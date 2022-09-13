Read full article on original website
FSU’s injured, unavailable players at Louisville: Lovett out
Florida State defensive tackle Fabien Lovett is unavailable to play against Louisville. The starter and All-ACC candidate did not travel with the team after suffering what appeared to be a lower-leg injury in the final drive of FSU’s game nearly two weeks ago against LSU. Without Lovett, FSU is...
UPDATE: FSU QB Jordan Travis injures lower leg in Louisville game, will not return
UPDATE (9:47 p.m.): Travis returned to the field with the team using crutches and with a walking boot. Mike Norvell commented on the ESPN broadcast that Travis was out for the game. Travis immediately held his leg as the play ended. Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham quickly went over to the...
Live Updates: Louisville hosts Florida State, Halftime
It's game time! Louisville hosts Florida State for a key ACC meeting on Friday night. Cardinal Authority will provide updates, including statistics, key plays and more. Be sure to check back often. Date: Friday, September 16. Time: 7:30 p.m. (ET) Site: Louisville. Stadium: Cardinal Stadium. TV: ESPN. TV Crew: Play-by-Play:...
Live Gameday Updates: Louisville 21, FSU 14 - Second Quarter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Florida State faces Louisville on Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. from Cardinal Stadium (60,800) in Louisville, Ky. The game between the Seminoles (2-0, 0-0 ACC) and the Cardinals (1-1, 0-1 ACC) will be shown on ESPN. For more on how to watch, stream, or listen, click here.
Florida State QB Jordan Travis leaves in first half vs. Louisville with apparent leg injury
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was injured with an apparent leg injury following a sack late in the first half of the Seminoles' Friday night contest vs. Louisville. Travis had completed 13 of 17 pass attempts for 157 yards with two touchdowns and one interception at the time of his injury. Florida State trailed by a score of 21-14 at the time of Travis' injury.
Gallery: Card March prior to Florida State
Louisville is set for its home opener when it welcomes Florida State to Cardinal Stadium on Friday night. The Cardinals are seeking to build off momentum gained with its win at UCF last weekend, while Florida State looks to remain undefeated through three games. The key ACC contest will be broadcast on ESPN.
GAME PICKS: Louisville vs. Florida State
Finally, the University of Louisville football team gets a home game tonight in the third game of the season. After two weeks on the road, the Cardinals will play host to Florida State tonight at 7:30 p.m. U of L lost 31-7 to Syracuse in a disappointing opener and then went back on the road and downed UCF 20-14 in the second game of the season.
NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State at Louisville
Our staff provides their analysis and predictions as the Seminoles travel to Louisville.
How to Watch Florida State vs. Louisville Live Online on September 16, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Friday, September 16, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Louisville Cardinals face the Florida State Seminoles from Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, KY. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Louisville Cardinals vs. Florida State Seminoles. When: Friday, September 16,...
Kenny Payne on the guard situation at Louisville: "I am good with it"
There has been plenty of chatter about the University of Louisville basketball roster for this coming season. And the biggest takeaway for many has been the lack of guards. First-year head coach Kenny Payne has six returning scholarship players on the roster, while he has added four new scholarship players since he took over in March. But the only players listed on the roster as a 'guard' are returnee El Ellis and true freshman Fabio Basili, who just joined the program one month ago. The Cardinals also list Mike James as a 'guard/forward' and have four walk-ons, including Hercy Miller, listed as guards.
Jarvis Brownlee comments on upcoming matchup with Florida State
The former Seminole turned Cardinal has been looking forward to Friday night.
Three Keys to Victory: FSU vs. Louisville
Florida State heads to Louisville for a Friday contest with some important early-season implications for the Seminoles. FSU is favored on the road and has a chance to establish some legitimate traction to begin a season at both a conference and national level for the first time in years. How...
Kenny Payne adds to recent recruiting comments, rebuilding rivalry with Kentucky
The moment that Kenny Payne was introduced as the next head coach at the University of Louisville, the expectations for recruiting rose tremendously. With a lengthy track record of recruiting at a high level, it is understandable why the anticipation of recruiting success climbed within that instant. Once he took...
No. 13 Kentucky drops second 5 setter of the season to No. 3 Louisville
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It’s always the place to be when the Kentucky Wildcats face off against Louisville for their in-state rivalry, and just like last year, the excitement met the expectation. No. 13 Kentucky went the distance with No. 3 Louisville, however, fell in three sets...
Calipari Gives Hilarious Response After Kenny Payne Says ‘This is a basketball state’
Speaking at the Kentucky Chamber Annual Dinner in Louisville tonight, John Calipari interrupted with a funny response when Kenny Payne said, “this is a basketball state.”. “Be careful,” Calipari warned, leading to laughter from the audience. “I said state,” Payne replied. “I don’t want to get in that.”...
Seneca football not surprised by first 4-0 start in over two decades
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four years ago, Seneca High School football only had 13 players dress for its final game of the season. A 50-0 loss to Madison Central extended the Redhawks losing streak to 26 games, and also marked the departure of another head coach. After coaching for years...
Hannah’s Louisville (9.15.22)
Wilder Park (“But four generations of our family have lived in Smoketown. I wanted to live there, but the prices are astronomical. Gentrification.”) You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
Atlanta firm buys hundreds of west Louisville apartments as corporate landlord expansion continues
Benimax is one of several private-equity firms buying hundreds of apartments and single-family homes across Louisville and building rental portfolios. The post Atlanta firm buys hundreds of west Louisville apartments as corporate landlord expansion continues appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
Louisville has mixed emotions on Constitutional Amendment 2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s more conversation around a new constitutional amendment that would ban abortions in the Commonwealth. Constitutional Amendment 2 would add text to the state constitution that would eliminate the right to an abortion in the state. An event in Louisville Wednesday evening armed attendees with...
Simmons College unveils new Ida B. Wells Hall, its transformation of old Central High School building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Simmons College of Kentucky officially dedicated the old Central High School Building in Louisville's Limerick neighborhood on Thursday, which it purchased earlier this year. The building, which stands at 550 W. Kentucky St. and was the first Black public school in the state of Kentucky, will...
