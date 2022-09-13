Read full article on original website
Bears Finish Green Wave Fall Classic in Eighth
NEW ORLEANS, La. - With the final scorecards calculated and verified, the Central Arkansas women's golf team finished its first event of the fall on Tuesday, placing eighth in the Green Wave Fall Classic. Led by senior Elin Kumlin's top-25 finish, the Bears had three golfers fire a third round at par or under on Tuesday as UCA recorded a team score of 5-over 869, the second-best three-round score in school history.
Men's Golf Takes Home 13th at Jim Page Intercollegiate
CHOUDRANT, La. - Wrapping up the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate Tuesday afternoon, the Central Arkansas men's golf team maintained its spot until the final hole, landing in 13th place after three days of play. The Bears finished the course off with a team score of 2-under, their best round of the event.
Women's Soccer Draws in ASUN Opener against Bellarmine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As the final whistle sounded on a dramatic finish in its ASUN opener, the Central Arkansas women's soccer team drew 1-1 at Bellarmine Thursday night. With multiple opportunities for both sides in the closing minutes, the Bears just couldn't find a second goal to snag a win on the road to open conference play.
Opponent Preview: Sugar Bears Head Down to Memphis
Memphis – The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears celebrated a great weekend at home for the first time in this 2022 campaign. The Sugar Bears beat Louisiana Monroe 3-0 and Southern Illinois in comeback fashion, 3-2, before dropping the last game to Louisiana Tech 1-3 to conclude the Central Arkansas tournament.
Bucket List: JJ’s Grill
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – It’s week two of the brand new series of Bucket List with AY Magazine. Now that it’s officially football season, Dj Williams and Heather Baker are bringing you a Sports Bar List the month of September. This week’s stop was at JJ’s Grill...
Continuing the Sports Bar Bucket List at JJ’s Grill
Continuing the Sports Bar Bucket List at JJ’s Grill. Continuing on with the Sports Bar Bucket List, AY About You President and Publisher, Heather Baker, along with KARK’s DJ Williams, have moved on down the field to JJ’s Grill in West Little Rock. “I’m feeling a little...
Final switchover for I-30 Arkansas River bridge set for Friday night
The final phase of moving traffic to the new I-30 bridge between Little Rock and North Little Rock is due to go into effect Friday night.
Vito and Vera grows in Northwest Arkansas
Little Rock chef Alicia Watson, owner of culinary wellness company Vito and Vera, recently followed through on a promise to expand her plant-based business to Northwest Arkansas. This spring, Watson said she would invest winnings from a pitch competition at The Jones Center in Springdale to grow her business in...
Arkansas Woman Dies In McCurtain County Crash
A fiery crash between an SUV and an 18-wheeler Wednesday morning near Broken Bow claimed the life of an Arkansas woman. Oklahoma troopers say 29-year-old Caroline Mauceli of North Little Rock was traveling on Hwy 3 at about 4:45 am when she crossed the center and collided with the semi-tractor. Mauceli died at the scene, and the truck driver suffered minor injuries.
Father of Reality TV Star Shot In Arkansas
A shooting this weekend in Arkansas has national attention on it, because one of the victims has a well known daughter. The shooting took place at an apartment complex in Little Rock early Saturday morning. When 49-year-old Ronald Dunlap forced his way into an apartment, he was shot several times by the occupant. According to reports from KARK, family members say that Dunlap thought the apartment he was shot inside was his own.
Stacker: Famous actors from Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of famous actors born in Arkansas from IMDb.
Two Arkansas towns competing for $90,000 grant to land free concerts
Two Arkansas towns are competing with others across the country for the chance at a $90,000 grant to bring free concerts to their communities.
3 Garland County schools united in tragedy
It only takes 40 minutes to drive from Mountain Pine to Jessieville and Fountain Lake schools, but this week they feel much closer. All week three school districts in Garland County have been united in tragedy.
New business combines cats and coffee in Conway
CONWAY, Arkansas — If you like cats and you like coffee, a new business is coming to Conway that's going to be perfect for you. Gibson's Cat Café will open next week— and they are getting ready for the big day right meow. Owner Shelby Blacksmith said...
Four Arkansans killed in Hot Springs wreck
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Four people were killed in a wreck in Hot Springs Saturday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash summary from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. Andres Gonzalez, 43, of Glenwood, was driving a 2020 Hyundai east on Highway 70 in the rain, according to the...
Man shot in Little Rock apartment identified as father of ‘Cheer’ star
A man shot over the weekend at a Little Rock apartment complex was identified as the father of a reality television star.
Gospel group The Williams Brothers to bring ‘Farewell Tour’ to Robinson Performance Hall
Gospel lovers will get a chance to enjoy gospel group The Williams Brothers at the Robinson Performance Hall next month.
North Little Rock Greyhound depot demolished to make way for future developments
A former Greyhound bus terminal was demolished Tuesday to make way for future developments in North Little Rock.
Jessieville School District rallying for football players involved in vehicle accident
It was a tough start to the week for students and staff in the Jessieville School District. School officials say they learned four of their football players were involved in a car crash Saturday in Garland county.
‘It’s horrible,’ Little Rock historical home catches fire, homeowners dealing with aftermath
A Little Rock family says they spent years trying to restore the historic G.W. Caruth J.C. Cochran House in the historic district of the Governor’s Mansion but all of their hard work went up in smoke after a fire Saturday morning.
