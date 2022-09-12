Read full article on original website
wibqam.com
Indy business named home of ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at Smokin’ Barrel BBQ in Indianapolis.
Fox 59
Indiana’s Largest Kids’ Consignment Event begins today, what to know about the Fall Whale of a Sale
Whale of a Sale is Indiana’s largest kids’ consignment event, and it’s back just in time for fall. The event starts today at Grand Park in Westfield and runs through Sunday. With inflation causing prices on so many things to skyrocket, this is the event where you...
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in Indiana
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Indiana sure knows how to throw one. For over 50 years the Hoosier State has been host to one of the best and biggest fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
buildingindiana.com
Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center Ranked No. 2 in Indiana for Rehab
Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center is among the best physical rehabilitation centers in the country, receiving the distinction of No.2 in Indiana. The rating comes from Newsweek and Statista Inc., an industry ranking provider. The Pangere Corp. was the lead contractor that established the stroke and rehab center. More information...
Why Did These 3 Indiana Restaurants Close After Appearing on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives?
Guy Fieri has been filming episodes of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives since 2007. The Food Network show is now in its 36th season. That is a lot of restaurants featured, a lot of plates sampled, and a lot of pressure on chefs. Some call it the curse of Diners, Drive-Ins,...
indyschild.com
8 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Sandwiches in Indiana
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022
Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings announces pregnancy with second child
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings visited “All Indiana” on Thursday with a special announcement!. Watch to see her fun fall forecast turn out to be a pregnancy announcement.
WISH-TV
Wildfire smoke moving into Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wildfires continue to burn on the West Coast, and the upper air pattern across the country has allowed smoke to reach the Midwest. The Cedar Creek fire in Oregon is one of the large wildfires pumping smoke into the atmosphere. On Wednesday, the smoke was being picked up on visible satellite imagery across the northern Midwest.
showmegrantcounty.com
Hoosier History Comes to Life at Mississinewa 1812
Oct. 7 – 9 Mississinewa 1812 in Grant County is the largest living history event in the country, depicting the War of 1812. The weekend long, family-friendly event features a Battle of Mississinewa reenactment, British and American military encampments, a Native American village, a wilderness camp, a voyagers camp and a river town. Featuring several merchants, artisans and food vendors, the River Town is expansive.
High September heat on its way to the Hoosier State
INDIANAPOLIS – Summer is NOT done with Indiana yet! Warmth is already building across the Plains and will migrate eastward later this week. The potential for multiple days in the 90s cannot be ruled out. High pressure opens the door to HEAT A high pressure system is currently centered directly over Southern Indiana and has […]
CNBC
These are the 10 cheapest states to buy a house in 2022—and Florida isn't one of them
In August, Homebuyer.com used the median household income and the median home price in each state to determine the most affordable states in the U.S. to buy a house in 2022. The list ranked each state based on the average percent of income it takes to cover monthly mortgage costs — from lowest to highest.
WANE-TV
Fall foliage in Indiana: When will leaf colors peak in 2022?
The first day of fall, when the Autumnal Equinox occurs, is September 22 at 9:04 p.m. With the fall season, temperatures get lower, days get shorter and the leaves change color. What is Autumnal Equinox?. Equinox is the Latin word for equal nights, meaning we will have 12 hours of...
puplore.com
11 Best Cavapoo Breeders In Indiana
The Cavapoo is a decent canine addition to any family because it is a healthy crossbreed with a playful nature, mild temperament, charm, and hypoallergenic attributes. However, a Cavapoo puppy from a puppy mill could be unhealthy, suffering from the many health conditions puppies from puppy mills often endure. These...
WISH-TV
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
How Do Most Indianapolis Truck Accidents Happen?
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) provides annual reports on the number of crashes that occur, and that result in traffic fatalities. Truck crashes are among the statistics reported to the NHTSA each year. Thousands of large trucks drive through the State of Indiana every day and through the central Indianapolis area. Indianapolis, Indiana, a central U.S. location, provides the freeway access many truck drivers need when driving across the state or the country. Unfortunately, many truck crashes injure drivers or passengers in other vehicles. Traffic fatalities on roadways in Indiana and Indianapolis sometimes involve large trucks.
Fast Company
Why the first family of auto racing is all in on EVs
The Andretti name is synonymous with speed. Mario; his sons, Michael and Jeff; and now Michael’s own son, Marco; have all been successful in various motorsports, primarily open-wheel CART/IndyCar racing. The family-run Andretti Autosport is one of the most decorated racing teams in history, with five Indianapolis 500 trophies among its lengthy list of accomplishments. In addition to traditional gas-powered vehicles, the Indianapolis-based company is fast becoming one of the leaders in electric racing, competing in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship since its inception in 2014, as well as the off-road Extreme E circuit which is now entering its third season. Not surprisingly, another Andretti—Michael’s daughter, Marissa—is taking a lead role in this transition. After joining the family business in 2015, Marissa now serves as the vice president of Andretti Autosport and managing director of Andretti Technologies. With Indiana’s heightened focus on the economies of the future and the transition to electric vehicles, the relationship between the state and Andretti Autosport continues to grow. Here Marissa discusses the company’s focus on electric cars and the role Indiana plays in its success.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) launches new life insurance program
For more information visit the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) website: https://www.va.gov/life-insurance/. As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving of her time, talent and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership and her favorite quote is Leadership is service not position by Tim Fargo.
wdrb.com
'It's devastating' | Southern Indiana high schools put rivalry aside to raise awareness about suicide prevention
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Two southern Indiana high schools put their rivalry aside Thursday evening for an important cause. The Floyd Central and New Albany soccer teams used their Hoosier Hills Conference doubleheader at Green Valley Elementary School to raise awareness about suicide prevention. The Bulldogs wore jerseys with...
