Mishawaka, IN

H.S. polls: Mishawaka football at No. 2 in both AP and coaches poll

By South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago

More: Four things we learned from Week 4 action in high school football

FOOTBALL

Associated Press

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll records through games of Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Class 6A 1. Brownsburg 4-0, 2. Center Grove) 3-1, 3. Indpls Cathedral 3-1, 4. Hamilton Southeastern 4-0, 5. Carmel 2-2

6. Westfield 3-1, 7. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 4-0, 8. Indpls Ben Davis 2-2, 9. Fishers 3-1, 10. Zionsville 3-1 40

Others receiving votes: Warsaw 38. Crown Point 38. Elkhart 36. Warren Central 26. Lawrence Central 18.

Class 5A

1, Whiteland 4-0, 2. Mishawaka 4-0, 3. Merrillville 3-1, 4. Ft. Wayne Snider 4-0, 5. Valparaiso 3-1

6. Franklin 3-1, 7. Decatur Central 2-2, 8. Ft. Wayne Dwenger 3-1, 9. Castle 3-1, 10. (tie) Bloomington South 3-1 and Ft. Wayne North 3-1

Others receiving votes: Lafayette Harrison 52. Terre Haute South 14.

Class 4A

1, New Palestine 4-0, 2. Indpls Roncalli 4-0, 3. Mooresville 4-0, 4. E. Central 3-1, 5. NorthWood 4-0

6. New Prairie 4-0, 7. Kokomo 4-0, 8. Indpls Brebeuf 2-1, 9. Ev. Reitz 4-0, 10. Northview 4-0

Others receiving votes: Martinsville 26. Ev. Memorial 26. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 16. Jasper 8. Greenfield 6. Hobart 2. E. Noble 2.

Class 3A

1 W. Lafayette 4-0, 2. Gibson Southern 4-0, 3. Indpls Chatard 2-2, 4. Norwell 4-0, 5. Tri-West 3-1

6. Guerin Catholic 3-1, 7. Oak Hill 4-0, 8. Western Boone 3-1, 9. Southridge 4-0, 10. Hanover Central 4-0

Others receiving votes: Vincennes 52. Heritage Hills 46. Lawrenceburg 46. Charlestown 30. Tippecanoe Valley 24. Owen Valley 22. Fairfield 12. Yorktown 8.

Class 2A

1, Linton 4-0, 2. Indpls Scecina 4-0, 3. Andrean 2-2, 4. LaVille 4-0, 5. Eastbrook 3-1

6. (tie) Heritage Christian 3-1 and Triton Central 3-1, 8. Ev. Mater Dei 2-2, 9. Ft. Wayne Luers 2-2, 10. Cass 4-0

Others receiving votes: Rochester 28. Lafayette Catholic 26. Perry Central 16. N. Posey 14. Alexandria 6. Brownstown 6. Eastside 4. Southmont 2. Eastern (Greentown) 2.

Class 1A

1, Indpls Lutheran 4-0, 2. Adams Central 4-0, 3. N. Judson 4-0, 4. Indpls Park Tudor 4-0, 5. N. Decatur 4-0

6. S. Adams 3-1, 7. Tri 4-0, 8. Carroll (Flora) 4-0, 9. Putnam 3-1, 10. Tecumseh 4-0

Others receiving votes: Triton 28. Monroe Central 28. Sheridan 22. Providence 14. Madison-Grant 14. Edinburgh 10. Clinton Prairie 6. Covenant Christian 6. W. Washington 2.

Indiana Football Coaches Association polls

Class 6A

1, Brownsburg 4-0, 2. Center Grove 3-1, 3. Indpls Cathedral 3-1, 4. Hamilton SE 4-0, 5. Ben Davis 2-2

6. Carmel 2-2, 7. Carroll (Allen) 4-0, 8. Westfield 3-1, 9. Fishers 3-1, 10. Warren Central 2-2

Others receiving votes: Elkhart 4-0, Warsaw 4-0, Lawrence Central 2-2, Penn 2-2,Lawrence North 2-2

Class 5A

1. Whiteland 4-0, 2. Mishawaka 4-0, 3. Merrillville 3-1, 4. FW Snider 3-1, 5. Valparaiso 3-1

6. FW Dwenger 3-1, 7. Franklin 3-1, 8. Castle 3-1, 9. Decatur Central 2-2, 10. Harrison (WL) 3-1

Others receiving votes: Bloomington South 3-1, FW North 2-2, Bloomington North 1-3,TH South 3-1

Class 4A

1. New Palestine 4-0, 2 Indpls Roncalli 4-0, 3. Mooresville 4-0, 4. Kokomo 4-0, 5. East Central 3-1

6. NorthWood 4-0, 7. Brebeuf Jesuit 2-1, 8. New Prairie 4-0, 9. Evansville Reitz 4-0, 10 Greenfield Central 3-1 15

Others receiving votes: Northview 4-0, Martinsville 3-1, Northridge 1-3, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 1-3, East Noble 3-1

