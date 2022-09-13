It is truly crazy how fast things can change in the world of college football. Unfortunately for Neal Brown at West Virginia, he is finding out the hard way. Two weeks ago, his team played in the Backyard Brawl against Pittsburgh. With just a little over six minutes left in the game, West Virginia was up by seven and had a chance to ice the game on a 4th and 1 from the Pitt 48-yard line. Instead of going for it, Neal decided to punt. Just nine plays after that punt, West Virginia found themselves down by seven due to a 14-point swing and ended up losing the game.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 12 HOURS AGO