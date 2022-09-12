ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Sun to visit Aces Tuesday

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Connecticut Sun (25-11, 11-7 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (26-10, 15-3 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces square off against the Connecticut Sun.

The Aces have gone 13-5 in home games. Las Vegas averages 90.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Sun are 12-6 on the road. Connecticut is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 85.8 points per game and is shooting 46.2%.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 91.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Sun: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 39.5 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Sun: Jasmine Thomas: out for season (knee), Bria Hartley: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

