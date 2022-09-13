ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

Can Neal Brown Avoid a Meltdown in Morgantown?

It is truly crazy how fast things can change in the world of college football. Unfortunately for Neal Brown at West Virginia, he is finding out the hard way. Two weeks ago, his team played in the Backyard Brawl against Pittsburgh. With just a little over six minutes left in the game, West Virginia was up by seven and had a chance to ice the game on a 4th and 1 from the Pitt 48-yard line. Instead of going for it, Neal decided to punt. Just nine plays after that punt, West Virginia found themselves down by seven due to a 14-point swing and ended up losing the game.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Former West Virginia Player Leads the Nation in Receiving

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers have been hurt multiple times over the past several years by players leaving the program, entering the transfer portal and going on to play for other teams. Ali Jennings played wide receiver for the Mountaineers from 2019-2020 seasons, finishing with 26...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

OPINION | Time to end ‘the climb’: Neal Brown has got to go

Let’s go back to Jan. 1, 2019, the day Dana Holgorsen resigned. A sitting Power Five head coach coming off an eight win season voluntarily left for a job at Houston, a Group of Five school. Just four days later, Athletic Director Shane Lyons hired Neal Brown, the head...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Tech#Athletics#West Virginia University#Sports
voiceofmotown.com

Fire Neal Brown Protests in Morgantown

Morgantown, West Virginia – Several West Virginia students gathered outside of the Mountainlair on the campus of West Virginia University today to voice their frustrations with the Mountaineers football program. West Virginia has started 0-2 for the first time since 1979 and many believe that head coach Neal Brown...
MORGANTOWN, WV
College Football News

West Virginia vs Towson Prediction, Game Preview

West Virginia vs Towson prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: West Virginia (0-2), Towson (2-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNS

Towson at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more

West Virginia football aims for its first win on Saturday when it hosts the Towson Tigers, an FCS opponent, in Morgantown. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup: Towson at WVU football game information Time: 1 p.m. ET Location: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia Promo: Family Day Stream: Big 12 Now […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia school district removes pride flags

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district’s directive to remove pride flags from classrooms is drawing complaints from students and community organizations. County Board of Education President Ron Lytle told The Gazette-Mail that the flags were removed because they went against the existing “Participation in Political Activities” policy. “I think it was just a blanket […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

How to watch, stream, and listen to WVU-Towson

West Virginia Football is back in action. The Mountaineers continue their 2022 season this Saturday, welcoming Towson to Morgantown. If you are unable to make it to the game to see things in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen from afar. Kickoff: 1:00PM ET at Milan Puskar...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Rainy summer washout pool season in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Weather is being blamed for an estimated $12,000 operating loss at the Krepps and Marilla Park pools in Morgantown. “Were victims to the weather when it happens and I’m sure that was part of it, we just didn’t have a very good second half of the season,” BOPARC Executive Director Melissa Wiles.
Daily Athenaeum

Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend

If you plan on being out and about this weekend, consider checking out some of our suggestions. Here are three things to do in Morgantown this weekend. The Mountaineers are hosting the Towson Tigers this Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium. Coming off of last week’s gold rush, this Saturday is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

17-month-old dies by drowning in West Virginia pond

SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia State Police Captain Robert Maddy has confirmed that a 17-month-old drowned in a pond over the weekend. According to the release from WVSP, two troopers responded to a home in Salem on Sunday, Sept. 11 where they confirmed that the child had died in a pond at the residence. […]
SALEM, WV
WDTV

Texas Roadhouse set to relocate to Westover from Star City

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Texas Roadhouse in Monongalia County will soon be relocating. Texas Roadhouse will open its new location in Westover on Friday, Sept. 23, officials from the company said. The location, at 50 Tipple St., adds seating to accommodate 340 guests, 175 parking spots and will employ an...
WESTOVER, WV
WOWK 13 News

When will it snow in West Virginia?

WHEELING, WV (WTRF) – Just at a moment’s notice, the Fall feeling weather can turn bitter cold and white across West Virginia. So that got us thinking…when can we expect the first snowfall across West Virginia? Well, the exact answer may come as a slight sticker shock. On average, the region receives its first measurable […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy