iredellfreenews.com
Pamela Ruth Beaver
Pam Beaver, daughter of Grant William Bolmer and Dorothy Wrenn Bolmer Richards, died on September 14, 2022. Pam was born in Louisburg, N.C., on November 11, 1943. From the age of four, Pam lived in Mooresville, N.C., where her father was a lawyer and judge. Pam had wonderful memories and lifelong friends from Park View Elementary, Mooresville Junior High and Mooresville High School. After high school, Pam graduated from Catawba College and began teaching English at South Rowan High School. While working as a teacher and guidance counselor at South, Pam finished a master’s degree at UNC-Charlotte. After she became Director of Programs for Exceptional Children for the Rowan County Schools in 1979, she earned a Doctorate in Education from UNC-Greensboro. For over thirty years, “Doc” also worked as Assistant Principal at West Rowan High School, EC Director and Curriculum Specialist for the Mooresville Graded School District.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 12
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 2-8: Frankie’s, 10621 Bryton Corporate Center Drive – 96.5. Kung Foo, 8625 Lindholm Drive – 96.5. Subway, 11145 Bryton Town Center Drive – 98.5. Denver. Geppeto’s Pizza, 7558 N.C. 73,...
iredellfreenews.com
Sonia Ann Stamps Rankin
Ms. Sonia Ann Stamps Rankin, 66, was born in Iredell County, N.C., on November 29, 1955, and was the daughter of the late John Stamps Jr. and Alece Lawrence Stamps. She departed this life on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Sonia graduated from Statesville High School in 1974, and prior to...
iredellfreenews.com
Doris “Lee” Rinderman
Doris “Lee” Rinderman, 88, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Our hearts are warm as we say goodbye to our beloved matriarch. She was known as “Mom, Bapoo, Auntie Lee, and Friend.” Her house was always filled with friends, family and music. This Queen of Song danced through life’s ups and downs. A tiny but mighty woman, she met any challenge with grace, dignity and flare. During her amazing life, she raised seven outstanding children. Lee felt a strong duty of volunteerism and community. She, along with her late husband Howard, were instrumental in establishing the youth football and cheerleading program in the City of Coral Springs, Fla., in the 1970s. The Rindermans also owned and operated Shoe Biz/Stride Rite shoe store. Upon moving to Mooresville in 2008, Lee volunteered at the Mooresville Soup Kitchen, where she became a friend to many. We will always remember her for her love of people, gift of gab, and her wit.
Bus driver shortages in Iredell County leading to parent frustrations
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Some students in Iredell County are missing school because the district doesn’t have enough buses to pick them all up. It has been a problem Channel 9 has been following since the school year started. The district has 196 buses, but just 159 drivers, leaving 37 buses without a driver.
Portion of I-85 in Mecklenburg County reopens after crash, NCDOT says
GASTONIA, N.C. — Two lanes of Interstate 85 northbound have reopened following a crash, according to the NC Department of Transportation. Officials said the accident was being investigated in Mecklenburg County near exit 27, which is Beatty Drive. Check back here for updates and on the WCNC Charlotte app.
iredellfreenews.com
Dedicated public servant Marvin Norman dies, leaving lasting legacy in Iredell County
Iredell County Commissioner Marvin Norman passed away Wednesday evening following a period of declining health at the Duke University Medical Center in Durham. Norman, 70, was the first African-American elected to the Iredell County Board of Commissioners. He served on the board continuously after being elected in 2002, including two years as chairman and five years as vice chairman.
iredellfreenews.com
Joann Anderson Hager
Joann Anderson Hager, 69, of Statesville, N.C., departed this world on September 9, 2022, at her home in Iredell County. Joann was born on August 1, 1953, in Iredell County. She was the daughter of the late James Russell Anderson and Dorothy Jean Frye. In addition to her parents, Joann was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Anderson.
Stanly News & Press
Cabarrus County roundabout construction starts next week
N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will soon start building a roundabout at the intersection of N.C. 3 and Odell School Road. The $990,000 project was awarded earlier this spring to NJR Group Inc. out of Albemarle. The intersection is scheduled to close Monday morning so crews can safely build...
Expansion project on I-85 west of Charlotte awarded $100 million by Biden administration
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A plan to widen Interstate 85 in Gaston and Cleveland counties received a $100 million influx in funding from the Biden administration on Thursday. The North Carolina Department of Transportation received the money to support the expansion and improvements on the highway from U.S. Highway 321 to Mount Holly.
lakenormanpublications.com
Check out these festivals coming to Lake Norman this fall
Sept. 17 – Nov. 5. Annual tradition offers a challenge for participants to find their way through a cornfield maze. Tickets must be purchased at least 24 hours in advance. Cost: $9 – $17 (child, day and night rates) Info: ruralhill.net. Sept. 17. Paddockpalooza. Hinds’ Feet Farm, 14635...
iredellfreenews.com
United Way of Iredell County agencies share stories of healing during kick-off ceremony (Photos)
United Way of Iredell County agencies gathered at Daveste Vineyards in Troutman on Thursday night to kick off the 2022 fundraising campaign and to spread the word about the quiet but meaningful work that goes on every day in our community. After a half hour of guests engaging with agency...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell Museums to host living history demonstrations at Gregory Creek Homestead on September 17
Iredell Museums will host living history demonstrations on Saturday, September 17, at Gregory Creek Homestead. There will be oil paint making demonstrations, as well as fiber dying and corn husk dolls. There will also be farm animals on site from Westward Farms and a farm stand from Second Wind Perennial...
iredellfreenews.com
Father Adam Wade Nygren
Father Adam Wade Nygren, 35, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at his home in Stanley, N.C. Born on September 9, 1987, in Wilkesboro, N.C., he was the son of David Nygren and the late Linda Schilling Nygren. Father Nygren was a Master Electrician who owned a local electrical...
WBTV
What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
'Expect long delays': Crash knocks out power to traffic lights on busy Huntersville road
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A section of W.T. Harris Boulevard in north Charlotte is closed after a dump truck crashed into power lines Friday morning, police said. The crash happened on W.T. Harris Boulevard near Reames Road, about a mile from Northlake Mall and I-77. Duke Energy confirmed about 2,000 customers were without power as a result of the crash, which knocked down power lines across the road.
WBTV
Cabarrus County bridge over Rocky River to be replaced
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $6 million contract to replace the bridge on N.C. 24/27 East over the Rocky River to Mooresville contractor Dane Construction, Inc. The bridge was built in 1923 and rebuilt in 1957. The contractor was allowed to begin...
iredellfreenews.com
MGSD Board approves 2022-2023 budget, discusses staffing concerns
The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education approved its 2022-2023 budget, heard a variety of departmental reports, and honored several students and an employee at its meeting Tuesday. BUDGET. Chief Financial Officer Angela Davis presented the 2022-2023 MGSD budget, emphasizing that this budget is a plan. “It is somewhat...
fox46.com
Statesville man inappropriately touched 2 young girls: Sheriff
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Statesville man was arrested for inappropriately touching two young girls, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox. An investigation...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lakeshore hotel vision endorsed by Mooresville board
MOORESVILLE – Lake Norman and its approximately 520 miles of shoreline is the largest man-made lake in the state, and one of North Carolina’s top tourist attractions. But notably missing from all those vast stretches of the lake’s main channel and its seemingly innumerable coves are any true waterfront hotels.
