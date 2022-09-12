ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmont Women Sweep Arizona Christian to Win Six Straight

Westmont Volleyball (8-2, 2-0 GSAC) won their sixth match in a row on Saturday night after defeating the Arizona Christian Firestorm (4-7, 1-2) in three sets. After an extended battle in the first set, the Warriors took control of the match and outscored the Firestorm 50-34 in the final two sets.
