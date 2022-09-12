Read full article on original website
Related
As farmers split from the GOP on climate change, they're getting billions to fight it
Democrats plan to spend $20 billion to help rural communities address the climate crisis. There's little sign the infusion of money will reshape politics in areas that traditionally vote Republican.
Workers are getting bolder. The number of strikes tripled from last year as Americans see their wages shrink and bosses profit.
The failure of wages to keep up with inflation and gaining the upper hand in a labor shortage have driven more workers to the picket line this year.
Comments / 0