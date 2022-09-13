Read full article on original website
heartlandcollegesports.com
Can Neal Brown Avoid a Meltdown in Morgantown?
It is truly crazy how fast things can change in the world of college football. Unfortunately for Neal Brown at West Virginia, he is finding out the hard way. Two weeks ago, his team played in the Backyard Brawl against Pittsburgh. With just a little over six minutes left in the game, West Virginia was up by seven and had a chance to ice the game on a 4th and 1 from the Pitt 48-yard line. Instead of going for it, Neal decided to punt. Just nine plays after that punt, West Virginia found themselves down by seven due to a 14-point swing and ended up losing the game.
voiceofmotown.com
Former West Virginia Player Leads the Nation in Receiving
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers have been hurt multiple times over the past several years by players leaving the program, entering the transfer portal and going on to play for other teams. Ali Jennings played wide receiver for the Mountaineers from 2019-2020 seasons, finishing with 26...
Daily Athenaeum
OPINION | Time to end ‘the climb’: Neal Brown has got to go
Let’s go back to Jan. 1, 2019, the day Dana Holgorsen resigned. A sitting Power Five head coach coming off an eight win season voluntarily left for a job at Houston, a Group of Five school. Just four days later, Athletic Director Shane Lyons hired Neal Brown, the head...
voiceofmotown.com
Former West Virginia Player Says the Mountaineers Will Win the Rest of Their Games This Season
Morgantown, West Virginia – After starting the season 0-2 with losses at Pitt and at home against Kansas, there isn’t much hope or optimism surrounding the West Virginia football program right now. However, one former player believes that the Mountaineers are still going to have a tremendous season.
voiceofmotown.com
Fire Neal Brown Protests in Morgantown
Morgantown, West Virginia – Several West Virginia students gathered outside of the Mountainlair on the campus of West Virginia University today to voice their frustrations with the Mountaineers football program. West Virginia has started 0-2 for the first time since 1979 and many believe that head coach Neal Brown...
The Dominion Post
Senior Drew Boczek is fitting right in on the Morgantown football roster
MORGANTOWN — Coming into the 2022 football season, Morgantown High football senior transfer Drew Boczek was looking to play for his third different school in the last four years. Despit. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
College Football News
West Virginia vs Towson Prediction, Game Preview
West Virginia vs Towson prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: West Virginia (0-2), Towson (2-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
Towson at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
West Virginia football aims for its first win on Saturday when it hosts the Towson Tigers, an FCS opponent, in Morgantown. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup: Towson at WVU football game information Time: 1 p.m. ET Location: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia Promo: Family Day Stream: Big 12 Now […]
West Virginia school district removes pride flags
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district’s directive to remove pride flags from classrooms is drawing complaints from students and community organizations. County Board of Education President Ron Lytle told The Gazette-Mail that the flags were removed because they went against the existing “Participation in Political Activities” policy. “I think it was just a blanket […]
How to watch, stream, and listen to WVU-Towson
West Virginia Football is back in action. The Mountaineers continue their 2022 season this Saturday, welcoming Towson to Morgantown. If you are unable to make it to the game to see things in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen from afar. Kickoff: 1:00PM ET at Milan Puskar...
Daily Athenaeum
Big Daddy Guns officials: ‘We did everything in our power not to leave’
Big Daddy Guns officials said in a press conference Wednesday they had no intention of leaving The Deck location in downtown Morgantown. “Did we want to leave? No,” Sherri McKnight, co-owner of Big Daddy Guns, said. Earlier this week, director of lease negotiations for Hardy World Logan Williams said...
Metro News
Rainy summer washout pool season in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Weather is being blamed for an estimated $12,000 operating loss at the Krepps and Marilla Park pools in Morgantown. “Were victims to the weather when it happens and I’m sure that was part of it, we just didn’t have a very good second half of the season,” BOPARC Executive Director Melissa Wiles.
New power plant to bring jobs to West Virginia
A new natural gas power plant, expected to cost billions of dollars and employ hundreds of workers, is planned for West Virginia.
Daily Athenaeum
Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend
If you plan on being out and about this weekend, consider checking out some of our suggestions. Here are three things to do in Morgantown this weekend. The Mountaineers are hosting the Towson Tigers this Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium. Coming off of last week’s gold rush, this Saturday is...
Metro News
West Virginia Department of Education name Teacher, School Service Personnel of the Year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Education named the Teacher of the Year and School Service Personnel of the Year on Tuesday during a ceremony at the State Culture Center. Amber Nichols, a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown, has taught for 21 years. Nichols...
Starting date announced for Contour Airlines at Clarksburg Airport
The North Central West Virginia Airport's newest airline, Contour Airlines, will begin offerings flights from Bridgeport starting this winter, according to a release from Senator Joe Manchin.
17-month-old dies by drowning in West Virginia pond
SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia State Police Captain Robert Maddy has confirmed that a 17-month-old drowned in a pond over the weekend. According to the release from WVSP, two troopers responded to a home in Salem on Sunday, Sept. 11 where they confirmed that the child had died in a pond at the residence. […]
WDTV
Texas Roadhouse set to relocate to Westover from Star City
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Texas Roadhouse in Monongalia County will soon be relocating. Texas Roadhouse will open its new location in Westover on Friday, Sept. 23, officials from the company said. The location, at 50 Tipple St., adds seating to accommodate 340 guests, 175 parking spots and will employ an...
When will it snow in West Virginia?
WHEELING, WV (WTRF) – Just at a moment’s notice, the Fall feeling weather can turn bitter cold and white across West Virginia. So that got us thinking…when can we expect the first snowfall across West Virginia? Well, the exact answer may come as a slight sticker shock. On average, the region receives its first measurable […]
Part of Route 250 in Marion County closed next week
Part of US Route 250 will be closed next week for the installation of drainage structures and drainage pipes for the rockfall protection project, according to a release from the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH).
