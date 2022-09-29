ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years

By Anthony Cuthbertson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EfF2n_0htMcKyV00

A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries .

After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.

Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.

In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William Fitzhugh hopes to appeal to the 37 per cent of Americans who do not have garages at home, and therefore no access to at-home overnight charging for electric vehicles.

“Complete electrification of the vehicle fleet is one of the most meaningful steps we can take to fight climate change,” said Fitzhugh.

“However, broad adoption of electric vehicles requires batteries that can meet a diverse set of consumer needs... EVs need to recharge at comparable times to internal combustion vehicles, essentially in the time you’d currently spend at the gas pump.”

Estimates suggest that electrification of the world’s vehicle fleet could alone cut global greenhouse gas emissions by 16 per cent, with this “new battery paradigm” seen as essential to achieving this goal.

“Electric vehicles cannot remain a luxury fashion, literally the ‘one percent’ of vehicles on the road, if we are to make progress toward a clean energy future, and the US won’t have a used-car market if EV batteries last only 3 to 5 years,” said Xin Li, an associate professor of materials science at Harvard and a scientific advisor to Adden Energy.

“The technology needs to be accessible to everyone... We don’t see any fundamental limit to scaling up our battery technology. That could be a game changer.”

Comments / 149

rickey Bryant
18d ago

It a scam, study shows you would have to drive an GAS POWERED CAR 50 YEARS TO EQUAL THE POLLUTION THAT IT TAKES JUST TO BUILD AN ELECTRIC VEHICLE. HOW IS THAT SAVING THE PLANET?

Reply(28)
30
Scott Morris
18d ago

A coin cell? They demonstrated their technology in a coin cell? This is garbage. Scaling a coin cell up to a battery that can power a vehicle is a very difficult proposition. This too will fail

Reply(13)
13
Lock trump up MAGA
18d ago

the ICE age is over. while anti everything people complain and cry over high gas prices EV owners like me drive for a month for $7 when I put up solar panel I will do it for free. meanwhile gas prices will keep going up while ICE vehicles become worthless junk just like steam engines.

Reply(48)
11
Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
InsideClimate News

An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close

CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Fitzhugh
CarBuzz.com

10 Cars Worth More Used Than New

We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Electric Cars#Green Energy#Climate Change#Business Environment#Linus Business#Harvard University#Adden Energy#Americans
shefinds

2 Common Charging Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Phone’s Battery, Experts Say

How you charge your phone is one of the most important habits you follow when you own an iPhone. It may seem like a no-brainer activity, but your phone’s lithium-ion battery has needs. And if you aren’t properly charging it or are making some of the most common mistakes, you run the risk of damaging your battery or having it work less efficiently over time. Since there are few things more frustrating than a phone that lags or that experiences battery loss after just a few hours of running, it’s time to get your charging habits in order. Start here: Rajesh Namase, co-founder and professional tech blogger at TechRT, outlines two common charging mistakes that are ruining your phone’s battery.
CELL PHONES
Motorious

Car Owners Sue Kia And Hyundai

And it’s all thanks to a social media-fueled crime spree…. There’s no doubt 2022 has been a wild year, but if you somehow have on your bingo card people in Florida suing Hyundai and Kia for a social media trend you might be closer to winning something. That’s right, owners of cars from the two Korean brands are mad about their being too easy to steal, blaming the lack of an engine immobilizer for their woes. As we’ve covered before, the Kia Boyz, which started among teens and pre-teens in Milwaukee about two years ago, have used social media to spread the word about how easy it is to boost Kias and Hyundais.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Cars
FOXBusiness

Ford CEO Farley explains why the brand isn't going all-electric like GM

Ford is putting its foot on the gas pedal. The automaker has committed over $50 billion to electrify its lineup with new products and the factories needed to build them, but Ford CEO Jim Farley said it is also continuing to spend on future internal combustion engine (ICE) models like the 2024 Ford Mustang unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show and the upcoming F-Series Super Duty pickups.
BUSINESS
SlashGear

The Big Electric Car Charging Problem Experts Say Is Getting Worse

Electric cars are, in no uncertain terms, the way of the future. Electric vehicles have been dreamt about for almost 200 years, with the first prototype coming about in 1832, according to the Energy Saving Trust. Since then, though, the combustion engine has taken the world by storm and revolutionized the way people and goods move around the planet, but electric cars are now making a resurgence in the marketplace.
CARS
Vice

Electrify America Just Made Electric-Vehicle Charging a Lot More Confusing

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. In an effort to make electric vehicle (EV) charging less confusing, leading EV charging company Electrify America has introduced a new charger labeling system that makes it even more confusing. It requires drivers to intuit whether “hyper” or “ultra” chargers are faster. This is, apparently, better than the previous system, which was to determine whether 350 or 150 is a bigger number.
CARS
The Verge

Charging your EV at night is about to become more expensive

One of the perks of electric vehicle ownership is charging your car overnight while parked in your driveway at home. Electricity demand is usually low, so rates are fairly cheap, making it both convenient and affordable for many people. But that’s about to change as more people buy EVs and the demand for overnight charging begins to rise, according to a new study published today.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

866K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy