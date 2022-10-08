Gisele Threatened to Divorce Tom Years Before She Hired a Lawyer—Their Marriage Can’t Be ‘Repaired’

Ready for a break? Amid multiple sources that say that the couple is fighting, many football fans are asking: Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing?

Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen have been circulat i ng since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension between them.” The source added that Tom is “doing everything he can to make it up to” Gisele. “They’re working through things and trying to come out the other side,” the source said. Another source told People that Gisele is “frustrated” with Tom and “has been spending time away from” him. “Going back to Tampa after the retirement put a strain on the personal side of his life,” the source said. “Gisele is frustrated and sick of his career coming before their family, who has always supported him.”

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing?

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing? It might be heading in that direction. According to Page Six on October 4, 2022, the couple is trying to hire divorce lawyers. A source told the outlet, “I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is. I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.” Another source told People that Tom is “trying to figure out what to do” after Gisele hired her own divorce lawyer and is finding one for himself.

The outlet also disclosed that Tom and Gisele would have joint custody of their children: Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9. The quarterback also has one child with ex-Bridget Moynihan: John “Jack” Edward, 15, for whom Gisele acts as stepmom. Legal experts told Page Six that they would likely file for divorce in Florida, as that’s where they are primarily based. Another source claimed that they are looking at dividing their assets, which includes a $26 million property portfolio. A source also told Us Weekly at the time that Gisele—who was “living apart” from Tom when she hired her divorce lawyer and had been “at odds” with her husband for months—was waiting for him to make a “big gesture” after he learned her thoughts about divorce were serious. “Gisele is waiting for Tom to make a big gesture of support to her,” the insider said.

Several sources also reported in October 2022 that Tom and Gisele had marital issues for a while, but this time feels final. According to a report by TMZ on October 7, 2022, Gisele has threatened to divorce Tom for years before she hired a lawyer. The insider claimed that all the arguments were over the same topic: football.Another source told People on October 7, 2022, “[The problems] are 10 years old,” the insider said of the couple. “This has been going on forever. This is nothing new to either of them.” Another source also told People at the time that Gisele is “done” with Tom and doesn’t think their relationship can be “repaired.” “She is done with their marriage,” an insider close to the model said. “She was upset about it for a long time and it’s still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn’t believe that her marriage can be repaired.” The source continued, “She is just trying to figure out her life. She doesn’t have much contact with Tom.” Other sources told Page Six that the two have separated before and that Gisele consulted a divorce attorney in 2015. One source said, “Tom and Gisele have separated before. Every couple of years they have a big fight and she has left Tom before, but she always came back. They always worked through things, and Tom was hopeful they would do it again this time.”

Attorney Sue Moss with Chemtob Moss Forman & Beyda LLP, who is not connected to the couple, also told People in October 2022 that Gisele and Tom’s different incomes could make their divorce complicated. “The big challenge for him is everything will be determined at the height of his income, because to get him to come back, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had to come up with a lot of cash — and that is the baseline for determining the support in this case,” Moss said. “At the beginning, Gisele was earning more than him, and he kept on winning and his income got more and more substantial and it outgrew hers. And because of the timing, the case will be determined based upon the height of earnings.”

Divorce attorney Jacqueline Newman of Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein LLP, who is also not connected to the couple, also speculated to People that Gisele and Tom signed a prenuptial agreement because of their high net worths. “People of this magnitude of wealth don’t generally get married without a document that’s going to dictate what’s going to happen if it doesn’t run its course,” Newman said. “My guess is that a lot of this is already worked out. So, there’s probably a prenuptial agreement that’s going to dictate a lot of this, but if there are some properties that were purchased while they were married — marital residences — there may be fights about that.” Newman continued, “There probably were assets that were acquired during the marriage, so there may be squabbles about that to say the least. That said, I think they are going to settle this, assuming they go forward with it — outside of the press.”

At the time they hired divorce lawyers, Tom and Gisele owned at least four properties: a house at the Yellowstone Resort in Montana, a $3.5 million apartment in New York City, a home in Costa Rica; and the $17 million mansion tin Miami’s Indian Creek Island. While Tom and Gisele’s finances are complicated, Newman speculated at the time that custody of their children could be more if an issue. “It really does seem that [Gisele] has dedicated her life to these children,” Newman said. “I’m sure he is dedicated to the children, but he travels a lot. He’s not involved as much in the day to day. She may want more stability for them.” Newman continued, “The worst thing they could do is pull their kids through a custody battle.”

Gisele revealed how she felt about Tom’s decision to un-retire in an Elle interview, while upholding her supportive position for her husband. “I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams,” she explained. “Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing [Tom] succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy,” she continued. “At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.” However, Gisele still wants Tom to be more available to her family. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she said of her husband. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

On his Sirius XM show Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, Jim Gray asked the Superbowl champion if the only time he had “peace and quiet” is when “some 320-pound guys are chasing you on the field.” Tom responded, “I hope that’s not the only place I find it because that’s a brutal way to go. But there is a simplicity to life when you’re in football season because there’s a rhythm to it. You know, we play every week, the schedule’s pretty much set.” He continued, “But, you know, I’m finding peace in other ways of life and just loving, you know, the time when my kids are getting a little bit older. And football and family has always been the most important thing to me so it’s a good time of year.”

After 20 years with the Patriots, Brady announced in March 2020 that he had signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to Pro Football Network , Brady signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers at the time for $50 million. The site also reports that Brady will receive another $9 million in incentives, though there was no signing bonus. As for how Brady’s contract breaks down, Pro Football Network reports that Brady will earn $15 million salary for each season, with $10 million roster bonuses. According to the site, Brady’s salary counts for 14.1 percent of the Buccaneers’ salary cap, which is estimated at more than $30 million for 2021. For his famous retirement-unretirement move, he moved on to a $25 million salary when he re-signed with the Bucs in 2022.

Tom announced his retirement from the NFL after playing for 22 years in February 2022 before reversing that decision less than two months later to rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He already has plans to work as a correspondent for Fox Sports whenever he retires. The spousal fights come after Tom took a short break during training in August 2022 to be with his family.

