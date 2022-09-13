ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

DOJ tells court it supports one of Trump’s nominees for special master

By Rema Rahman
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cHPBb_0htNtFAS00

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said in a court filing it would support one of the special master nominees put forward by former President Trump’s legal team to review documents seized during an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago.

The Justice Department asked the court to consider appointing its two choices for special master as well as Raymond Dearie, a retired U.S. district judge for the Eastern District of New York who was nominated by former President Reagan.

Teddy Gentry, member of the band ‘Alabama,’ arrested on drug charges

In its filing , the DOJ cited “previous federal judicial experience and engagement in relevant areas of law” as being “important qualifications for this position.”

The Trump team’s other nominee, Paul Huck Jr., spent his legal career working in both the public sector and the private sector, including serving as deputy attorney general in Florida and as a general counsel to then-Gov. Charlie Crist, who at the time was serving as a Republican.

The DOJ is also asking the court to consider appointing its two nominees, Barbara Jones, a former U.S. district judge for the Southern District of New York appointed by former President Clinton, and Thomas Griffith, a former federal judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia who currently works at a law firm.

The Justice Department said in its filing it opposed Huck’s nomination because he did not have relevant experience.

John Lennon’s killer denied parole for 12th time

“Judges Jones, Griffith and Dearie each have substantial judicial experience, during which they have presided over federal criminal and civil cases, including federal cases involving national security and privilege concerns. The government respectfully opposes the appointment of Paul Huck Jr., who does not appear to have similar experience,” the department wrote.

A federal judge in Florida on Labor Day granted Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review documents seized at Mar-a-Lago last month, dismissing objections by the DOJ and blocking further review and use of the documents in its investigation of potential mishandling of classified information after Trump left the White House.

A partially redacted search warrant revealed that federal law enforcement suspected Trump violated the Espionage Act and other laws when it sought to search his Florida property, where authorities obtained 11 different sets of classified documents, including some marked top secret.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Donald Trump
Person
John Lennon
CBS News

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers object to DOJ's nominations for special master

Former President Donald Trump's legal team is objecting to the Department of Justice's proposed candidates for special master. Monday's filing did not specify but says there are "specific reasons" for the objection. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane breaks down the filing and its impact on the Mar-a-Lago investigation, as well as the latest from the Jan. 6 committee.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Fbi#Classified Information#The Department Of Justice#The Justice Department#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
WHNT News 19

Woman accused of making death threats against judge in Trump documents case

Federal authorities have arrested a Texas woman who they say made death threats against the Florida judge overseeing a court battle between former President Trump and the Department of Justice over documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence. Tiffani Shea Gish was charged with influencing a federal official by threat and interstate communications with the threat […]
FLORIDA STATE
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy