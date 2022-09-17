ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

How to watch the 2022 UCI Road World Championships – streaming and schedule

By Daniel Ostanek
Cycling News
Cycling News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z6g1K_0htMVqb600

The 2022 season is drawing to a close and that means that the UCI Road World Championships are upon us, with plenty of new rainbow jerseys ready to be handed out over a week of racing in Wollongong, Australia.

Cyclingnews will have full stage reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the week, from the juniors to the pros, women and men.

The 2022 Worlds will be broadcast around Europe and throughout the rest of the world on September 18-25, with all races aired from start to finish, and you can find out how to watch them wherever you are with our handy guide and with ExpressVPN .

As one of the final major events of the season, it's no surprise that the start lists are packed with big names hoping to do battle for the title of world champion.

Read More

UCI Road World Championships 2022 - The Essential Preview

UCI Road World Championships 2022 route

2022 UCI Road World Championships: 10 riders to watch in the elite women's road race

In the men's race, two-time world champion Julian Alaphilippe (France) is back in action after crashing out of the Vuelta a España and he'll be hoping to add a third rainbow jersey to his collection.

Wout van Aert is among the top favourites too, and the 2020 silver medallist is joined in the Belgian squad by Vuelta champion Remco Evenepoel. Classics men Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) and Biniam Girmay (Eritrea) are also rated among the favourites.

Michael Matthews (Australia) is the home favourite, the versatile sprinter often performing well at the Worlds. Fellow versatile fastmen Alexander Kristoff (Norway) and Matteo Trentin (Italy) are also riders to watch.

Climbers Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia) and Nairo Quintana (Colombia) will hope to take advantage of the hilly course, while elsewhere Magnus Cort (Denmark), Fred Wright (Great Britain), Filippo Ganna , Alberto Bettiol (Italy), and Stefan Küng (Switzerland) are also key men to follow during the week.

The women's races will play host to a swathe of top names, with the Dutch squad topping the start list as Annemiek van Vleuten , Marianne Vos, Demi Vollering , and Ellen van Dijk all heading to Australia.

Lotte Kopecky (Belgium), Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland), and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark) are among the other big favourites, as are Italian duo Elisa Longo Borghini and reigning road champion Elisa Balsamo .

Elsewhere, look out for Juliette Labous (France), Grace Brown (Australia), Kristen Faulkner (USA), and Marlen Reusser (Switzerland).

Click through for a comprehensive preview of Worlds week , while we've also collated route guides for the major circuits and races.

Read on for all the information on how to watch the 2022 UCI Road World Championships .

Live streaming

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram for alerts and news on important stories and action during the races.

The 2022 UCI Road World Championships will be broadcast in the United Kingdom and around Europe (excluding Italy, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden) on GCN+ and Eurosport – via Discovery+ .

A subscription to Discovery+ costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass. A year's subscription to GCN+ costs £39.99.

Free-to-air coverage is also available in the UK via the BBC .

In the USA, coverage will be available live on Flobikes with a subscription costing $12.99 per month. In Australia both Stan Sport and Nine Network (elite road races only) will be airing the week's events.

Be warned, though, geo-restrictions may apply if you're outside your home country or on holiday during the race.

You can get around that, however, by accessing the streams via a VPN.

ExpressVPN offers the ability to simulate being back in your home country, allowing you to watch the race live on various devices – including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Full schedule

Schedule
Date Time (Aus EST) Time (CEST) Time (USA EST)
Elite women time trial Sept 18 09:35 – 12:30 01:35 – 04:30 19:35 – 22:30
Elite men time trial Sept 18 13:40 – 17:00 05:40 – 09:00 23:40 – 03:00
U23 men time trial Sept 19 13:20 – 17:00 05:20 – 09:00 23:20 – 03:00
Junior women time trial Sept 20 09:30 – 11:05 01:30 – 03:05 13:30 – 21:05
Junior men time trial Sept 20 13:20 – 17:00 05:20 – 09:00 23:20 – 03:00
Mixed relay team time trial Sept 21 14:20 – 17:05 06:20 – 09:05 00:20 – 03:05
Junior men road race Sept 23 08:15 – 11:35 00:15 – 03:35 18:15 – 21:35
U23 men road race Sept 23 13:00 – 17:10 05:00 – 09:00 23:00 – 03:10
Junior women road race Sept 24 08:00 – 09:50 00:00 – 01:50 18:00 – 19:50
Elite women road race Sept 24 12:25 – 17:00 04:25 – 09:00 22:25 – 03:00
Elite men road race Sept 25 10:15 – 16:50 02:15 – 08:50 20:15 – 02:50

Links

We'll have insight and coverage on all the action throughout the week as hundreds of riders do battle over the rainbow jerseys on offer. In addition to full race reportage including live reports, we'll have news, interviews, and analysis throughout the Road World Championships.

Check out the links below to keep up to date with the latest from the Worlds as well as the key race previews.

UCI Road World Championships – Home page

The Essential UCI Road World Championships Preview

10 riders to watch in the elite men's road race

10 riders to watch in the elite women's road race

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombia#Women And Men#Great Britain#Espa A#Belgian#Vuelta
NBC Sports

Jordan Burroughs breaks U.S. wrestling record for Olympic, world titles

Burroughs, 34, won all five of his matches over the last two days at the world championships in Belgrade in the 79kg division, which is not an Olympic weight class. “I’m still at the top of my game,” said Burroughs, a father of four who won his first world title in 2011 and is 10-0 in medal matches between the Olympics and worlds. “Before every match, I always remind myself that I chose this. This is chosen suffering.
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

Davis Cup: Spain, Croatia grab last berths into quarterfinals

Spain defeated South Korea 3-0 in Valencia, Spain, on Sunday to win Group B and reach the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup. Spain and Croatia were the final two teams to secure their spots in the knockout stage Sunday. Croatia (2-1) finished second in Group A when Italy (3-0) defeated Sweden (1-2) in Bologna, Italy, 2-1.
TENNIS
FOX Sports

Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime ruined the homecoming of Carlos Alcaraz after fighting back to beat the world’s new top-ranked player 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to level Canada with Spain at 1-1 in the Davis Cup on Friday. Spaniards flocked to Valencia to see 19-year-old Alcaraz in...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Country
Denmark
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

Magpie attacks cause chaos for the best riders on the planet at Cycling World Championships as expert warns holding races during swooping season is a 'recipe for calamity'

The best cyclists on the planet have been terrorised by swooping magpies as they compete at the Cycling World Championships in Wollongong on the NSW south coast. More than 1000 competitors are down under as the prestigious event is held in Australia for the first time in more than a decade - but it seems nobody told them about the hazard the birds pose from August to October as they defend their chicks and nests.
ANIMALS
BBC

World Eventing Championships: GB rider Yasmin Ingham wins gold on senior debut

Britain's Yasmin Ingham clinched individual gold at the World Eventing Championships in a dramatic round. The 25-year-old, at her first senior championship, was second going into Sunday's showjumping finale in Pratoni, Italy, and finished with a clear round for a total of 23.2 on Banzai du Loir. Germany's Michael Jung,...
WORLD
BBC

Scotland wins medals in tug of war world championships

Scottish tug of war clubs have won medals at the world championships in the Netherlands. Ayrshire and Cornhill both brought teams to the games and an international team also took part. Ayrshire junior women took gold on Thursday and Scotland's junior women brought home a silver medal in their weight...
WORLD
Yardbarker

Felix Auger-Aliassime takes down world number one Carlos Alcaraz at Davis Cup

Felix Auger-Aliassime played the match of his career to defeat Alcaraz in his home country and in his debut match as world number one. After losing the first set in a tiebreak, Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime fought back to eventually win the match 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-2 and put an end to Alcaraz’s winning streak.
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Kyle Dake wins fourth straight wrestling world title; U.S. breaks gold medals record

Dake notched the U.S.’ sixth gold medal this week, breaking the nation’s previous record of five golds in a single year, with a shot at two more on Sunday. The U.S. is guaranteed to finish worlds with the most medals of any nation, its first time ever doing that outright. Russia, banned this year due to the war in Ukraine, won the most medals at the last three world championships.
COMBAT SPORTS
theScore

Bautista gives Spain lead over Canada at Davis Cup before Alcaraz match

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Roberto Bautista fought back to beat Canada's Vasek Pospisil 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 and give Spain a 1-0 lead in their group tie at the Davis Cup Finals on Friday. Carlos Alcaraz, the newly crowned world No. 1 and U.S. Open champion, will next face Canada's...
TENNIS
Cycling News

Cycling News

1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing news, race results, tech, live race coverage, interviews and more, Cyclingnews is the first port of call for any passionate cycling fan.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy