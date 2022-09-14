Chelsea vs FC Red Bull Salzburg live stream: How to watch Champions League match online, lineups

The Chelsea vs FC Red Bull Salzburg live stream will see new head coach Graham Potter take charge of the Blues for the first time — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Chelsea vs FC Red Bull Salzburg channel, start time

The Chelsea vs FC Red Bull Salzburg live stream takes place today (Wednesday, September 14).

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

The sacking of Thomas Tuchel came as a surprise to much of the footballing world, but Chelsea’s new ownership group led by American businessman Todd Boehly moved swiftly to replace the German. Their number one target was Brighton’s Graham Potter, and within just hours of Tuchel’s dismissal being confirmed it was reported that Potter was in negotiations for the role.

While Potter was expected to take charge of his first match last weekend, the Premier League was postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. But now the start of a new era at Chelsea is just hours away, and Potter will need a big performance after the London-based side got their Champions League campaign off to a stuttering start with a defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia.

However, FC Red Bull Salzburg will be turning up to spoil the party. The side currently sit top of the Austrian Bundesliga having won six of their opening seven games, scoring 21 goals and conceding just three in the process. Salzburg also managed a respectable 1-1 draw with AC Milan in their opening CL fixture, proving they aren’t in Group E just to make up the numbers. They are eyeing qualification for the knockout stages of the tournament for the second successive season.

The Chelsea job is a big step up for Potter, who has never managed a Champions League game before, but he’s proved with Brighton to be a forward-thinking coach who aims to play attractive football. The big question will be if he can get Chelsea’s largely underperforming frontline firing on all cylinders once again.

Here's how they line up:

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, James, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount, Havertz, Aubameyang, Sterling

RB Salzburg: Köhn, Dedic, Bernardo, Pavlovic, Ulmer, Capaldo, Seiwald, Sucic, Kjærgaard, Dos Santos Pedro, Okafor

Will the Graham Potter era at Chelsea begin with a win? Find out watching the Chelsea vs FC Red Bull Salzburg live stream.

How to watch the Chelsea vs FC Red Bull Salzburg live stream wherever you are

The Chelsea vs FC Red Bull Salzburg live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network.

How to watch the Chelsea vs FC Red Bull Salzburg live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Chelsea vs FC Red Bull Salzburg live stream on Paramount Plus . Kick off is at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, Fubo.TV is another option. The Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including CBS local channels, TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

How to watch the Chelsea vs FC Red Bull Salzburg live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the Chelsea vs FC Red Bull Salzburg live stream in the U.K., and you can watch it on BT Sport 3HD. The game kicks off at 8 p.m. BST.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

How to watch the Chelsea vs FC Red Bull Salzburg live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Chelsea vs FC Red Bull Salzburg live stream on DAZN .

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $24.99 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

How to watch the Chelsea vs FC Red Bull Salzburg live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch theChelsea vs FC Red Bull Salzburg live stream on Stan . The streaming service offers a 30-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch the Champions League 22/23 you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on — but this also includes a 7-day free trial .

How to watch the Chelsea vs FC Red Bull Salzburg live stream in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch the Chelsea vs FC Red Bull Salzburg live stream on Spark Sport . This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

