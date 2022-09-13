ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julia Garner Shines in Floral-embellished Gucci Cutout Dress at Emmy Awards

By Natalia Finnis-Smart
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
83 Photos

Julia Garner dazzled at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday in Los Angeles. The actress was nominated in two categories, including the award ceremony’s Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role as Anna Delvey in Netflix’s “Inventing Anna” and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for “Ozark,” in which she plays Ruth Langmore, also on the streaming platform. Garner won her third Emmy in the latter category.

Julia Garner attends the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Garner arrived on the carpet in a Gucci dress, which featured long-sleeves, floral embellishments and a diamond-shaped cutout across the midsection. The actress wore her dress with nude platform heels and multi-hued Swarovski crystal hoop earrings.

Elizabeth Saltzman styled Garner and has worked with Eiza Gonzalez, Julianne Moore, Deepika Padukone, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jane Levy. Saltzman previously styled Garner for the 2021 Met Gala, where the actress wore a sparkling Stella McCartney rhinestone-embellished gown and Harry Winston jewels, and more recently, her appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in July. For the segment, she wore a satin minidress by Prada featuring a crystal-embellished belt.

Mark Foster and Julia Garner attend the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

In June, the actress was offered to play Madonna in a biopic about the music legend.

The 2022 Emmy Awards honored the best performances and programs in television. “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson hosted the event at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. HBO’s “Succession” lead the nominations with 25 nods, followed by “Ted Lasso” (20), “The White Lotus” (20), “Hacks” (17) and “Only Murders in the Building” (17). The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media was presented with the Governors Award in recognition of their work to promote gender balance in the entertainment industry.

shefinds

Anne Hathaway Shows Us How To Wear Short Shorts Into Fall

Although the start of fall means cozy layers and pumpkin spiced lattes, one of the downsides of the end of the summer season is saying goodbye to summer wardrobe favorites such as mini skirts and short shorts. However, the ultra-stylish Anne Hathaway just showed us that we don’t have to relegate short shorts to the back of the closet now that we are nearing the start of a new season by demonstrating how to give them a fun yet casual autumnal spin.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time

Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign

Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
