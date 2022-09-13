Read full article on original website
New Downtown Utica Hospital Briefly Evacuated for Small Fire
A brief interruption to construction at the MVHS Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica this morning as workers were evacuated for a short time. Utica fire officials responded to the new hospital at around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll tells WIBX 950 the small fire was attributed to...
State Announces Completion Of $26 Million Affordable Housing Development In Oswego
OSWEGO – Governor Kathy Hochul yesterday announced the completion of a $26 million affordable and supportive housing development in the city of Oswego. Lock 7 Apartments, located at 220 E. 1st St., features 80 affordable apartments, including 40 units reserved for individuals and families experiencing homelessness. The building is the third state-funded affordable housing development in Oswego to open this year.
Your Stories Q&A: Why has work come to a halt on West Genesee Street in the Fairmount area?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team has received several calls and emails concerned about construction being halted on West Genesee Street in the Fairmount area. Toni Rogers was just one of the viewers who emailed the YS Team to say construction has been at a standstill for about a month. Rogers was curious […]
Neighbors near White Pine frustrated with Onondaga County’s neglected properties
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The few homeowners still living on Burnet Road, the neighborhood groomed for a massive chip manufacturing plant, are fighting back against Onondaga County with accusations of neglect. Paul Richer has lived in the neighborhood his whole life. He’s one of the homeowners who’s resisted selling his land to Onondaga […]
WKTV
Bed Bath & Beyond in New Hartford among 150 stores slated to close
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Bed Bath & Beyond in New Hartford is one of 150 stores that will soon be closing nationwide. ‘For Sale’ signs have been around the Consumer Square location for a while, but the official announcement was made Thursday. The company says it's closing the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Residents object to Onondaga County's eminent domain effort
Homeowners on Burnett Road came together Wednesday morning to speak against Onondaga County’s effort to take private land through eminent domain in order to expand White Pines Commerce Park with a semiconductor plant. “It’s just disgusting to see something like this. I live at the farthest end of the...
Syracuse Credit Union adds new location, hopes to serve more people
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Karen Jones has been an electrical business for more than 20 years. Her current project is part of the construction for Cooperative Federal Credit Union’s new location on Erie Boulevard in Syracuse. “I was honored for them to even ask me to provide a proposal for their project,” said Jones who […]
Thrillist
This Train Service Is Returning to the Adirondacks for the First Time in Decades
When a passenger train pulled into Tupper Lake, New York in the heart of the state's Adirondack region this week, it marked a major milestone. It was the first time a passenger train had run on those tracks since the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid and the first hint of regular passenger service since 1965, The Adirondack Daily Enterprise reports.
Great Northern Mall update: Developer in talks with 2 big tenants
Clay, N.Y. – Central New York Developer Guy Hart Jr. has big plans for transforming the Great Northern Mall property, and he’s starting by negotiating with two large tenants. One is a large big-box retailer not currently in Clay, and the other is what he calls would be...
cnyhomepage.com
Town of Deerfield resident addresses Oneida County Board of Legislators
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y.(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – At the Oneida County Board of Legislators meeting, Deerfield resident Daniel Fusco addressed the board during the public comment period in an attempt to alert them about the solar development happening in his town. “The stage that we are at now is engagement of our...
Move Already! Message To Those Turning Left By Aldi’s In New Hartford
If you don't know who we're talking about, this letter's for you. There are not many things in this world that will cause me road rage. I consider myself to be a relatively calm guy when I'm behind the wheel. But this is one thing that REALLY grinds my gears.
Mouse droppings in food at 1 of 4 failed restaurant inspections: 46 satisfactory; 5 corrected
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 28 to Sept. 5:. Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly reported an inspection report below for the No. 1 Kitchen restaruant was for the No. 1 Kitchen, 119 W. Seneca St., Manlius. The inspection report was for the No. 1 Kitchen on Nottingham Road in DeWitt. The incorrect information was provided by Onondaga County.
What Syracuse is up against in the billion-dollar competition to land a chip fab
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County is in the running for what would be the largest single private investment in its history, but it’s facing stiff competition. The county and the state are marketing a 1,300-acre site 13 miles north of Syracuse to major semiconductor fabricators. White Pine Commerce Park in Clay is believed to be a finalist for a multibillion-dollar chip fab that Micron Technology Inc., one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies, plans to build.
COVID booster clinics in Central New York
(WSYR) — Are you looking for a clinic to receive a bivalent COVID-19 booster in Central New York? See below for the following clinics: Cayuga County: A walk-in Clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall will be on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Below shows what the clinic will offer: 1st and 2nd […]
flackbroadcasting.com
Boonville, Rome resident charged with endangering welfare of child in wake of State Police ‘operation Vaporizer’ campaign
ONEIDA AND HERKIMER COUNTIES- A pair of local residents are faced with accusations in the wake of a State Police campaign to crack down on the sale of flavored nicotine vapes to minors. Aadil Tahiri, 38, of Boonville, NY and Adnan H. Almahen, 28, of Rome, NY are both officially...
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: August 28-September 3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 28 to September 3. Four food services failed their inspections: Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering No. 1 Kitchen Oishi Fusion Storming Crab All restaurants on the list failed with critical violations. Read to see how each establishment […]
Oswego Common Council Seeking Public Input On Old City Hall Renovation Funding
OSWEGO – The Old City Hall building will find itself under a complete transformation in the not-to-distant future; the Oswego Common Council voting unanimously last night to hold a public session on securing grant money for the old structure’s rehabilitation purposes. The next Common Council meeting’s public session...
localsyr.com
La Festa Italiana brings entertainment and street closures to downtown
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The La Festa Italiana event is back and set to begin on September 16 in front of City Hall in downtown Syracuse. In order to set the event up, present, and breakdown the event, the following streets will be closed:. Festival set-up in the lot adjacent to...
New Store To Make You Beautiful Opens at Sangertown Square Mall
A new store making you beautiful has opened in Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford. Stella Salon is locally owned and operated by Joanne Foley. The full-service hair salon just opened in the Target Wing next to DSW. It replaces the old Master Cuts. Latest Hair Trends. Stella specializes in...
Sheriff’s Department: Have You Seen This 22-Year-Old Utica Man?
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a Utica man who is wanted on weapons charges, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Police are looking for 22-year-old Keeshawn J. Rucker who is last known to be staying in Utica,...
