ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
107.3 KFFM

Inslee Banning Gas Powered Cars In Washington State

Everyone said it was maybe happening early this year but now Jay Inslee announced that Washington would follow California and ban gas powered cars. California just passed new laws that "represent a total ban on nonelectric vehicles" according to reports. Right after, Washington passed Bill 5811 that directs "the state Department of Ecology to adopt California’s emissions standards" and allowing for the new commitment announced by the Governor.
WASHINGTON STATE
KHQ Right Now

Utah-based Crumbl Cookie applies for building permit in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - The founder of Crumbl Cookie, Lance Hemsley, has filed a building permit application to bring the Utah-based cookie company to Spokane, our news partners at The Spokesman-Review reported. The building permit is for 7808 N. Division St., Suite 4. According to The Spokesman-Review, the project valuation was...
SPOKANE, WA
ncwlife.com

North Cascades Highway shut off by mudslides as U.S. 2 remains closed

Another cross-state mountain pass was shut down Wednesday night as mudslides forced the closure of the North Cascades Highway. Meanwhile, the Stevens Pass route across the mountains remains closed for the sixth-straight day today by the Bolt Creek Fire outside Skykomish. The North Cascades Highway 20 closure came at about...
SKYKOMISH, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

130 Coal Spur Ln Ronald, WA 98940

Ronald Real Estate at 130 Coal Spur Ln Ronald, WA 98940. Description: The real estate listing at 130 Coal Spur Ln Ronald, WA 98940 with the MLS# 1995637 has been on the Ronald market for 1 days. This property located in the Pine Loch Sun subdivision is currently listed for $139,900.
RONALD, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Industry
City
Snohomish, WA
Local
Washington Business
State
California State
City
Baring, WA
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
kpq.com

Chelan PUD Handles Numerous Outages In Same Area

The electricity is back on for more than 3,000 Chelan PUD customers who lost power in the string of outages this week. The outages all occurred in an area between Peshastin and Plain between Tuesday and Thursday. PUD spokesperson Neil Neroutsos says the outage in Peshastin involved wildlife. "We had...
PESHASTIN, WA
kpug1170.com

Bolt Creek Fire slows, fires in North Cascades continue to burn

NORTH CASCADES, Wash. – The growth of a wildfire in rural Snohomish County has slowed, allowing some mandatory evacuations to be eased. Days after the blaze sent residents and hikers scrambling to leave, some residents in the town of Index are being allowed back to their homes. However, those...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Bolt Creek fire resurfaces choice not to rebuild highway

As the Bolt Creek fire rains boulders and trees down on Highway 2, closing the busy corridor to cross-mountain traffic, nearby residents are revisiting a more than decade-old King County decision to not rebuild the only other road leading out of town. Of specific concern is the Old Cascade Highway,...
SKYKOMISH, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Wildfire#Coffee Pot#The Bolt Creek Fire#Grotto#Skykomish#Pse#Seattle Times
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

How does this year’s smoke compare to previous summers?

SPOKANE, Wash. — It has been a smoky few days in the Inland Northwest, but how does this summer compare to previous years? The Washington Department of Ecology says that while the summer isn’t quite over, it is shaping up to be an average to below-average year of wildfire smoke. Central and Eastern Washington have experienced fewer smoky days than...
SPOKANE, WA
Fox News

North Cascades Highway shuts down due to mudslides, washout

The North Cascades Highway was impassable Wednesday after mudslides washed out part of the roadway near Mazama, Washington state Department of Transportation officials said. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jacob Kennett said on Twitter at about 7:20 p.m. that what he described as "wild weather" on the highway also known as State Route 20 caused massive mudslides and part of the roadway to be washed out.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
kpq.com

Bigger Response Team Takes Over Bolt Creek Fire

The Bolt Creek Fire north of Skykomish is just into its fourth day of existence, but is getting a beefed-up response starting Tuesday. A bigger Type 2 Incident Management Team - Northwest Team 8 - is replacing the locally based Type 3 Team that was handling the fire since it started Saturday morning just after 5 am.
SKYKOMISH, WA
KHQ Right Now

King County to buy Seattle 64-bed behavioral health center

(The Center Square) – King County is in the final stages of preserving about 25% of its mental health residential treatment beds with the purchase of a treatment center in north Seattle. The behavioral health treatment center known as Cascade Hall is currently owned and operated by the behavioral...
KING COUNTY, WA
94.5 KATS

7 Most In-Demand Careers in Washington State in 2022

7 Most In-Demand Careers in Washington State in 2022. In 2017, Atlas Staffing employment agency said that these 7 careers were most in demand in Washington state:. At the time, these careers typically offer annual salaries between $28,000 to $105,000. From my own observations, I would think that nurses, and...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy