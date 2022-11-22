ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL pass-rushing, run-stopping, blocking leaderboard: Win rate rankings for top players, teams

By ESPN Analytics
 3 days ago

ESPN Analytics created revolutionary new metrics to measure performance in the trenches -- in both the run and pass game -- using player tracking data from NFL Next Gen Stats.

Our pass rush win rate metric tells us how often a pass-rusher is able to beat his block within 2.5 seconds. Likewise, our pass block win rate metric conveys the rate linemen can sustain their blocks for 2.5 seconds or longer.

In run stop win rate, a defender can earn a win by doing any of the following: beating his blocker so he's in better position to stop the runner; disrupting the pocket or running lane by pushing his blocker backwards; containing the runner such that he must adjust his running lane; or recording a tackle within three yards of the line of scrimmage. If a defender earns a run stop win, his blocker earns a loss, and vice versa.

Read more about our pass-game metrics and run-game metrics . Check out the 2021 leaderboard here .

Jump to:
PRWR: Players | Team
RSWR: Players | Team
PBWR: Players | Team
RBWR: Players | Team

Top 10 DE/OLB pass rush win rate

Top 10 DT pass rush win rate

Top 10 DE/OLB run stop win rate

Top 10 DT run stop win rate

Top 10 OT pass block win rate

Top 10 OG pass block win rate

Top 10 C pass block win rate

Top 10 OT run block win rate

Top 10 OG run block win rate

Top 10 C run block win rate

Team pass rush win rate

1. Los Angeles Rams , 55%
2. Philadelphia Eagles , 53%
3. Denver Broncos , 51%
4. Dallas Cowboys , 51%
5. Miami Dolphins , 48%
6. Green Bay Packers , 47%
7. Arizona Cardinals , 47%
8. Jacksonville Jaguars , 46%
9. Kansas City Chiefs , 45%
10. San Francisco 49ers , 45%
11. New York Jets , 44%
12. Las Vegas Raiders , 43%
13. Carolina Panthers , 42%
14. Buffalo Bills , 41%
15. Houston Texans , 41%
15. New York Giants , 41%
17. Baltimore Ravens , 41%
18. Washington Commanders , 41%
19. Chicago Bears , 40%
20. Cincinnati Bengals , 40%
21. Cleveland Browns , 39%
22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers , 38%
23. Pittsburgh Steelers , 38%
24. Atlanta Falcons , 38%
25. Seattle Seahawks , 38%
26. Tennessee Titans , 37%
27. Minnesota Vikings , 36%
28. New England Patriots , 34%
29. Los Angeles Chargers , 33%
30. Indianapolis Colts , 33%
31. New Orleans Saints , 30%
32. Detroit Lions , 29%

Team run stop win rate

1. Tennessee Titans, 37%
2. Los Angeles Rams, 35%
3. Denver Broncos, 34%
4. San Francisco 49ers, 33%
5. Indianapolis Colts, 33%
6. New York Jets, 32%
7. Buffalo Bills, 32%
8. Carolina Panthers, 32%

9. Washington Commanders, 32%
10. Miami Dolphins, 31%
11. Chicago Bears, 31%
12. Baltimore Ravens, 31%
13. Las Vegas Raiders, 31%
14. Cleveland Browns, 31%
15. New England Patriots, 31%
16. Seattle Seahawks, 31%
17. Houston Texans, 30%
18. Minnesota Vikings, 30%
19. Los Angeles Chargers, 30%
20. Jacksonville Jaguars, 30%
21. Philadelphia Eagles, 30%
22. Atlanta Falcons, 30%
23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 30%
24. Pittsburgh Steelers, 29%
25. New Orleans Saints, 29%
26. Arizona Cardinals, 29%
27. Detroit Lions, 28%

28. New York Giants, 28%
29. Green Bay Packers, 28%
30. Dallas Cowboys, 27%
31. Cincinnati Bengals, 26%
32. Kansas City Chiefs, 26%

Team pass block win rate

1. Kansas City Chiefs, 73%
2. Chicago Bears, 70%
3. Baltimore Ravens, 69%
4. Cleveland Browns, 68%
5. Green Bay Packers, 66%
6. Seattle Seahawks, 65%
7. Buffalo Bills, 64%
8. Pittsburgh Steelers, 63%
9. Denver Broncos, 63%
10. Philadelphia Eagles, 62%
11. Carolina Panthers, 60%
12. Las Vegas Raiders, 60%
13. New Orleans Saints, 60%
14. Atlanta Falcons, 59%
15. Arizona Cardinals, 59%
16. Minnesota Vikings, 58%
17. Los Angeles Chargers, 58%
18. Detroit Lions, 58%
19. New York Giants, 57%
20. New York Jets, 57%
21. San Francisco 49ers, 57%
22. Houston Texans, 57%
23. Miami Dolphins, 57%
24. New England Patriots, 56%
25. Los Angeles Rams, 56%
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 53%
27. Tennessee Titans, 53%
28. Washington Commanders, 52%
29. Jacksonville Jaguars, 51%
30. Cincinnati Bengals, 47%
31. Indianapolis Colts, 47%
32. Dallas Cowboys, 47%

Team run block win rate

1. Baltimore Ravens, 76%
2. Kansas City Chiefs, 75%
3. Dallas Cowboys, 74%
4. Chicago Bears, 74%
5. Philadelphia Eagles, 74%
6. Cincinnati Bengals, 73%
7. Denver Broncos, 73%
8. Detroit Lions, 73%
9. Cleveland Browns, 73%
10. Minnesota Vikings, 72%
11. Tennessee Titans, 72%
12. Arizona Cardinals, 72%
13. New Orleans Saints, 72%
14. Carolina Panthers, 72%
15. Las Vegas Raiders, 72%
16. Miami Dolphins, 72%
17. Green Bay Packers, 72%
18. New York Jets, 71%
19. Atlanta Falcons, 71%
20. Pittsburgh Steelers, 70%
21. New York Giants, 70%
22. San Francisco 49ers, 70%
23. Washington Commanders, 70%
24. Indianapolis Colts, 70%
25. Seattle Seahawks, 70%
26. Jacksonville Jaguars, 70%
27. Buffalo Bills, 70%
28. Los Angeles Rams, 69%
29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 69%
30. Houston Texans, 69%
31. Los Angeles Chargers, 68%
32. New England Patriots, 67%

Visit the ESPN Analytics Index .