Class 3A

1. West Lafayette 4-0, 2. Indpls Chatard 2-2, 3. Gibson Southern 4-0, 4. Tri-West 3-1, 5. Guerin Catholic 3-1

6. Norwell 4-0, 7. Western Boone 3-1, 8. Hanover Central 4-0, 9. Lawrenceburg 3-1, 10. Owen Valley 4-0

Others receiving votes: Southridge 4-0, Oak Hill 4-0, South Dearborn 4-0, Vincennes Lincoln 4-0,Charlestown 4-0, Yorktown 3-1

Class 2A

1. Linton-Stockton 4-0, 2. Andrean 2-2, 3. Indpls Scecina 4-0, 4. LaVille 4-0, 5. Eastbrook 3-1

6. FW Luers 2-2, 7. Evansville Mater Dei 2-2, 8. Heritage Christian 3-1, 9. Triton Central 3-1, 10. Lafayette CC 2-2

Others receiving votes: Lewis Cass 4-0, Eastside 2-2, Alexandria 3-1, Brownstown Central 3-1, Eastern (Greentown) 3-1

Class 1A

1. Indpls Lutheran 4-0, 2. Adams Central 4-0, 3 Park Tudor 4-0 , 4. North Judson 4-0, 5. North Decatur 4-0

6. South Adams 3-1, 7. Carroll (Flora) 4-0, 8. Tri 4-0, 9. South Putnam 3-1, 10. Monroe Central 2-1 10

Others receiving votes: Triton 3-1, Covenant Christian 2-2, Edinburgh 4-0, Sheridan 3-1,Clinton Prairie 4-0, Madison-Grant 4-0, Pioneer 2-2

BOYS SOCCER

Indiana Coaches Assocation boys soccer polls

Class 3A

1, Zionsville, 2. Carmel, 3. Fishers, 4. Chesterton, 5. Noblesville.

6. Hamilton Southeastern, 7. Columbus North, 8. Castle, 9. Warsaw, 10. Bloomington South.

11. Pike, 12. Perry Meridian, 13. Elkhart, 14. Valparaiso, 15. Westfield.

16. Penn, 17. Goshen, 18. Brownsburg, 19. Munster, 20. Northrop.

Class 2A

1, West Lafayette, 2. Brebeuf Jesuit, 3. Evansville Memorial 4. Canterbury, 5. Mishawaka Marian.

6. Heritage Christian, 7. Speedway, 8. Bremen, 9. Bishop Dwenger, 10. SB Saint Joseph.

11. Culver Academies, 12. Heritage Hills, 13. Concordia Lutheran, 14. Providence, 15. Mt. Vernon (Posey).

16. Bishop Luers, 17. Lawrenceburg, 18. Leo, 19. Guerin Catholic 20. Greencastle.

Class 1A

1, Park Tudor, 2. Westview, 3. University, 4. Faith Christian, 5. Carroll (Flora).

6. Kouts, 7. Switzerland County, 8. South Knox, 9. Forest Park, 10. Providence Cristo Rey

11. Covenant Christian, 12. Bethany Christian, 13. North White, 14. Wheeler, 15. Southwestern

16. North Putnam, 17. Blackhawk Christian, 18. Oldenburg Academy, 19. Southwestern, 20. Lafayette Central Catholic.

GIRLS SOCCER

Indiana Soccer Coaches Assocation girls polls

Class 3A

1, Noblesville, 2. Hamilton Southeastern, 3. Carmel, 4. Castle, 5. Saint Joseph.

6. Zionsville, 7. Cathedral, 8. Center Grove, 9. Bloomington South, 10. Fishers.

11. Chesterton, 12. Reitz, 13. Homestead, 14. Crown Point, 15. East Central.

16. North Central, 17. Westfield, 18. Warsaw, 19. Mt. Vernon, 20. Lake Central.

Class 2A

1, Evansville Memorial, 2. Mishawaka Marian, 3. Brebeuf, 4. Chatard, 5. Guerin Catholic

6. Bishop Dwenger, 7. Leo, 8. Tri West, 9. Bellmont, 10. Silver Creek.

11. Lawrenceburg, 12. Hanover Central, 13. Gibson Southern, 14. West Lafayette, 15. Batesville.

16. Hamilton Heights, 17. Heritage Hills, 18. Northwestern, 19. Jasper, 20. NorthWood

Class 1A

1, Park Tudor, 2. Providence, 3. Heritage Christian, 4. Mater Dei, 5. Evansville Christian.

6. Andrean, 7. Faith Christian, 8. Covenant Christian, 9. Switzerland County, 10. Argos.

11. Oldenburg, 12. F.W. Canterbury, 13. Westview, 14. Trinity, 15. Northeast Dubois

16. Forest Park, 17. Muncie Burris, 18. Illiana Christian, 19. F.W. Blackhawk, 20. Lafayette Central Catholic.

BOYS TENNIS

Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Assocation poll1

, 1, WL Harrison, 2. Carmel, 3. Zionsville, 4. North Central, 5. Hamilton Southeastern

6. Columbus North, 7. Center Grove, 8. Fishers, 9. Homestead, 10. Park Tudor

11. Brebeuf, 12. F.W. Carroll, 13. Cathedral, 14. Jasper, 15. Floyd Central

16. Bloomington North, 17. Bloomington South, 18. Culver Academies, 19. Avon, 20. Westfield.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches

