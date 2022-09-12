ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Bakhtiari, Jenkins Being Inactive vs. Vikings

 5 days ago

No excuses, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

Newport, TN
