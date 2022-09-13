Read full article on original website
Americans are feeling better about the economy, but inflation worries still loom
Minneapolis (CNN Business) — Americans continue to feel slightly better about the economy as gas prices retreat from their early summer highs. Consumer sentiment in September notched up to its highest level since April, according to the latest survey from the University of Michigan. Preliminary data released Friday showed an increase in the consumer sentiment index to 59.5 in September from 58.2 in August.
Here's how the freight rail strike could affect you
New York (CNN Business) — The US economy can keep running without freight trains — but not for long. That is why the risk of the first national railroad strike in 30 years is so worrying to economists and businesses. A brief work stoppage — some previous rail strikes have lasted only hours — likely won't cause much economic disruption.
Stocks fall after FedEx warns of global recession
US stocks fell on Friday after FedEx served investors a brutal pre-earnings announcement about the state of the global economy.
FedEx warns of a global recession, cutting sales forecast by half a billion dollars
FedEx warned that a global recession could be coming, as demand for packages around the world tumbles.
Stock markets close down after FedEx warns of signs that the global economy is worsening
CNN’s Alison Kosik reports.
Wall Street dodged a rail strike crisis, but there's trouble ahead
The announcement from the White House that a tentative deal has been reached to avert the first national rail strike in three decades comes as a huge relief for businesses and investors worried about fresh supply chain disruptions.
The powerful motivator behind workers who want more
Rail workers, teachers, nurses, baristas. There is a powerful factor motivating these American workers to demand for more.
