Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

Live Updates: Louisville hosts Florida State, Halftime

It's game time! Louisville hosts Florida State for a key ACC meeting on Friday night. Cardinal Authority will provide updates, including statistics, key plays and more. Be sure to check back often. Date: Friday, September 16. Time: 7:30 p.m. (ET) Site: Louisville. Stadium: Cardinal Stadium. TV: ESPN. TV Crew: Play-by-Play:...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Florida State QB Jordan Travis leaves in first half vs. Louisville with apparent leg injury

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was injured with an apparent leg injury following a sack late in the first half of the Seminoles' Friday night contest vs. Louisville. Travis had completed 13 of 17 pass attempts for 157 yards with two touchdowns and one interception at the time of his injury. Florida State trailed by a score of 21-14 at the time of Travis' injury.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Gallery: Card March prior to Florida State

Louisville is set for its home opener when it welcomes Florida State to Cardinal Stadium on Friday night. The Cardinals are seeking to build off momentum gained with its win at UCF last weekend, while Florida State looks to remain undefeated through three games. The key ACC contest will be broadcast on ESPN.
247Sports

GAME PICKS: Louisville vs. Florida State

Finally, the University of Louisville football team gets a home game tonight in the third game of the season. After two weeks on the road, the Cardinals will play host to Florida State tonight at 7:30 p.m. U of L lost 31-7 to Syracuse in a disappointing opener and then went back on the road and downed UCF 20-14 in the second game of the season.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Kenny Payne on the guard situation at Louisville: "I am good with it"

There has been plenty of chatter about the University of Louisville basketball roster for this coming season. And the biggest takeaway for many has been the lack of guards. First-year head coach Kenny Payne has six returning scholarship players on the roster, while he has added four new scholarship players since he took over in March. But the only players listed on the roster as a 'guard' are returnee El Ellis and true freshman Fabio Basili, who just joined the program one month ago. The Cardinals also list Mike James as a 'guard/forward' and have four walk-ons, including Hercy Miller, listed as guards.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Three Keys to Victory: FSU vs. Louisville

Florida State heads to Louisville for a Friday contest with some important early-season implications for the Seminoles. FSU is favored on the road and has a chance to establish some legitimate traction to begin a season at both a conference and national level for the first time in years. How...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Louisville.com

Hannah's Louisville (9.15.22)

Wilder Park (“But four generations of our family have lived in Smoketown. I wanted to live there, but the prices are astronomical. Gentrification.”) You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville has mixed emotions on Constitutional Amendment 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s more conversation around a new constitutional amendment that would ban abortions in the Commonwealth. Constitutional Amendment 2 would add text to the state constitution that would eliminate the right to an abortion in the state. An event in Louisville Wednesday evening armed attendees with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

