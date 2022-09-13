Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
'I'm very sorry': Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson following Emmys controversy
Two days after receiving her first Emmy under less than auspicious circumstances, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson got a chance to redo her acceptance speech. Brunson interrupted the opening monologue of Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to demand an opportunity to thank those whom she didn’t have time to because of Kimmel.
AOL Corp
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio look cozy in new pics as romance rumors swirl
It turns out Leonardo DiCapriocan date women over the age of 25. After weeks of speculation, the Oscar-winning actor fueled romance rumors with Gigi Hadid during a New York Fashion Week after-party. In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, DiCaprio, 47, and the 27-year-old model appeared to get cozy at...
AOL Corp
Jesse Powell, R&B singer and Grammy nominee, dead at 51: 'The best big brother ever,' says sister
R&B singer and Grammy-nominated musician Jesse Powell died Tuesday at age 51 in his Los Angeles home, his siblings announced. On Tuesday night, Jesse's sisters — recording artists Trina Powell and Tamara Powell — both shared a message on social media announcing their older brother's death. "It is...
AOL Corp
How Viola Davis turned into an action hero for 'The Woman King'
Viola Davis is a well-known dramatic powerhouse, but for her latest role in The Woman King, the 57-year-old Oscar winner proves that she's ready to launch a whole new career... as an action hero. "I had a swagger with this one," Davis tells Yahoo Entertainment about her ferocious star turn...
RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp
5 takeaways from Blackpink's new 'Born Pink' album
K-pop’s decadelong ascent in the U.S. will crest with one sure bet this year: “Born Pink,” the brand new album from megastars Blackpink. Lisa, Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo made history with their 2019 Coachella set, hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 2020’s debut “The Album” and racked up fans from pop’s A-list (most recently Taylor Swift, who was filmed dancing to single “Pink Venom” at the VMAs this year).
AOL Corp
Kim Kardashian Talks Dating Post-Pete Davidson: “Clearly, It’s Not Working, Whatever I’m Doing”
Despite some of us (me) secretly hoping they’ll get back together, looks like Kim Kardashian is ready to move on from Pete Davidson. Kim showed up on The Late Late Show with James Corden, who wasted no time asking her, “Do you get set up by friends? Do you go on a dating app? How does Kim K. get a date?”
AOL Corp
Eminem Says Dr. Dre's Aneurysm Inspired Him and Snoop Dogg to End 'Stupid' Feud: 'We Talked It Out'
Eminem and Snoop Dogg have Dr. Dre's 2021 health scare to thank for helping them repair their relationship. The rappers, who first collaborated more than two decades ago, had long-simmering beef that reached a head in 2020, when public comments from Snoop, 50, insulting Eminem, 49, moved the star to diss Snoop in his lyrics.
AOL Corp
Wheel of Fortune Host Pat Sajak Says 'The End Is Near' After 40 Years
Pat Sajak appears to be ready for his last spin on Wheel of Fortune. "In most television shows by this time, you would have said, 'That's probably enough,' but this show will not die," Sajak, 75, told Entertainment Tonight. Wheel of Fortune began in 1975, and Sajak came on board...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Olivia Newton-John's publicist says he's very disappointed she was left out of 'In Memoriam' segment at Emmys
Olivia Newton-John fans were left unhappy with Monday's Emmy Awards, after the Grease star, who died Aug. 8 at 73, following a long struggle with breast cancer, was not included in the annual tribute to TV stars who died in the past year. And they quickly made it known on...
Comments / 0