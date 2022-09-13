Read full article on original website
These TN counties reported the most DUI arrests
Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).
actionnews5.com
Statewide poultry sales prohibited due to deadly bird flu reported in West Tennessee
OBION CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A state veterinarian has issued a statewide emergency response and an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales due to a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu reported in a West Tennessee flock. This announcement comes from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDOA), which...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky, Tennessee getting millions of federal dollars to create electric vehicle charging infrastructure
Kentucky and Tennessee are among the states set to receive millions of federal dollars to create statewide electric vehicle charging networks. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the first $900 million has been approved for electric vehicle charging infrastructure projects across the nation as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law.
radio7media.com
Tennessee Governor Announces Internet Expansion Grant Winners
PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM (PES), $23,161,638.53, SERVING PARTS OF GILES COUNTY. ARDMORE TELEPHONE COMPANY, INC., $11,446,165.50, SERVING PARTS OF GILES AND LINCOLN COUNTIES. LORETTO TELECOM, $7,466,068.00, SERVING PARTS OF LAWRENCE COUNTY. UNITED TELEPHONE COMPANY, $53,362,147.00, SERVING PARTS OF BEDFORD, GILES, LINCOLN, MOORE, MAURY AND WILLIAMSON COUNTIES. AND, BOARD OF PUBLIC UTILITIES...
Federal program to back $1B program in 5 Southern states
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Almost $100 million in federal funding will provide capital for a $1 billion program to help close racial and gender gaps in five Southern states over the next decade, a large Black-owned financial institution said Thursday. The Mississippi-based, Black-owned Hope Credit Union said each dollar in a $92.6 million capital infusion […]
radionwtn.com
Tennessee Announces $446M In Broadband Expansion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that the state will award $446,770,282 in grants for the expansion of internet access across the state of Tennessee. In total, the broadband infrastructure grants will provide broadband...
radio7media.com
Tennessee Promise Deadline Approaching
THE CLASS OF 2023 TN PROMISE APPLICATION DEADLINE IS NOVEMBER 1ST AND STUDENTS MUST COMPLETE THE TN PROMISE APPLICATION AT TNPROMISE.GOV IN ORDER TO BECOME ELIGIBLE FOR THE SCHOLARSHIP. ONE OF THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE TENNESSEE PROMISE PROGRAM IS THAT STUDENTS SUBMIT THEIR APPLICATION BY THE NOVEMBER DEADLINE IN THE FALL SEMESTER PRECEDING HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION. THE APPLICATION PERIOD LASTS FOR APPROXIMATELY THREE MONTHS, FROM AUGUST 1- NOVEMBER 1. UNFORTUNATELY, IF STUDENTS MISS THE DEADLINE, THEY WILL NOT BE ABLE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE PROGRAM IN THE FUTURE. FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT TNPROMISE.GOV.
While four East Tennessee school districts ranked low in state report, two others achieved success
TENNESSEE, USA — Newly released state performance data showed multiple East Tennessee school systems found themselves among the lowest-performing districts in the state in the last academic year. However, two school districts were considered "exemplary" in the report. They were Newport City Schools and the Tennessee Schools for the...
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
$447 million broadband investment can make internet speeds 1000x faster for rural Tennesseans
Tennessee family says they drive 20 to 25 minutes at times for access to reliable internet.
wkyufm.org
Tennessee to invest $447 million in broadband infrastructure
Plans to invest well over $400 million in grant funds to expand broadband internet access in unserved areas. Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development commissioner Stuart McWhorter detailed the $446,770,282 in grant funding Monday. Lee said these grants will give rural communities the chance to grow through the funding of new infrastructure, and still more going towards broadband adoption programs and digital literacy efforts.
Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out
Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
radio7media.com
Tennessee Department of Education Announces Designations for 2021-22 School Year
THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCED THE SCHOOL AND DISTRICT DESIGNATIONS FOR THE 2021-22 SCHOOL YEAR, WHICH INCLUDES THE HIGHEST PERFORMING SCHOOLS AND DISTRICTS FOR ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT AND STUDENT GROWTH. ACROSS THE STATE, 427 SCHOOLS SPANNING 92 DISTRICTS RECEIVED DESIGNATION AS A REWARD SCHOOL, AND 16 DISTRICTS RECEIVED DESIGNATION AS AN EXEMPLARY DISTRICT. OF WHICH LEWIS COUNTY SCHOOLS RECEIVED RECOGNITION. SOUTH LAWRENCE SCHOOL IN LAWRENCE COUNTY HAS BEEN NAMED A TENNESSEE REWARD SCHOOL FOR OUTSTANDING STUDENT SUCCESS IN ACHIEVEMENT AND GROWTH.
WBBJ
West Tennessee State Fair returns to the fairgrounds
JACKSON,Tenn. — The West Tennessee State Fair is back! Until September 18, fair goers have the chance to enjoy some annual fun. “We came last year and had a blast so we came again this year. Just spending time with the family and having fun and enjoying the weather,” says Hannah and Zach McEwen.
WDEF
Brainerd High School removed from Tennessee schools priority list
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — It’s been more than a decade, but they finally did it. Brainerd High School officially worked its way off the state’s priority list of struggling schools, and they’re not slowing down any time soon. The state of Tennessee recently named 13 Hamilton County...
Broadband internet expands in parts of rural Tennessee for reliable connection
Goats grazing and the sounds of nature — there's something peaceful about the country in Culleoka, but Sandra Kerrigan hasn't been feeling calm lately. Internet issues have been frustrating her.
WTVC
HCSO: 13-year-old boy in Indiana called in threat to Hamilton County schools
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A 13-year-old Indiana boy is in trouble after he made a threatening phone call about Hamilton County Schools, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO). The incident happened last Saturday night at about 10:30 p.m. HCSO says a Chattanooga Police dispatcher picked up the...
They agree crime is a problem. But Tennessee politicians can't agree on a fix.
Between a week of high-profile homicides in Memphis, and violent crime rates up overall in several Tennessee cities, state lawmakers are looking at ways to combat crime.
indherald.com
The Yankees are coming! The Yankees are coming!
“As we approached the settled part of the country we were greeted everywhere with shouts for the Union, cheers for the old flag, and the most unmistakable evidences of loyalty. At every house the entire family would appear, often with buckets of fresh water and fruit for the welcome Yankees, and some of the people would scarcely ask for pay for the forage which we had seized to feed our animals, although the corn we had taken was all they had to look to for their winter’s food. Sometimes the Stars and Stripes would be carried out to the gate of the door-yard by one of the girls, and the General and Staff would take off their hats, while the escort following gave three cheers. Old gray-haired men would come out and seize the General’s hand, bidding him God-speed, and men would flock in at every halt to be armed and join us. The sufferings of these people have been terrible.”
weatherboy.com
Earthquakes hit Tennessee Near North Carolina Border and Georgia Near South Carolina Border Today
Two relatively weak earthquakes struck this morning in portions of the southeast that have seen a high volume of earthquakes in recent weeks: the first hit Tennessee near the North Carolina border at 6:22 am this morning; the second hit in Georgia near the border with South Carolina at 6:29 am. While people did report feeling the seismic activity to USGS, the earthquakes were far too weak to create any damage or injuries.
