ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Kremlin says Russians back Vladimir Putin but warns of a ‘very thin line’ on criticism

By David Harding
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OKds2_0htZQzMP00

The Russian people back President Putin, the Kremlin insisted on Tuesday, despite murmurings of discontent and criticism following Ukraine ’s successful military counteroffensive in the past week.

But officials warned there was a “very, very, thin line” that would be tolerated by Moscow when it comes to criticism of the Russian leader.

“Russians support the president, and this is confirmed by the mood of the people... The people are consolidated around the decisions of the head of state,” said Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov .

“As for other points of view, critical points of view, as long as they remain within the law, this is pluralism, but the line is very, very thin, one must be very careful here”, he added.

The response from the Kremlin came after outright criticism of Putin and the military leadership earlier in the week.

Some Russian officials took the brave step of publicly calling for Vladimir Putin ’s resignation.

District councils in the long-serving leader’s home city of St Petersburg were among those who have urged the country to oust the 69-year-old.

As Ukraine began a successful counterattack against Russian-occupied positions in the Kharkiv region, deputies from St Petersburg’s Smolninsky District issued a statement calling for Mr Putin to be tried for treason.

Dmitry Palyuga, one of the councillors, tweeted that the motion was supported by most of the district’s deputies.

“We believe that the decision made by president Putin to start the special military operation is detrimental to the security of Russia and its citizens,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ftFX_0htZQzMP00

Criticism of the Russian president has also crept up into the national state TV discourse.

In a rare show of defiance, Boris Nadezhdin, a former liberal politician, told a Gazprom-owned channel that Mr Putin had been misled into thinking Ukraine would capitulate if he invaded.

“We are now at the point where we have to understand that it’s absolutely impossible to defeat Ukraine using those resources and colonial methods with which Russia is trying to wage war,” he said.

Despite the Ukrainian successes, the Kremlin said on Tuesday there was no discussion of a nationwide mobilisation to bolster its forces.

“At the moment no, there is no discussion of this,” Kremlin spokesman Peskov said when asked if Russia would mobilise its reserves after being driven out of almost all of Kharkiv region in northeast Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luHKP_0htZQzMP00

On Monday, Russian media quoted Mikhail Sheremet, a State Duma deputy from the ruling United Russia party, as saying “full mobilisation” was necessary for victory.

And on Tuesday, Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov said: “Most of all, we need maximum mobilisation of our strength and resources” in order to win what he called a “war” against the United States, Europe and Nato.

On the ground on Tuesday, Ukrainian troops piled pressure on retreating Russian forces, pressing a counteroffensive that has produced major gains and a stunning blow to Moscow’s military prestige.

President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Tuesday that his troops had retaken roughly 6,000 square km (2,400 square miles) of territory this month.

Kyiv also claimed that in Russian-occupied regions of the Crimea and southern Ukraine, Russian proxies, intelligence officers and military commanders were evacuating, Ukraine’s defence military said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Y5lO_0htZQzMP00

Ukraine’s border guard services said the army took control of Vovchansk, a town just three kilometres (two miles) from Russia seized on the first day of the war. Russia acknowledged that it has withdrawn troops from areas in the northeastern region of Kharkiv in recent days.

Reports of chaos abounded as Russian troops pulled out — as well as claims that they were surrendering en masse. The claims could not be immediately verified. Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defence, Hanna Maliar, said Kyiv is trying to persuade even more Russian soldiers to give up, launching shells filled with flyers ahead of their advance.

“Russians use you as cannon fodder. Your life doesn’t mean anything for them. You don’t need this war. Surrender to Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the flyers read.

Comments / 3

Related
Newsweek

Zelensky Speculates Why Trump Kept Praising Putin

Volodymyr Zelensky said he was "surprised" that Donald Trump continued to praise Vladimir Putin as Russia was gearing up to invade Ukraine, while claiming he did so to promote his domestic policy. Speaking to CNN, the Ukrainian president said that Trump had "plenty of time" to know the type of...
POTUS
The US Sun

Chilling images show Russian troops massing at Europe’s biggest nuke plant amid fears of Chernobyl-style meltdown

RUSSIAN troops have been pictured massing at Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, raising fears of a catastrophic Chernobyl-style meltdown. Chilling satellite images capture Vlad's soldiers and military vehicles just metres from the deadly nuclear reactors. The pictures, shared by the UK's Ministry of Defence, show Russian armoured personnel carriers and...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gennady Zyuganov
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Newsweek

Top Russian Commander of Invading Army Captured by Ukraine—Report

Ukrainian media outlets and social media users have speculated that a top Russian commander has been captured as Kyiv's counteroffensive against Moscow's forces gathers pace. Images and video shared on Twitter and Telegram purportedly show Lieutenant General Andrei Sychevoi among a group of Russian troops handcuffed on their knees with one social media user saying they were near Balakliya, in the Kharkiv region.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Russia#Ukraine War#Kremlin#Russian People#Russians
The Independent

Tucker Carlson guest claims Ukraine near defeat – despite stunning successes against Russian invaders

A Tucker Carlson guest claimed that Ukraine was nearing defeat, despite the country staging a massive counteroffensive that has liberated large swathes of the country from Russian control.Carlson’s top expert on the war, retired Colonel Douglas MacGregor, told viewers of the right-wing Fox News show that “this war may be over soon.:”“Right now things are going very, very badly,” for Ukraine he said on Friday night’s show, calling them “desperate.”And Col MacGregor, a former adviser to the Secretary of Defense in the Trump administration, even added that “They’re losing once again just south of Kharkiv.”Reports from Ukraine state that...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian soldiers are blown up by their own mines after a prank call from Ukrainians led them to a booby-trapped home, officials say

A group of Russian troops have been blown up by their own mines after responding to a prank call from Ukrainians leading them to a booby-trapped home, officials claimed. The soldiers on patrol in Mariupol received reports that Azov fighters were hiding out in a home on the outskirts of the city, the Mariupol mayor's office said on Telegram.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian billionaire renounces citizenship, will move to disputed Nagorno-Karabakh

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A Russian billionaire of Armenian descent has decided to renounce his Russian citizenship and move to the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Ruben Vardanyan said he made the decision to move to Nagorno-Karabakh with an understanding...
EUROPE
The Independent

The Independent

848K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy