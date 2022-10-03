The best iPhone 14 Pro cases in 2022: Keep your new device protected

Finding the best iPhone 14 Pro case can be a stressful endeavor, but don't worry as you're in good hands. We've become pretty adept at finding the best phone cases on the market from top-quality brands that you can trust. We've tried and tested a multitude of cases from expensive premium leather wallet cases, to the too-good-to-be-true bargains that you might find crop up from a third-party Amazon seller.

Shopping for the best iPhone 14 Pro case on the market is a breeze when you know what to look for. Do you prioritize your iPhone 14 Pro 's camera safety above anything else? Then you might want to consider a case fitted with a raised lip or edges that offer advanced drop protection, and for extra precaution, you may even desire to invest in a separate camera lens protector for your new iPhone 14 Pro.

Don't forget about protecting your smartphone screen too! Though some iPhone 14 Pro cases may include a screen protector or two thrown in for free, and some if you're lucky may even include w.

Be sure to triple-check which iPhone 14 model you own by heading into your device Settings - General - About - and finding the exact model or device name to ensure you purchase the correct case for your expensive new Apple smartphone.

If you realize that you may have stumbled onto the wrong iPhone case buying guide, don't worry! As we have a whole selection of case guides listed below that should (hopefully) match the best iPhone for photography .

Whether it's something sleek and stylish, light as a feather, waterproof, or something a bit more rugged and military-grade certified that you're looking for – we've got you covered (pun intended).

Best iPhone 14 Pro cases in 2022

Mous Clarity 2.0 Phone Case for iPhone 14 Pro (Image credit: Beth Nicholls / DCW)

1. Mous Clarity 2.0 Phone Case

The best iPhone 14 Pro case that reflects light beautifully

Color options: Iridescent Dawn, Clear | Material: polycarbonate, TPU and TPE

AiroShock™ defensive technology Slim and lightweight Limited lifetime warranty Feels very durable and sturdy On the expensive side May not be compatible with all third-party wireless chargers or Qi charging

This MagSafe compatible case from Mous is the ideal choice for those wanting something simple, functional, and protective. The transparent cases boldly show off your phone's original color and Apple logo branding, while fitted with ultra-protective AiroShock impact absorbing technology.

The case offers rigid construction and full MagSafe compatibility, and an N45 magnet array to ensure a seamless connection to Apple and Mous's range of phone accessories. The phone has a very durable and sturdy build, and is the perfect case for showing off your new iPhone 14 Pro without any worry of it taking damage.

Lined with microfibre, this luxury-feel case has a crystal-clear backplate, enhanced with anti-yellowing tech, or if you opt for the Iridescent Dawn color you'll find a stunning spectrum of iridescence from yellow to bright pink reflecting off the case wherever you go. All Mous cases come with a limited lifetime warranty and are extremely slim and lightweight.

OtterBox Strada Series wallet case (Image credit: Beth Nicholls / DCW)

2. OtterBox Strada Series wallet case

The best iPhone 14 Pro case that covers your entire device

Color options: Brown, Black | Material: Premium leather, recycled materials

Premium leather and luxury feel Magnetic clasp and cord slots Excellent protection Not vegan friendly A little expensive Struggles with magnetic power banks

Otterbox is a brand known for its remarkable layers of protection and high-quality, durable smartphone cases. This Strada Folio series wallet case from Otterbox is no exception, offering 3x as many drops tested to military-grade standards. It has a vertical slot to secure cash and up to two cards, and a raised camera edge.

The case is fully MagSafe and wireless charging compatible, although due to the thickness of the case and leather elements, it did struggle a little to connect to my Benks power bank and magnetic car mount, having to find the sweet spot, as there are no magnets embedded into this case so MagSafe charging is a little weak.

Overall this case offers excellent protection in a stylish format, with a useful magnetic latch that keeps the folio case closed to prevent any accidental touchscreen usage when in pockets. OtterBox also offers a limited lifetime warranty on most of its cases, including this one.

Kate Spade New York Hardshell Case Ombre Pin Dot (Image credit: Beth Nicholls / DCW)

3. Kate Spade New York Hardshell Case

The best iPhone 14 Pro case that's super stylish

Color options: Ombre Pin Dot, Hollyhock Floral Clear, Flower Pot, City Leopard Black, Blush, Citrine Blue, Scattered Flowers, Gold Floral | Material: Recycled materials.

Shock-absorbing and scratch-proof Antimicrobial technology Protective button coverings Kate Spade signature style isn't for everyone Expensive brand

This pretty case from Kate spade New York is ideal for those wanting to add a bit of glam to their iPhone 14 Pro, with a case that offers both style and protection. While it might not be the best iPhone 14 Pro case on the market in the way of military-grade protection, it does have a shock-absorbing cushioned bumper, that can provide adequate protection for drops of up to 12 feet.

The unique dual-layered bumper case is co-molded in construction for protection against bumps and drops, and also boasts built-in magnets for MagSafe and other methods of wireless charging. This case is protective and lightweight, despite being covered in diamonds. If you're outside of the US, this case can be ordered directly from Kate Spade New York via Incipio and offers worldwide shipping.

Scratch-resistant coatings on the case act to keep the cover looking glamorous, with additional antimicrobial technology that protects against 99.9% of surface bacteria that may occur on your phone case without you even realizing it. Made with recycled materials, this case is great for the environment, but maybe not for our wallets, as with almost all designer brands, this case is on the expensive side for sure.

Styled in Kate Spade New York's signature colors, designs, and materials, this case admittedly might not be suited to everyone's tastes - but it does come with a lifetime limited warranty for peace of mind that your new iPhone 14 Pro is covered for the long-term.

Urban Armor Gear Pathfinder (left) and Monarch Pro (right) cases in Black and Dark Earth colors (Image credit: Beth Nicholls / DCW)

4. Urban Armor Gear Monarch Pro and Pathfinder cases

The best Rugged iPhone 14 Pro cases with premium protection

Color options: Kevlar, Black, Mallard, Dark Earth, Lilac, white, Silver, Olive | Material: Thermoplastic Polyurethane

25 ft. Drop Protection (Monarch) and 18 ft. Drop Protection (Pathfinder) Feather-light composite construction MagSafe compatibility MagSafe magnets are a little weak Extremely bulky Very Expensive

These cases from Urban Armor Gear (UAG) are extremely rugged and perfect for protecting your iPhone 14 Pro in situations that pose a higher risk of damage, for example when rock climbing or working in areas of construction. Soft raised edges surround the case with a raised camera bezel to protect the lens and phone screen.

Both of these cases are both extremely similar aesthetically, although the Monarch Pro case offers a few extra benefits such as greater drop protection (25ft) and 5 layers of protection that include UAG's signature tough armor frame, shock-resistant core, layered with additional leather, polycarbonate shear plate, alloy metal hardware, and impact-resistant rubber surround, and not to mention a hex pattern for increased shock absorption.

The Pathfinder case boasts feather-light composite construction, with the same hard outer armor shell as the Monarch case, also with an impact-resistant soft core, and enhanced corner protection with tough TPU, although the pathfinder differs by its inclusion of torsion screw details.

Both cases are equipped with traction grip that surrounds the case to ease handling, with ultra-responsive tactile buttons that deliver a crisp and clean click-feel, and an integrated lanyard anchor that allows for on the go functionality and attachment.

Encased Wallet Case set with Screen Protector (Image credit: Beth Nicholls / DCW)

5. Encased Wallet Case set with Screen Protector

The best iPhone 14 Pro case with a magnetic wallet kickstand!

Color options: Clear, Black | Material: Faux Vegan Leather, Tempered Glass

Includes a tempered glass Screen Protector + magnetic wallet kickstand MagSafe compatible Protective bumper Not the most protective i.e. certified military-grade or shockproof Not a real leather wallet (great for vegans - but not for those that want luxury)

Possibly the best value-for-money case we've found for the iPhone 14 Pro, this Encased collection offers not only a transparent crystal-clear MagSafe-compatible phone case, but has extra awesome accessories bundled in too!

Encased offers an extremely wide variety of cases to suit every need, including cases that come with a lanyard strap, durable rugged cases, and those with built-in kickstands and geometric patterns - whatever your style, encased has you covered.

This set in particular Includes a tempered glass screen protector for the iPhone 14 Pro, giving you full 360-degree coverage for your device. A protective bumper around the corners of the case and a reinforced camera guard means your device will have some level of protection against the inevitable drops and damages that may occur, with a scratch-resistant coating on the back of the case to prevent marks from appearing.

Also included with this Encased set is a sleek magnetic leather card wallet that is able to magnetically attach to the back of the phone case, holding 3-4 cards, embedded with high-strength magnets to keep it safely secured to your phone. Plus, the wallet not only holds your cards and ID but has a built-in kickstand that will prop up your device - perfect for watching videos, (and did we mention it's vegan-friendly too!).

Moment Case for iPhone 14 Pro (Image credit: Beth Nicholls / DCW)

6. Moment Case for iPhone 14 Pro

The best iPhone 14 Pro case designed for photographers

Color options: Olive Green, Black, Indigo Blue | Material: Grippy TPU

Perfect for using Moment's range of professional lenses and filters (M)Force magnet array for connecting to Moment Mounts for MagSafe If you don't intend to use any of Moment's range of products then the case alone is pretty ordinary and basic Drop-in Lens Mounts are sold separately

These Moment cases for the iPhone 14 Pro are great for avid smartphone photographers who use additional detachable lenses such as macro and fisheye frequently, with options to purchase drop-in lens mounts (sold separately) for moment lenses to fit snuggly to your phone case. These cases are primarily available in the US, although Moment does ship worldwide when purchasing directly.

Fitted with a super strong (M) Force magnet array, and compatible with the complete range of Moment Mounts for MagSafe, these cases are perfectly designed for photographers and adventurers with busy lifestyles who rely on Moment's range of everyday mounts and accessories, such as those for your car, bike, and office phone stands for easier access and browsing.

The drop-in Lens Interface includes three locating points to keep attached lenses tight, secure, and precise. The proprietary front-mounting snap feature also allows you to mount Moment's newest CineClear Protection Filter and 67mm Filter Adapter to your case with ease, allowing filter effects to be added to your camera as well as protecting your camera lenses.

Aside from being compatible with Moment's range of mounts and lenses, these cases offer 6-foot drop protection for your device and include additional internal shock-absorbing geometry. A series of ribs that surround the edges of the phone case are specifically designed to direct force away during potential impact.

ESR Classic Kickstand Case with HaloLock (Image credit: Beth Nicholls / DCW)

7. ESR Classic Kickstand Case with HaloLock

The best iPhone 14 Pro case with an oddly-positioned kickstand

Color options: Black / clear | Material: Thermoplastic Polyurethane

Compatible with Magsafe Military Grade Drop Protection Shockproof Bumper Translucent Matte isn't for everyone Has a silky feel to it Camera Guard is limited

This clear case from ESR is an excellent choice for those wanting something simple in the way of protection for their new Apple device, but also a unique feature that other cases may not offer, in reference to the oddly-positioned kickstand in the form of a Camera Guard. This guard/stand has been supposedly tested to withstand 3,000 uses, so you can rest assured that the hinge it won't snap anytime soon.

The case, while sturdy and durable, is a little on the basic side offering the bare minimum that you might expect from your phone case with MagSafe compatibility and full bumper coverage. The zinc-alloy construction of the camera guard and stand keep it always looking like new.

Overall, the main features of this case on offer include military-grade drop protection, 'Air-Guard' corners, a scratch-resistant acrylic back, and raised edges combine to keep your phone protected from drops, bumps, and scratches.

Incipio Idol (left), Forme (Middle), and Grip (Right) cases (Image credit: Beth Nicholls / DCW)

8. Incipio Grip, Idol, and Forme cases

The best form-fitting iPhone 14 Pro cases with adequate protection

Color options: Black, Clear, Bluejay/Clear, Thermal Wave, Midnight Navy/Inkwell Blue, Opalescent Tide, Mist Lavender/Clear. | Material: Made from molecular recycled materials

MagSafe compatible Drop protection Multidirectional X-grips Designs are a little simple Magnet shows through clearer cases

I received these cases from Incipio for review, and each of the three models are extremely similar with minor design features, therefore I decided to lump them together in this guide as whichever Incipio model you chose, you're guaranteed the best protection for your new iPhone 14 Pro device.

The Incipio Grip case (clear/white) is fitted with form-fitting and grip technology that is designed to stop and prevent drops before they occur, keeping your phone safe and secure in your hand as often as possible. In addition, this case also boats Multidirectional x-grips to prevent slippage in all directions, and the clear cases are each equipped with scratch and discoloration-resistant (anti-yellow) coatings.

Each of these Incipio cases offers a minimum of 10ft drop protection, with antimicrobial surface protection that eliminates and prevents 99.9% of bacteria. These cases also boast ultra-responsive buttons with Impact Struts technology to reduce impact force in instances of inevitable drops and accidents.

Incipio offers a lifetime warranty on these cases, manufactured to extremely high quality, and each case feels sturdy and durable with raised edge, screen, and camera protection. While the Grip case offers the best protection, the Forme case is by far the prettiest, for those wanting the basic levels of protection with a bit of flair.

