ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

JPMorgan, BofA cautious on job cuts as Goldman layoffs loom

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GhLfd_0hthSDV100

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) and Bank of America (BAC.N), the two largest U.S. banks by assets, expressed caution about job cuts in contrast with Goldman Sachs, where hundreds of layoffs could start as early this month.

"You need to very careful when you have a bit of a downturn to start cutting bankers here and there because you will hurt the possibility for growth going forward," Daniel Pinto, president and chief operating officer of JPMorgan, told investors at a conference Tuesday. "If anything, in some environments like this, there may be some very, very top bankers that you could not access or hire in the past that now they're available to be hired."

That stance compares with plans by Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), according to a source familiar with the matter, to cut jobs as early as this month after pausing the annual practice for two years during the pandemic. Goldman had a headcount of 47,000 at the end of the second quarter, a 15% jump from the previous year. read more

Wall Street bankers have become increasingly concerned about layoffs in the coming months. As the risk of recession looms and the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to curb inflation, deal markets have dried up. read more

JPMorgan's upbeat view underpins the company's approach to its workforce, said Lance Roberts, chief investment strategist and economist at RIA Advisors.

"We will see if JPMorgan is right in their more optimistic views, but history suggests that with the Fed actively hiking rates and reducing their balance sheet, the outlook is more cloudy with a chance of heavy rain," Roberts said.

Despite the investment-banking slowdown, Bank of America (BAC.N) is currently satisfied with its staffing levels, the company's chief executive officer said on Monday.

"We're fine with our headcount," Brian Moynihan told Fox News in an interview. "I'm confident if we need to manage headcount when people leave us to go to other employers, we just won't fill all the jobs, but we're in good shape."

JPMorgan had to adjust salaries to deal with "way elevated" attrition in the first half of the year, bank President Pinto said. While attrition is still high, it's normalizing, he said. The bank had more than 278,000 employees at the end of the second quarter, up 7% from a year earlier.

Citigroup (C.N) declined to comment on job cuts.

Moelis & Co (MC.N) referred Reuters to July comments from its chief executive Ken Moelis,who said the investment bank's talent pipeline is strong and it plans to hire aggressively.

The boutique investment bank announced on Tuesday it was adding Igor Sokolovsky from Guggenheim Securities as a managing director in New York to advise clients on mergers and acquisitions, specializing in the healthcare sector.

"The word goes out right around Labor Day to look at your headcount in a bad year," Moelis said at the time, referring to large banks. "It's just the way the cycle works."

Reporting by Lananh Nguyen and Saeed Azhar; additional reporting by Niket Nishant and Mehnaz Yasmin; editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Moynihan
Person
Daniel Pinto
24/7 Wall St.

The Price Of This Household Item Is Soaring

The July consumer price index numbers offered a glimmer of hope that inflation in the U.S. had started to slow. In June, consumer prices had been up 9.1% year over year. July’s CPI increased at a slower pace, 8.5.% year over year. The new August figures, released on Sept. 13, looked even better at first blush, up by an even smaller 8.3%. Numbers can mislead, however. Most of the improvement in August, same as in July, came from the sharply dropping cost of oil, gas, and heating oil. Otherwise, raging inflation remained.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Unemployment#Linus Business#Business Economics#Jpmorgan#Bofa#Layoffs#Mergers And Acquisitions#Goldman Sachs Group#Business Industry#Bank Of America#The Federal Reserve#Ria Advisors
Entrepreneur

'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain

Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
BUSINESS
The Intercept

After Refusing Loan Forgiveness, Bank of America Hits PPP Borrowers With Inscrutable “Finance Charges”

Bank of America has refused to forgive some of the loans it made to small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program. An early Covid-era program that gave business owners money to cover payroll and other costs to help keep them afloat during the pandemic, the loans were supposed to be forgiven if used correctly. But Bank of America forced borrowers to use its own opaque portal, rather than the Small Business Administration’s, giving business owners limited recourse to appeal when their applications for forgiveness were rejected.
CREDITS & LOANS
Fortune

‘Civilization will crumble’ if the world doesn’t continue using oil and gas, Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of electric car giant Tesla, says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022. Mankind must rely on oil and gas “in the short term” or “civilization will crumble,” Elon Musk told reporters Monday at an energy conference in Norway—a striking statement from the co-founder and CEO of top electric car maker Tesla.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Jobs
Fortune

Biden’s $270 billion semiconductor bill to battle China isn’t that big a deal, Goldman says. Unless there’s some kind of huge ‘international conflict’

The flashy new semiconductor bill may not do much to fix the global chip shortage, but there might be other big benefits in store for the U.S. Last month, President Joe Biden signed into law the much-awaited CHIPS Act, a package that will funnel more than $70 billion into the American semiconductor industry and set aside approximately $200 billion for further scientific and technological research.
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

The U.S. housing market downturn will be worse in 2023, forecasts Goldman Sachs

The U.S. entered into its first housing downturn of the post–Great Financial Crisis era. And the worst still awaits. On Tuesday, researchers at Goldman Sachs released a paper titled “The Housing Downturn: Further to Fall.” The investment bank now forecasts that activity in the U.S. housing market will end 2022 down across the board. The firm projects sharp declines this year in new home sales (22% drop), existing home sales (17% drop), and housing GDP (8.9% drop). For perspective, Russia’s souring economy is only expected to see its GDP fall 3% this year.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Worst Credit Card

The large majority of Americans own a credit card. Many own more than one. The paperwork credit card companies send to owners is long and complex. It is hard to imagine all but a small number of card owners can understand this fine print. Several organizations have selected the worst credit cards. Flaws run for […]
CREDITS & LOANS
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

593K+
Followers
355K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy