Rapper 2 Chainz' Esco restaurant coming to Downtown Memphis

(From left) Esha Vinson, Chloe Gray, Dundalan Sain, Cherina Rowand, Mychel “Snoop” Dillard ‘Snoop' Dillard, Mowbray Rowand, and Antonio Vinson stand inside Esco Atlanta after closing a deal for the restaurant’s newest location in Memphis. (Courtesy Dundalan Sain)

Rapper 2 Chainz’ Esco Restaurant & Tapas is bringing a taste of Atlanta to the Bluff City.

Memphis natives Mowbray and Cherina Rowand, founders of Atlanta-based One Stop Taxes, are partners in the Downtown location of Esco.

The restaurant will be located at 156 Lt. George W. Lee Ave., only a few steps away from Beale Street and the FedExForum.

Esco Memphis joins three Atlanta-area locations of the business as well as planned locations in Columbus, Ohio, and Dallas.

Tax company CEO Mowbray Rowand said he’s frequented Esco Atlanta for years, often celebrating birthdays at the lounge.

“We moved to Atlanta in 2016, and Esco quickly became a favorite hangout,” Mowbray said. “So when two of our partners, Chloe Gray and Dundalan Sain, mentioned the new opportunity to franchise had been announced in late spring 2022, we hopped on it.”

Born Tauheed Epps, 2 Chainz opened the restaurant and lounge in 2016, alongside serial entrepreneur Mychel “Snoop” Dillard.

Esco offers a variety of tapas, salads and entrees such as fried lobster tails, lamb chops and catfish.

Dillard said the franchise will fit right into Memphis’ nightlife culture.

“It’s pretty much like a restaurant during the day and it has a lounge vibe at night,” she said.

The entrepreneur added that making the restaurant company a franchise was personal.

“I have a passion for helping people open up their own businesses,” Dillard said. “So this just made it even better.”

The Memphis location, at more than 5,600 square feet, is adjacent to The Westin Memphis Beale Street. Morgan Freeman’s Ground Zero blues club formerly occupied the space, but that business closed in 2010.

The renovated lounge will include a stage, booths, VIP areas, a bar and dining area and a 1985 Mercedes Benz DJ booth. Like at Esco Atlanta, people can expect bottle service and hookahs.

And, although the restaurant will be A-town influenced, Mowbray said the restaurant will still have Memphis elements.

“People love experiences, so we plan to infuse aspects from some of our favorite lounges around the world,” Mowbray said. “We definitely want to bring that Atlanta nightlife vibe, but at the end of the day we are from Memphis and we put that s--- on everything!”

The Memphis location will be open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and also offer catering and delivery services.

“We also hope to strike a deal with our neighbors at the Westin to provide room service,” Mowbray said.

The Esco Memphis grand opening is set for spring 2023.