Grayson County, TX

vanalstyneleader.com

Grayson County Sept. 2022 indictments

Staff reports A number of local people were recently indicted by Grayson County grand jurors. The indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt. A news release from the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office listed the following people charged with offenses: Scott Bass Nelson, 61, of Van Alstyne — accident involving serious bodily injury; Justin Shane Daniel, 18, of Savoy — aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon and accident involving serious bodily injury; Francis David Leo Bouska, 18, of Tom Bean — two counts of attempt to commit sexual performance by a child; Jason Lance Andrew, 40, of Whitewright — assault family or household member with previous conviction, assault family or household member impede breathing and obstruction or retaliation; Mark Gregory Evans, 32, of Paris — DWI with a child under 15; Agustas Kall Sandoval, 25, of Gainesville — fraudulent use of identification; Jason Blair Colley, 55, of Pottsboro — four counts of indecency with a child sexual contact; Rustie Ann Sanders, 21, of Bells — burglary of a building; Ryan Christopher Magnuson, 31, of Allen — theft of property enhanced; Larry Wayne Doss II, 38, of Cartwright, Oklahoma — theft of property enhanced; Dale William Roach, 61, of Hendrix Oklahoma — DWI 3rd or more; Lakindra Monique Merchant, 48, of Dallas — two counts of possession of a controlled subtance (meth) and two counts of theft of property; Dustin Edward Pratt, 32, of Pottsboro — assault causing serious bodily injury family violence with previous conviction; Derek Cole Robinson, 21, of Durant, Oklahoma — seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), deadly conduct discharge of a fire arm and two counts of criminal mischief; Morene Jennifer Gomez, 52, of Fresno, California — possession of a controlled substance (heroin); Sheila Ann Morrow, 57, of Denison — two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth); Christopher Lee Dillard,32 , of Unknown location — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; Jeremy Scott McCartney, 48, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (heroin); Brennan Charles Taylor, 24, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine); Adagio Armon Garnett, 23, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation; Drew Courtney Davis II, 33 of Sherman — evading arrest or detention with previous conviction; Demelon Deshawn Clayton, 29, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation; Weldon Scott Prewitt, 43, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth); Ricardo Lujan Munoz, 41, of Franklin — DWI with a child under 15 in vehicle; Lusandra Jean Chism, 46, of Gainesville — bail jumping.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Sherman, Denison gas prices rise above statewide average

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Statewide, Texas gas prices dropped from the highest recorded average of more than $4.60 a gallon to $3.18 a gallon. “When gas is low, I try to get all of the vehicles, drive them over to the gas station and fill all of them up,” said Mike Caylor, a gas customer.
DENISON, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Sanger, TX Ranch With a 180 Degree Lake View Is Your Dream

If you've always wanted to own a ranch in Texas but your spouse wants to live with lake front views this property in Sanger, Texas combines the best of both worlds. Sanger, Texas is located north of Denton and this amazing piece of land sits perfectly so you can see miles and miles of Lake Ray Roberts. It's difficult to find a property for sale that can be called perfect but this might be as close as you can get.
SANGER, TX
KTEN.com

Merchants and motorists endure Calera highway project

CALERA, Okla. (KTEN) — Drivers traveling on U.S. Highway 69/75 have been dealing with construction for the last three years, and many say they're ready for it to be finished. The project began in 2019, and has been impacting drivers and businesses since. Scott Kirk, owner of The Oil...
CALERA, OK
KTEN.com

Laptops to boost links between Ardmore and Lone Grove police

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The City of Ardmore has donated 10 laptop computers to the Lone Grove Police Department to support inter-agency communications. "We can't necessarily talk to Lone Grove easily or Dickson. There is just no way to communicate easily technology-wise," Chief Technology Information Officer for the City of Ardmore, Robert Newell, explained. "This application will look at their system and our system at the same time and show on a map where everybody is."
ARDMORE, OK
dallasexpress.com

What is Going on With the Housing Market?

Let’s check out the housing activity for the last 30 days!. Dallas County’s median home price decreased by $9,500 but is still up 11.3% from August of 2021!. The average number of days a house spends on the market is now 52, compared to last month’s 47, overall 4 days less than August of 2021.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Ellis County Press

Here’s what taxpayers pay Ellis County elected officials

SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 COMMISSIONERS’ COURT PUBLIC HEARING. Pursuant to Local Government Code §152.013, a Public Hearing on the following proposed increase of salaries, expenses of allowance for elected officials for Budget FY 2022-2023 will be held in the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court, 101 West Main Street, 2nd Floor Courtroom in the Historic Ellis County Courthouse, Waxahachie, Texas on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Bombshell discovered at construction site in Crandall

CRANDALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A bombshell was unearthed across from Crandall High School on Wednesday. According to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, they received a call about the bombshell that was found at a construction site.The Kaufman County Fire Marshal and Garland Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the location. The Air Force Explosive Ordinance Disposal responded to evaluate the bombshell and detonated it Wednesday night at the location.  
CRANDALL, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas tops list of cities for cheaters in U.S., Fort Worth ranks No. 2

DALLAS - Dallas and Fort Worth claimed the top two spots on a new list of the Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States. The website MyDatingAdviser.com put together what it calls the Infidelity Index. The website studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates. It also factored in addition to the number of places to meet for an affair and the Google searches for the word "affair" and the affair hookup website Ashley Madison.
FORT WORTH, TX
KTEN.com

Sherman walkers mark Suicide Prevention Month

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Young adults were a part of Thursday night's Suicide Prevention Walk in Sherman. The event was inspired by a quote from the movie "Legally Blonde." "Exercise gives you endorphins, and endorphins make you happy," said Kenzie Baca with Middle Ground, which hosted the walk. The...
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Tishomingo entering Stage 5 water restrictions

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) -- The city of Tishomingo has been battling a water shortage for over half of the year. With minimal relief from rainfall, the city is establishing the strictest water conservation practices in its history. "We're currently in Stage 5, that says there is no outdoor watering of...
TISHOMINGO, OK
fox4news.com

Southlake home damaged by large fire

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Fire crews rushed to try to put out the flames at a home in Southlake on Thursday afternoon. Smoke coming out of the two-story house on Fanning Street could be seen for miles. Video from SKY 4 showed a significant amount of damage to the structure. At...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
KTEN.com

A celebration of women in Denison history

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Grayson College teamed up with the Denison Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday to focus on the role of women in the city's history. "When she was young, she was really involved in piano," said City Council member Brain Handler. "And then, when her brother Fred joined the military, he left a trumpet behind."
DENISON, TX

