California State

Free 24/7 online tutoring for CA students; $254M grant to improve libraries, Gov. Newsom announces

By Gloria Rodríguez via
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 5 days ago

California students can now get free 24/7 online tutoring and homework help all because of a new initiative Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Monday .

The initiative also provides a $254 million grant to renovate public libraries across the state including libraries in the Bay Area.

Students can go to the state website or any of the state's public library websites, and
get online tutoring or live help with homework any time of the day .

Students and parents will find a section where you can get in touch with a live one-on-one tutor.

"I think it's a game changer, I really am just excited to see that students, K-12, anybody has access to the online tutoring," Maureen Scharberg, the Dean of Academic Programs and Services for Cal State East Bay said.

While Scharberg does still worry about everyone having equal access to internet, she's expecting this to make a big difference.

"As an educator, what I do not want from my students is sort of that, 'oh, I've gotta ask a question but it's 10 o'clock at night and I might forget, I want to be able to get online and get my answer addressed or get help on this certain subject right away,'" she said.

Dr. Nicole Priestly, the Head of Curriculum and Instruction at the San Francisco Unified School District says, from an equity perspective, this will level the playing field for every student.

"I think that this tutoring service provided by the governor does that, for the students who need it most and it gives them an opportunity they may not have had otherwise," Priestly said.

The pilot program offers help in Math, Language Arts, and other core K-12 subjects in English, Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese, Vietnamese, and Tagalog, Gov. Newsom said in the press release.

And while Priestly said the pandemic disproportionately impacted some of their families, this free tool helps serve their goal of providing the most support possible.

"This just really expands the learning opportunity, this is really in line with what we know is effective for students. this is a strategy that supports students' learning, supports acceleration, engages students at a different level, keeping them in school and really connected to learning," Priestly said.

There's no age limit to who can use the service. Adult learners can also access writing assistance, citizenship resources and other tools, Gov. Newsom's office said.

The funding is part of the Building Forward Library Improvement Grant Program. The money is going to renovate and improve library facilities in 172 cities across 34 counties.

Libraries in San Francisco, Oakland and Menlo Park are included.

Here's an additional link to California State Library's Brain Fuse
site.

Comments / 13

Ella Brad
7d ago

Nuts! just another way to increase our taxes.Waste our hard earned moneyTutoring. We can't even afford a regular school to accommodate the over crowded school. More teachers is what we need genious.More books?Yeah. Free on google is better.

Reply
6
AP_000858.7c18158eec824cfda28178dff9633337.1728
7d ago

Not fixing California, like building hundreds of thousands of new homes for property tax revenue during the water and electricity problems in California! Revenue for government nothing else concerning politicians! Antichrist governor of destruction

Reply
2
LibraGirl1011
7d ago

Newsome what awesome ideas! So many Children need tutoring! You just keep on rolling things out!,We are great full for you!! 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲

Reply
4
