ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 1

Related
radio7media.com

Tennessee Governor Announces Internet Expansion Grant Winners

PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM (PES), $23,161,638.53, SERVING PARTS OF GILES COUNTY. ARDMORE TELEPHONE COMPANY, INC., $11,446,165.50, SERVING PARTS OF GILES AND LINCOLN COUNTIES. LORETTO TELECOM, $7,466,068.00, SERVING PARTS OF LAWRENCE COUNTY. UNITED TELEPHONE COMPANY, $53,362,147.00, SERVING PARTS OF BEDFORD, GILES, LINCOLN, MOORE, MAURY AND WILLIAMSON COUNTIES. AND, BOARD OF PUBLIC UTILITIES...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, TN
State
Kentucky State
City
Loudon, TN
City
Obion, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Nashville, TN
City
Fayetteville, TN
WJTV 12

Federal program to back $1B program in 5 Southern states

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Almost $100 million in federal funding will provide capital for a $1 billion program to help close racial and gender gaps in five Southern states over the next decade, a large Black-owned financial institution said Thursday. The Mississippi-based, Black-owned Hope Credit Union said each dollar in a $92.6 million capital infusion […]
JACKSON, MS
radionwtn.com

Tennessee Announces $446M In Broadband Expansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that the state will award $446,770,282 in grants for the expansion of internet access across the state of Tennessee. In total, the broadband infrastructure grants will provide broadband...
TENNESSEE STATE
radio7media.com

Tennessee Promise Deadline Approaching

THE CLASS OF 2023 TN PROMISE APPLICATION DEADLINE IS NOVEMBER 1ST AND STUDENTS MUST COMPLETE THE TN PROMISE APPLICATION AT TNPROMISE.GOV IN ORDER TO BECOME ELIGIBLE FOR THE SCHOLARSHIP. ONE OF THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE TENNESSEE PROMISE PROGRAM IS THAT STUDENTS SUBMIT THEIR APPLICATION BY THE NOVEMBER DEADLINE IN THE FALL SEMESTER PRECEDING HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION. THE APPLICATION PERIOD LASTS FOR APPROXIMATELY THREE MONTHS, FROM AUGUST 1- NOVEMBER 1. UNFORTUNATELY, IF STUDENTS MISS THE DEADLINE, THEY WILL NOT BE ABLE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE PROGRAM IN THE FUTURE. FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT TNPROMISE.GOV.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Valley#Middle Tennessee#Infrastructure#Tn Dept#Tennesseans#Fcc#American
wkyufm.org

Tennessee to invest $447 million in broadband infrastructure

Plans to invest well over $400 million in grant funds to expand broadband internet access in unserved areas. Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development commissioner Stuart McWhorter detailed the $446,770,282 in grant funding Monday. Lee said these grants will give rural communities the chance to grow through the funding of new infrastructure, and still more going towards broadband adoption programs and digital literacy efforts.
TENNESSEE STATE
Chalkbeat

Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out

Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
radio7media.com

Tennessee Department of Education Announces Designations for 2021-22 School Year

THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCED THE SCHOOL AND DISTRICT DESIGNATIONS FOR THE 2021-22 SCHOOL YEAR, WHICH INCLUDES THE HIGHEST PERFORMING SCHOOLS AND DISTRICTS FOR ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT AND STUDENT GROWTH. ACROSS THE STATE, 427 SCHOOLS SPANNING 92 DISTRICTS RECEIVED DESIGNATION AS A REWARD SCHOOL, AND 16 DISTRICTS RECEIVED DESIGNATION AS AN EXEMPLARY DISTRICT. OF WHICH LEWIS COUNTY SCHOOLS RECEIVED RECOGNITION. SOUTH LAWRENCE SCHOOL IN LAWRENCE COUNTY HAS BEEN NAMED A TENNESSEE REWARD SCHOOL FOR OUTSTANDING STUDENT SUCCESS IN ACHIEVEMENT AND GROWTH.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

West Tennessee State Fair returns to the fairgrounds

JACKSON,Tenn. — The West Tennessee State Fair is back! Until September 18, fair goers have the chance to enjoy some annual fun. “We came last year and had a blast so we came again this year. Just spending time with the family and having fun and enjoying the weather,” says Hannah and Zach McEwen.
TENNESSEE STATE
indherald.com

The Yankees are coming! The Yankees are coming!

“As we approached the settled part of the country we were greeted everywhere with shouts for the Union, cheers for the old flag, and the most unmistakable evidences of loyalty. At every house the entire family would appear, often with buckets of fresh water and fruit for the welcome Yankees, and some of the people would scarcely ask for pay for the forage which we had seized to feed our animals, although the corn we had taken was all they had to look to for their winter’s food. Sometimes the Stars and Stripes would be carried out to the gate of the door-yard by one of the girls, and the General and Staff would take off their hats, while the escort following gave three cheers. Old gray-haired men would come out and seize the General’s hand, bidding him God-speed, and men would flock in at every halt to be armed and join us. The sufferings of these people have been terrible.”
TENNESSEE STATE
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes hit Tennessee Near North Carolina Border and Georgia Near South Carolina Border Today

Two relatively weak earthquakes struck this morning in portions of the southeast that have seen a high volume of earthquakes in recent weeks: the first hit Tennessee near the North Carolina border at 6:22 am this morning; the second hit in Georgia near the border with South Carolina at 6:29 am. While people did report feeling the seismic activity to USGS, the earthquakes were far too weak to create any damage or injuries.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy