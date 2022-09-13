Read full article on original website
The State of California Initiates Audit of OCPA
Days later, the Orange County Grand Jury issued a scathing report outlining the incompetence, cronyism, and corruption at OCPA. By August, two of the four OCPA member cities (Huntington Beach and Buena Park) passed a vote of “no confidence” in OCPA … and the Orange County Board of Supervisors initiated their own audit of the Power Authority.
Emergency News Conference held today regarding the mudslides in Forest Falls and Oak Glen
At the news conference held at the Yucaipa Community Center on Sept.14, information of the recent flooding and mudslides were given to the public with updated information on the Forest Falls and Oak Glen area. Chief Communications Officer for San Bernardino County, Martha Guzman-Hurtado, told the media they will be...
10,414 SQFT Shopping Center in Riverside Sells for $4.825MM
Riverside, CA –– NAI Capital Commercial is pleased to announce that Executive Vice President Steve Liu, Vice Presidents John Bosko and Bob Bush along with Senior Associate Andrew Batcheller from the Irvine office completed the sale of an 10,414 square foot neighborhood retail shopping center in Riverside, California. Steve, John, Bob, Andrew represented the seller, Centerpointe at Market LP, and buyer, a family trust, in the transaction. The sale price totaled $4,825,000 or $463 per square foot at a 6.0% cap rate.
Containment of Fairview fire Rises to 84%
Firefighters are making progress Thursday battling the Fairview Fire near Hemet with containment at 84%, but full containment was not expected until Saturday, while evacuation orders inside the fire perimeter were reduced to warnings, authorities said. All remaining areas around the fire perimeter under an evacuation warning have been lifted.
KCET
California's High-Speed Rail Project Could Further Pollute Historically Burdened Colton Community
In the near future, California's High-Speed Rail may transport people across the state in less than three hours on zero-emission powered trains. The public rail project now has the funds to complete its first phase in the Central Valley and is planning on how to link the 171-mile line to the metro centers of the Bay Area and Los Angeles.
CalFresh Recipients Impacted by Fairview Fire Eligible for Additional Aid
(CNS) – Riverside County residents who receive state-paid food benefits and suffered losses in the Fairview Fire near Hemet are eligible for replacement food and related items, officials said Wednesday. CalFresh recipients impacted by the deadly wildfire can, until Oct. 5, apply for disaster relief that will enable them...
Riverside County Supervisors act to impose temporary moratorium on Short-term vacation rentals
Riverside County Supervisors voted Tuesday to place a temporary moratorium on new short-term rental permits. The moratorium applies to unincorporated communities in the Temecula Valley and the mountain communities around Idyllwild. The decision follows a flood of permit applications the county says has resulted in too many rentals in a short period of time. STR properties have generated controversies in The post Riverside County Supervisors act to impose temporary moratorium on Short-term vacation rentals appeared first on KESQ.
Dozens of structures damaged or destroyed by mudslides and flooding in San Bernardino County
Authorities have determined that nearly 40 structures in Forest Falls and Oak Glen were damaged or destroyed by flash floods earlier this week. San Bernardino County Fire released a damage assessment on Thursday, noting that “significant mudflows caused widespread damage in areas adjacent to recent burn scars.”. In Forest...
Irvine Co. Moves Ahead with Orange Heights Community
Newport Beach-based Irvine Co. plans to break ground this fall on the Orange Heights residential community that’s been in the works for nearly two decades. The community, located south of Irvine Regional Park off Santiago Canyon Road, was first approved in 2005 as a 4,000-home project that stretched from East Orange to Irvine Lake. In 2014, the project was significantly scaled down with all approved development east of the SR-241 nixed to provide more open space on the Irvine Ranch.
Wealthy OC Political Donor Announces Legal Action Over Newport Back Bay Parkland Dispute
Prominent GOP donor and Newport Beach resident Buck Johns has announced plans to sue the county government after plans to sell him a piece of public park land in Back Bay were put on ice last year. Meanwhile, protesters are calling for the private fence around the land to come...
A decade on, California city's bankruptcy case closed
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — A federal judge has closed out the bankruptcy case filed by a Southern California city that grappled with a dire cash shortage a decade ago, officials said Monday. The city of San Bernardino said in a statement that U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Scott Clarkson closed the...
City National Bank Grants $5,000 to Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino’s HERO Program
City National Bank granted Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino (FARSB) $5,000 to allocate a hundred percent of the proceeds towards the Homebound Emergency Relief Outreach (HERO) program that will offer free food deliveries for our home-bound Inland Empire neighbors whose health and financial limitations prevent them for shopping for food.
Half of 91 Freeway in Corona Slated for Weekend-Long Closure
The eastbound 91 Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down this weekend for re-surfacing work, and motorists were advised to plan for alternate routes in advance, or be prepared for long delays going through the construction zone. The full eastbound closure is slated to start at 9...
Breaking News: Beaumont, CA: Medical transport helicopter makes an emergency landing in the area of North Highland Springs Avenue near Brookside Avenue.
Sources: CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department (Information) Beaumont, California: A medical transport helicopter has made an emergency landing in the area of North Highland Springs Avenue near Brookside Avenue on Thursday, September 15th, 2022. According to CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department, at 12:25 a.m. PT, medical...
Mountain communities survive Fairview Fire
Nificant events other than the usual weekly meetings, book clubs and spiritual events followed by Labor Day weekend barbecues, music and art shows. But before the three-day weekend was completely over, at 3:37 p.m. Monday, Labor Day, a wildfire was reported in Valle Vista, an unincorporated area outside of Hemet just below the mountains on Fairview Avenue at Bautista Road.
Housing market continues to turn
A “general corrective turn” in home prices across the nation is being felt in the Coachella Valley, according to the latest report from Greater Palm Springs Realtors. Driving the news: In Palm Springs, the median price of a detached home fell by roughly $11,000 last month but was still selling for north of $1.3 million. That’s an increase of almost 24% from last August’s average of $1.1 million.
After a decade, San Bernardino’s bankruptcy case closed
A federal judge has closed out the bankruptcy case filed by a Southern California city that grappled with a dire cash shortage a decade ago, officials said Monday. The city of San Bernardino said in a statement that U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Scott Clarkson closed the case last week because the city had resolved claims and […]
Floodwaters and Mudslides Swept Through Portions of Southern California
Following Kay, a lot of rain causes mudslides in Southern California. The effects of Tropical Storm Kay persisted after it passed on Saturday. The system's residual moisture combined with the high temperatures to produce amazing sights like this debris flow. Flooding and Mudslides. Following Tropical Storm Kay, floodwaters and mudslides...
Argyros Family Sells Santa Ana Land Parcel for $51M
Costa Mesa-based Arnel & Affiliates has sold one of its long-standing Santa Ana development sites in a $51 million multifamily land play. San Diego-based Ledcor Group paid about $6 million per acre for the site adjacent to the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, where it plans to kick off construction next year on what will be one of the city’s largest mixed-use residential projects in recent years.
PHOTOS: 2022 Fairview wildfire
The Fairview fire erupted outside of Hemet, California on Sept. 5, 2022. The blaze quickly grew to 28,000 acres and evacuation orders were made for the families soon to be surrounded by the fast-moving fire. On Sept. 8, 2022, Rick and Dawnie Roberts were one of the families affected by the Fairview fire. They mounted a defense with their sprinkler system, hosing down their roof and preparing an additional water truck. Thanks to these precautions, the help of the Ventura County Fire Department and many drops of water from the air support, their home was safe from the fire by sunset.
