Americans are feeling better about the economy, but inflation worries still loom

Minneapolis (CNN Business) — Americans continue to feel slightly better about the economy as gas prices retreat from their early summer highs. Consumer sentiment in September notched up to its highest level since April, according to the latest survey from the University of Michigan. Preliminary data released Friday showed an increase in the consumer sentiment index to 59.5 in September from 58.2 in August.
Here's how the freight rail strike could affect you

New York (CNN Business) — The US economy can keep running without freight trains — but not for long. That is why the risk of the first national railroad strike in 30 years is so worrying to economists and businesses. A brief work stoppage — some previous rail strikes have lasted only hours — likely won't cause much economic disruption.
