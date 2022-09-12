Read full article on original website
Westmont Women Sweep Arizona Christian to Win Six Straight
Westmont Volleyball (8-2, 2-0 GSAC) won their sixth match in a row on Saturday night after defeating the Arizona Christian Firestorm (4-7, 1-2) in three sets. After an extended battle in the first set, the Warriors took control of the match and outscored the Firestorm 50-34 in the final two sets.
No. 8 UCSB Men’s Water Polo Takes Two 12-8 Wins in Home Openers
Hosting Westcliff and No. 9 Pepperdine in its 2022 home openers on Thursday, the No. 8 UCSB men's water polo team was in control all day as it claimed a pair of 12-8 victories. Winners in five of their last six, the Gauchos improve to a record of 6-3. Pepperdine...
Landon Lassahn’s Seven Goals Leads Santa Ynez to 16-1 Romp over Malibu
Santa Ynez’s Landon Lassahn scored seven goals in a 16-1 romp at home over Malibu Thursday. The Pirates might have had a shutout, but the Waves managed a goal in the fourth period. Santa Ynez goalie Hale Durbiano had 12 saves and three assists. Logan Woodall and Cristian Sotelo...
Bishop Diego Rebounds From First Loss with Impressive Win on Road
DOWNEY — Bishop Diego High’s football team passed finishing school this week. The Cardinals held fast to defeat previously unbeaten St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 26-6 on Friday just six days after surrendering a 17-point lead in their first defeat of the season. “Particularly after last Saturday, it...
8 People Injured in Highway 1 Vehicle Crash Near Vandenberg Village
Eight people were injured — three critically — in a vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Vandenberg Village on Friday morning. A two-vehicle collision was reported on northbound Highway 1 at Santa Lucia Canyon Road at 9:24 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. All eight of the...