1, Columbus North, 2. Noblesville, 3. Carmel, 4. Hamilton Southeastern, 5. Homestead

6. Franklin Central, 7. Zionsville, 8. F.W. Concord, 9. North Central, 10. F.W. Carroll

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches

1, Carmel, 2. Zionsville, 3. Columbus North, 4. Noblesville, 5. Valparaiso

6. Fishers, 7. Center Grove, 8. Franklin Central, 9. Brebeuf, 10. Bloomington South

VOLLEYBALL

'I feel like I have no fear at the net': Penn High School setter will play at Toledo

IndianaPrepVolleyball.coom

Class 4A 1. Hamilton Southeastern, 2. Yorktown, 3. McCutcheon, 4. FW Carroll, 5. Brebeuf

Class 3A 1. Providence, 2. Bellmont, 3. Barr-Reeve, 4. Western Boone, 5. (tie) Benton Central and NorthWood

Class 2A 1. Andrean, 2. Wapahani, 3. South Central (Union), 4. Park Tudor, 5. Linton-Stockton

Class 1A 1. South Newton, 2. Tecumseh, 3. Springs Valley, 4. Trinity Lutheran, 5. Kouts

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: H.S. polls: Mishawaka football at No. 2 in both AP and coaches poll

Times-Union Newspaper

Local High School Sports Recaps For 9/13

Warsaw picked up a nonconference win over Columbia City Tuesday night and did so in dominant fashion, winning 3-0 (25-11, 25-12, 25-15) at home. The Tigers are now 12-6 this fall. Melaina Hawblitzel led the team with two aces and finished second on the squad with nine kills. Avery Hales...
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Penn faces Elkhart in conference opener Friday

Ribbon cutting ceremony held for now outdoor fitness court in Berrien Springs. Community leaders cut the ribbon on a new outdoor fitness court in Berrien Springs that features seven different equipment stations that let users work out using their own body weight. New VA outpatient clinic to open next month...
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
WISH-TV

10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Elkhart High School awarded $500,000 during awards gala

The Indiana Department of Education awarded over $4 million to schools across the state at the first Educational Excellence Awards Gala. Elkhart High School received a $500,000 award at the event. Elkhart High School was awarded $500,000 for Excellence in Crossing the Finish Line. This award recognized the high school...
ELKHART, IN
WISH-TV

Historian reflects on siege of southern Indiana town

CORYDON, Ind. (WISH) — During the Civil War there were only two battles fought north of the Mason-Dixon Line: Gettysburg, and a smaller, lesser-known invasion of the southern Indiana town of Corydon. On July 7, 1863, Confederate General John Hunt Morgan crossed the Ohio River from Kentucky into Harrison...
CORYDON, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Former Irish quarterback seeks to help athletes navigate NIL space

In 2018, Arike Ogunbowale hit back-to-back game-winning buzzer beaters in the national semifinal and championship to earn the Notre Dame women’s basketball team its first national title since 2001. The historic feat further propelled Ogunbowale to stardom, even leading to an appearance on “Dancing with the Stars.” Despite the...
NOTRE DAME, IN
footballscoop.com

Marcus Freeman joins Catholic Church

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has been confirmed Catholic, according to an announcement in the bulletin of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Granger, Ind. Freeman's wife Joanna and their six children already are Catholic. In an interview with the National Catholic Register published in late August, Freeman, who...
GRANGER, IN
abc57.com

Livestock truck overturns on C.R. 17

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A semi carrying pigs overturned on C.R. 17 Thursday morning, according to Indiana State Police. A call came in reporting the incident at around 11 a.m. near the entrance to the Toll Road. According to dispatch, no injuries have been reported. Vets are currently on scene...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Missing South Bend teen found safe

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police say Eric Castillo has been located and is safe!. South Bend Police need your help finding a missing 16-year-old. Eric Castillo was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the 1900 block of Fellows Street in South Bend. Eric is 5′6″ and weighs 140...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

New business opens in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A brand-new business is now open in Elkhart. J&B Home Décor & Gifts held its grand opening last week. The store offers everything from accent furniture pieces for your home, to gourmet treats, to specialty dog toys, and everything in between. While the store has...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Father, son buy historic Kizer House

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?. A father and son bought the historic Kizer House located in the 800 block of West Washington Street in South Bend. Stephen and Ed Ziegler bought the property back in March. “And I’ve been watching the real...
SOUTH BEND, IN
travelawaits.com

9 Amazing Experiences In Scenic Michigan City, Indiana

With miles of pristine beaches and towering sand dunes, Michigan City, Indiana, is flush with coastal charm. Add to those natural wonders a fascinating maritime history, a rich cultural arts scene, and a diverse ecosystem, and you find a premium vacation destination infused with Hoosier friendliness. Michigan City, located in...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Travel Maven

Visit The Largest Fall Festival in Indiana

There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Indiana sure knows how to throw one. For over 50 years the Hoosier State has been host to one of the best and biggest fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
NEW ALBANY, IN
