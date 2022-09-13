ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

ucasports.com

Bears Finish Green Wave Fall Classic in Eighth

NEW ORLEANS, La. - With the final scorecards calculated and verified, the Central Arkansas women's golf team finished its first event of the fall on Tuesday, placing eighth in the Green Wave Fall Classic. Led by senior Elin Kumlin's top-25 finish, the Bears had three golfers fire a third round at par or under on Tuesday as UCA recorded a team score of 5-over 869, the second-best three-round score in school history.
CONWAY, AR
ucasports.com

Men's Golf Takes Home 13th at Jim Page Intercollegiate

CHOUDRANT, La. - Wrapping up the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate Tuesday afternoon, the Central Arkansas men's golf team maintained its spot until the final hole, landing in 13th place after three days of play. The Bears finished the course off with a team score of 2-under, their best round of the event.
CONWAY, AR
ucasports.com

Women's Soccer Draws in ASUN Opener against Bellarmine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As the final whistle sounded on a dramatic finish in its ASUN opener, the Central Arkansas women's soccer team drew 1-1 at Bellarmine Thursday night. With multiple opportunities for both sides in the closing minutes, the Bears just couldn't find a second goal to snag a win on the road to open conference play.
LOUISVILLE, KY
ucasports.com

Opponent Preview: Sugar Bears Head Down to Memphis

Memphis – The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears celebrated a great weekend at home for the first time in this 2022 campaign. The Sugar Bears beat Louisiana Monroe 3-0 and Southern Illinois in comeback fashion, 3-2, before dropping the last game to Louisiana Tech 1-3 to conclude the Central Arkansas tournament.
MEMPHIS, TN
KARK

Bucket List: JJ’s Grill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – It’s week two of the brand new series of Bucket List with AY Magazine. Now that it’s officially football season, Dj Williams and Heather Baker are bringing you a Sports Bar List the month of September. This week’s stop was at JJ’s Grill...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
aymag.com

Continuing the Sports Bar Bucket List at JJ’s Grill

Continuing the Sports Bar Bucket List at JJ’s Grill. Continuing on with the Sports Bar Bucket List, AY About You President and Publisher, Heather Baker, along with KARK’s DJ Williams, have moved on down the field to JJ’s Grill in West Little Rock. “I’m feeling a little...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Vito and Vera grows in Northwest Arkansas

Little Rock chef Alicia Watson, owner of culinary wellness company Vito and Vera, recently followed through on a promise to expand her plant-based business to Northwest Arkansas. This spring, Watson said she would invest winnings from a pitch competition at The Jones Center in Springdale to grow her business in...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
easttexasradio.com

Arkansas Woman Dies In McCurtain County Crash

A fiery crash between an SUV and an 18-wheeler Wednesday morning near Broken Bow claimed the life of an Arkansas woman. Oklahoma troopers say 29-year-old Caroline Mauceli of North Little Rock was traveling on Hwy 3 at about 4:45 am when she crossed the center and collided with the semi-tractor. Mauceli died at the scene, and the truck driver suffered minor injuries.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
KPEL 96.5

Father of Reality TV Star Shot In Arkansas

A shooting this weekend in Arkansas has national attention on it, because one of the victims has a well known daughter. The shooting took place at an apartment complex in Little Rock early Saturday morning. When 49-year-old Ronald Dunlap forced his way into an apartment, he was shot several times by the occupant. According to reports from KARK, family members say that Dunlap thought the apartment he was shot inside was his own.
THV11

New business combines cats and coffee in Conway

CONWAY, Arkansas — If you like cats and you like coffee, a new business is coming to Conway that's going to be perfect for you. Gibson's Cat Café will open next week— and they are getting ready for the big day right meow. Owner Shelby Blacksmith said...
CONWAY, AR
KHBS

Four Arkansans killed in Hot Springs wreck

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Four people were killed in a wreck in Hot Springs Saturday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash summary from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. Andres Gonzalez, 43, of Glenwood, was driving a 2020 Hyundai east on Highway 70 in the rain, according to the...
HOT SPRINGS, AR

