Tennessee State

radio7media.com

Tennessee Governor Announces Internet Expansion Grant Winners

PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM (PES), $23,161,638.53, SERVING PARTS OF GILES COUNTY. ARDMORE TELEPHONE COMPANY, INC., $11,446,165.50, SERVING PARTS OF GILES AND LINCOLN COUNTIES. LORETTO TELECOM, $7,466,068.00, SERVING PARTS OF LAWRENCE COUNTY. UNITED TELEPHONE COMPANY, $53,362,147.00, SERVING PARTS OF BEDFORD, GILES, LINCOLN, MOORE, MAURY AND WILLIAMSON COUNTIES. AND, BOARD OF PUBLIC UTILITIES...
TENNESSEE STATE
radio7media.com

Tennessee Promise Deadline Approaching

THE CLASS OF 2023 TN PROMISE APPLICATION DEADLINE IS NOVEMBER 1ST AND STUDENTS MUST COMPLETE THE TN PROMISE APPLICATION AT TNPROMISE.GOV IN ORDER TO BECOME ELIGIBLE FOR THE SCHOLARSHIP. ONE OF THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE TENNESSEE PROMISE PROGRAM IS THAT STUDENTS SUBMIT THEIR APPLICATION BY THE NOVEMBER DEADLINE IN THE FALL SEMESTER PRECEDING HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION. THE APPLICATION PERIOD LASTS FOR APPROXIMATELY THREE MONTHS, FROM AUGUST 1- NOVEMBER 1. UNFORTUNATELY, IF STUDENTS MISS THE DEADLINE, THEY WILL NOT BE ABLE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE PROGRAM IN THE FUTURE. FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT TNPROMISE.GOV.
TENNESSEE STATE
wkyufm.org

Tennessee to invest $447 million in broadband infrastructure

Plans to invest well over $400 million in grant funds to expand broadband internet access in unserved areas. Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development commissioner Stuart McWhorter detailed the $446,770,282 in grant funding Monday. Lee said these grants will give rural communities the chance to grow through the funding of new infrastructure, and still more going towards broadband adoption programs and digital literacy efforts.
TENNESSEE STATE
wutc.org

On The Trail Of Ambling Armadillos In Southeast Tennessee

Let’s talk about armadillos. Average rising temperatures here in the South are spurring the scaly creatures to crawl north - from Texas and Florida to North Carolina and here in Tennessee. Carissa Turner has been keeping tabs on the armadillos. She’s a grad student in environmental science on our...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Chalkbeat

Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out

Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Tennessee truck drivers receive gifts for national appreciation week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville authorities and organizations came together to celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. This year’s appreciation week is from Sept. 11-17. Tennessee Highway Patrol – Knoxville, Tennessee Trucking Association and Great West Casualty Company provided truck drivers with boxed lunches and a cooler.
KNOXVILLE, TN

