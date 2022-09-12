Read full article on original website
How do I do a group text on galaxy s22 ultra but I want to be the only one seeing responses?
Without knowing what messaging app you use, it's hard to tell you. Most messaging apps have a setting that you can change so in group messaging only you get the responses or everyone gets them. Go to your settings on your texting app and look for mms settings, group messages you should see the option in there somewhere. A lot have mms in settings and the group message option is in there a lot of times.
The OnePlus 10T inches toward Android 13 with limited closed beta
OnePlus has announced its first OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test for the OnePlus 10T. There are some limitations, but it means that we're close to getting some Android 13 on the 10T.
Another 200MP camera phone looks set to launch very soon
A new leak shows off Xiaomi's upcoming smartphones, one of which will reportedly sport a 200MP camera.
site? Your question should be a bit longer (at least 10 characters)
I started a thread but it wont let me reply. https://forums.androidcentral.com/ask-question/1049359-moto-g-power-blurry-pics.html?mn_qa=1#post7097943. Nowhere on site can I find a login, but im bombarded with offers to set up an acct. The contact us is NOT a contact us. attempt to submit above gets: "Your question should be a bit longer (at...
Kubik's [Free][Games]
Classic Rubik's Cube is on your phone with impressive 3D graphics!. Whether you focus on solving the cube or compete with yourself in the challenge mode. With the natural and easy control scheme, you will have no difficulty in moving the cube. You can use the easy start helpers and...
Best Google Pixel 6 deals and Google Pixel 6 Pro deals: September 2022
Looking to save some money on a Google Pixel 6 or a Pixel 6 Pro? We gathered the best deals of the month and put them into one simple guide.
anyone else still waiting on burgundy?
That is really nice!! I don't get how you ordered Aug 23 and got delivery already yet I ordered Aug 12 and still nothing here. Very odd. I would be as frustrated as you are. So sorry that you have to wait this long. I would call Samsung and make sure they haven't forgot your order. It may trigger them to escalate it and get you your phone.
This Chrome feature on Android lets you lock your Incognito tabs behind a fingerprint
Google has quietly introduced a new feature that lets you protect your Incognito session on Chrome for Android with your fingerprint.
How to switch between devices with Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are here, and they offer one of the most comfortable listening experiences out there. This includes being able to switch between multiple devices, but it's not as seamless as you might think.
Best Motorola edge screen protectors 2022
Keep your blazing-fast 144Hz Motorola Edge 2021 and Motorola Edge+ 2022 screens safe and secure under some of the best screen protectors.
Trade in email from Samsung
Nope. I waited a little too make sure I was keeping it. I think I received an email and text. Yes, I received my email on Sept 6 and on Sept 9 for both my watch and Flip 4.
Google Messages' potential feature will make voice memos easier to understand
Google appears to be working on a voice message transcription feature for Messages, along with a broader set of emoji reactions and a new gallery view design.
Forgotten pin code - I want to save photos before factory reset
On a restarted and locked with forgotten pin code Huawei P30 Pro, I want to access the photos for the backup before factory reset. - USB cable - can't approve storage access on a locked phone. - ABD debug - not activated on a phone. One possible thing I have...
S22: Player Does Not Recognize File
Welcome to Android Central! What directory were the ringtone files transferred to? Is it /Ringtones?. Yes, they are in the same folder along with all the Galaxy ring tones & a few custom ones I just down loaded which work fine. Most of them are from way back, downloaded from my Note 4, & a few from my IPhone 6, 1 of them as far back as my IPhone 3.
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals and prices of September 2022
The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 takes everything that made the Fold 3 great and makes it even better. Here's how to get your hands on one.
Fedex stole my fold 4 return
Received a Verizon Galaxy Z Fold 4 from Samsung on 8/30/22 but it was too much phone for me so I requested a return, printed the return label and packing slip, packed up the phone and placed it back in the same box that was shipped to me and went to the local FedEx office store in Oakland, CA on 9/1/22. I handed the clerk the package which definitely contained the phone but when it was received by Samsung in TX on 9/7/22 the box was empty and they sent me a video of someone in their returns dept. opening the box which contained only the packing slip. Putting aside how OUTRAGEOUS it is that you can't even trust a supposedly reputable global shipping company with getting your packages to their destinations intact, I contacted Samsung and the only thing they would do is refer me to FedEx to file a claim. After filing the claim I received a call from a FedEx rep. and she told me the investigation is complete, she apologized for the situation I've been placed in and for the inconvenience, and to file another claim online to receive reimbursement for the cost of the phone. Upon doing so I received the following in an email today: "Unfortunately, upon completing our investigation, we must respectfully decline your claim. Under the terms governing this shipment, FedEx does not accept liability for concealed damage under the Return Options program." Concealed damage?? THEY STOLE MY PHONE!! A $2100 phone I didn't want and returned. Now I'm on the hook with Verizon for the cost of the phone I was financing from them, the service I was going to cancel once the return was received, and the impending $775 charge from Samsung for the trade in they won't be receiving. I decided to stick with my S22 Ultra on T-Mobile. I already filed a report with the Oakland Police Dept but they're about as helpful as a whistle on a snow plow. Can someone please give me advice on how to proceed? I'm stressed. Thanks.
Best Samsung tablet 2022
Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
Alvo adds cross-platform play between Oculus Quest 2 and PSVR
First-person VR shooter Alvo will receive cross-platform multiplayer between Oculus Quest 2 and PlayStation VR versions this week.
Google Meet adds account switching to eaily separate your work and personal life
Google Meet is beginning to receive an update that allows users to switch their accounts from a business one to a personal one. Users will also find a new navigational drawer with much simpler settings.
Free-to-play Ultimechs launches today for Oculus Quest 2 and VR headsets
Ultimechs is free-to-play and launching today for Oculus Quest 2, SteamVR, and Pico VR headsets.
