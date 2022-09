College football games today: Week 3 schedule, top 25 rankings for Saturday

College football games today: Top 25 rankings, schedule, scores for Week 3 games

Football Power Index college football rankings and schedule computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

No. 1 Georgia at South Carolina

Sat., Sept. 17 | Noon | ESPN

Line: Georgia -24.5

FPI pick: Georgia 91.2%

Score: Georgia 48, South Carolina 7

UConn at No. 4 Michigan

Sat., Sept. 17 | Noon | ABC

Line: Michigan -46.5

FPI pick: Michigan 99.3%

Score: Michigan 59, UConn 0

No. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska

Sat., Sept. 17 | Noon | Fox

Line: Oklahoma -11.5

FPI pick: Oklahoma 75.3%

Score: Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14

Youngstown St. at No. 9 Kentucky

Sat., Sept. 17 | Noon | SECN

Line: No line

FPI pick: Kentucky 97.7%

Score: Kentucky 31, Youngstown St. 0

Texas State at No. 17 Baylor

Sat., Sept. 17 | Noon | FS1

Line: Baylor -30.5

FPI pick: Baylor 96.9%

Score: Baylor 42, Texas State 7

No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon

Sat., Sept. 17 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox

Line: Oregon -4

FPI pick: Oregon 54.3%

Score: Oregon 41, BYU 20

No. 20 Ole Miss at Georgia Tech

Sat., Sept. 17 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Line: Ole Miss -16

FPI pick: Ole Miss 87.9%

Score: Ole Miss 42, Georgia Tech 0

No. 22 Penn State at Auburn

Sat., Sept. 17 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Line: Penn State -3

FPI pick: Penn State 61.7%

Score: Penn State 41, Auburn 12

UL Monroe at No. 2 Alabama

Sat., Sept. 17 | 4 p.m. | SECN

Line: Alabama -49

FPI pick: Alabama 99.6%

Score: Alabama 63, UL Monroe 7

Liberty at No. 19 Wake Forest

Sat., Sept. 17 | 5 p.m. | ACCN

Line: Wake Forest -16.5

FPI pick: Wake Forest 77.2%

Score: Wake Forest 37, Liberty 36

Toledo at No. 3 Ohio State

Sat., Sept. 17 | 7 p.m. | Fox

Line: Ohio State -31.5

FPI pick: Ohio State 97.4%

Score: Ohio State 77, Toledo 21

Pine Bluff at No. 8 Oklahoma State

Sat., Sept. 17 | 7 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+

Line: No line

FPI pick: Oklahoma State 99.7%

Score: Oklahoma State 63, Pine Bluff 7

Missouri State at No. 10 Arkansas

Sat., Sept. 17 | 7 p.m. | SECN/ESPN+

Line: No line

FPI pick: Arkansas 99.2%

Score: Arkansas 38, Missouri St. 27

Akron at No. 15 Tennessee

Sat., Sept. 17 | 7 p.m. | SECN/ESPN+

Line: Tennessee -47.5

FPI pick: Tennessee 99.2%

Score: Tennessee 63, Akron 6

Texas Tech at No. 16 NC State

Sat., Sept. 17 | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Line: NC State -11

FPI pick: NC State 67.6%

Score: NC State 27, Texas Tech 14

No. 11 Michigan St. at Washington

Sat., Sept. 17 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Line: Washington -3.5

FPI pick: Michigan State 53.4%

Score: Washington 39, Michigan State 28

USF at No. 18 Florida

Sat., Sept. 17 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN

Line: Florida -24.5

FPI pick: Florida 93.9%

Score: Florida 31, USF 28

No. 23 Pittsburgh at W. Michigan

Sat., Sept. 17 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Line: Pittsburgh -10

FPI pick: Pittsburgh 83.1%

Score: Pitt 34, Western Michigan 13

Louisiana Tech at No. 5 Clemson

Sat., Sept. 17 | 8 p.m. | ACCN

Line: Clemson -34

FPI pick: Clemson 97.6%

Score: Clemson 48, La Tech 20

UTSA at No. 21 Texas

Sat., Sept. 17 | 7 p.m. | LHN

Line: Texas -11

FPI pick: Texas 92.4%

Score: Texas 41, UTSA 20

No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M

Sat., Sept. 17 | 9 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Texas A&M -5.5

FPI pick: Miami 53.6%

Score: Texas A&M 17, Miami 9

San Diego State at No. 14 Utah

Sat., Sept. 17 | 10 p.m. | ESPN2

Line: Utah -21

FPI pick: Utah 99.5%

Score: Utah 35, San Diego State 7

Fresno State at No. 7 USC

Sat., Sept. 17 | 10:30 p.m. | Fox

Line: USC -12.5

FPI pick: USC 90.0%

Score: USC 45, Fresno State 17

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll for Week 3

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Oklahoma State Kentucky Arkansas Michigan State BYU Miami Utah Tennessee NC State Baylor Florida Wake Forest Ole Miss Texas Penn State Pittsburgh Texas A&M Oregon

