closed while police investigate the situation.

This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as we learn more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 3

Related
kxnet.com

Police arrest suspect in Watford City shooting

UPDATE – 9/19, 11:30 A.M. WATFORD CITY, ND (KXNET) — Watford City Police have arrested a 30-year-old man from Oklahoma after an investigation regarding the shooting incident on Sunday. According to Watford City Police, the man was asked to leave a party in the parking lot of the...
WATFORD CITY, ND
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 9/12-9/19 2022

(KXNET) — Crime and crashes dominated the news in the region over the past seven days. Here are highlights of what you may have missed: #1: Motorcyclist killed in Williston crash shortly after police chase. A motorcycle crash with an SUV resulted in the death of the motorcycle driver. According to the North Dakota Highway […]
WILLISTON, ND
kfgo.com

Suspect in Watford City shooting arrested, facing attempted murder and other charges

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – A man sought in a shooting at a Watford City hotel Saturday night has been arrested. After following up on numerous leads, police say 30-year-old Andre Deshawn Morris, of Enid, Oklahoma was arrested at 3 a.m. Monday at an apartment complex not far from where the shooting happened. A tip from the public led officers to the gun used in the shooting earlier in the evening.
WATFORD CITY, ND
KFYR-TV

UPDATE: Oklahoma man arrested for attempted murder following Saturday night shooting in Watford City

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - UPDATE (9/19 at 11:30 a.m.): An Oklahoma man was arrested this weekend following reports of a shooting at a Watford City hotel. Police say 30-year-old Andre Morris shot six rounds of a handgun Saturday night at a party after being told by partygoers to leave for stealing alcohol. Two of the shots hit an individual in the leg.
WATFORD CITY, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Williston, ND
City
Grand Forks, ND
Williston, ND
Accidents
State
Minnesota State
Williston, ND
Crime & Safety
KX News

Name released of 18-year-old killed in Williston motorcycle crash

WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — The name of the 18-year-old man who fled police and died after colliding with an SUV in Williston has been released. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was William Chamley, an 18-year-old Williston resident. On Tuesday afternoon, Chamley fled police on his motorcycle after police tried to pull […]
WILLISTON, ND
KFYR-TV

Arrests made in relation to Watford City shooting

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KFYR) - Two people have been arrested by Watford City police after an early morning shooting. Police say they responded to reports of gunfire on Wednesday around 2 a.m. They say during a group gathering an argument broke out between multiple people and continued into a parking lot. They say 22-year-old Perry Furey of Watford City walked outside and fired seven rounds from a gun before fleeing the scene.
WATFORD CITY, ND
KFYR-TV

North Dakota man loses appeal in a New Mexico poaching case

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has upheld an appeals court’s judgment that ordered a man to pay $74,000 restitution to the state Game and Fish Department for poaching a trophy mule deer buck in December 2015. The restitution included $20,000 for the out...
ARNEGARD, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Police#Fatality#Traffic Accident#University Avenue#Nexstar Media Inc
newsdakota.com

Oil Worker Shortage Reported in Williston Basin

WILLISTON, N.D. (Prairie Public Radio) – North Dakota’s Director of Mineral Resources says there is an acute need for workers in the Williston Basin. Lynn Helms says industry and government are looking for solutions. Governor Doug Burgum recently announced a plan to provide more child care options in...
WILLISTON, ND
KX News

KX News

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy