Theater & Dance

How Viola Davis turned into an action hero for 'The Woman King'

Viola Davis is a well-known dramatic powerhouse, but for her latest role in The Woman King, the 57-year-old Oscar winner proves that she's ready to launch a whole new career... as an action hero. "I had a swagger with this one," Davis tells Yahoo Entertainment about her ferocious star turn...
5 takeaways from Blackpink's new 'Born Pink' album

K-pop’s decadelong ascent in the U.S. will crest with one sure bet this year: “Born Pink,” the brand new album from megastars Blackpink. Lisa, Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo made history with their 2019 Coachella set, hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 2020’s debut “The Album” and racked up fans from pop’s A-list (most recently Taylor Swift, who was filmed dancing to single “Pink Venom” at the VMAs this year).
