Washington State

107.3 KFFM

Inslee Banning Gas Powered Cars In Washington State

Everyone said it was maybe happening early this year but now Jay Inslee announced that Washington would follow California and ban gas powered cars. California just passed new laws that "represent a total ban on nonelectric vehicles" according to reports. Right after, Washington passed Bill 5811 that directs "the state Department of Ecology to adopt California’s emissions standards" and allowing for the new commitment announced by the Governor.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Oregonian

Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler

Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
PORTLAND, OR
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho Legislators Review Report on Value of Privatizing Federal Lands

The CEO of a Utah-based real estate analytics software company told members of an interim committee of Idaho legislators that the state could receive millions of dollars more in tax revenue if it privatized federally controlled public lands in Idaho. Ryan Freeman, CEO of Lehi, Utah-based AEON AI, made the...
IDAHO STATE
kptv.com

Over 1,100 timber workers on strike across Oregon and Washington

LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Hundreds of employees of Weyerhaeuser, one of the nation’s largest timber companies, began a massive strike in the early hours of Tuesday in Washington and Oregon. Workers say that most recent contract negotiations did not yield a substantial increase in wages, improved retirement, and under...
LONGVIEW, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Nationwide railway strike could stop garbage pickups in Washington county

(The Center Square) – A potential nationwide railway workers strike could cause Snohomish County to stop garbage pickup for local residents and businesses. “We are experiencing significant delays in rail service by [Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway] to the landfill,” Snohomish County Solid Waste Director David Schonhard said in a statement. “We are working on every possible option to reduce the refuse at our facilities without shutdowns, but it is difficult.”
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
sunset.com

This Bucket List Train Ride Is Back – Here’s What to See en Route

One of the West’s most spectacular train routes, known as the Amtrak Cascades, which runs from Seattle up to Vancouver, was sadly suspended during the pandemic due to border-crossing restrictions. But, much to travelers’ delight it will reopen service on Sept. 26, with the caveat that the impending Amtrak strike doesn’t linger and hinder service, of course. The first train to Vancouver will depart Seattle at 7:45 a.m., stopping at five cities along the way, and arrive in Vancouver at 11:45 a.m.
SEATTLE, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Ultra-high-speed rail: coming to a train stop near you?

Ultra-high-speed rail is inching closer to becoming reality in the Cascadia region as local leaders push for developments in Skagit and Whatcom counties. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has been studying options for ultra-high-speed ground transportation for years, but Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau is enthusiastic about its future in Skagit County.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Census: Nearly half of Seattleites who have jobs work from home

(The Center Square) – Nearly 50% of Seattleites who are employed work in comfortable pants, a T-shirt and a good pair of slippers, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The recently released census data shows that the number of Seattle workers who worked from their...
SEATTLE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Inflation is high but stable in the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metro area

(The Center Square) – The Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metropolitan area in Washington state is feeling the impact of stubbornly high inflation. Tuesday’s report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated the Consumer Price Index rose month over month in August, even as gas prices continued to drop. The index...
SEATTLE, WA
railfan.com

Wildfires Disrupt Amtrak, Freight Railroads in the Cascades

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Two major wildfires, one of the dozens currently burning across the Pacific Northwest, disrupted rail traffic along BNSF Railway and Union Pacific main lines and Washington and Oregon this weekend. Near Skykomish, Washington, along BNSF’s Scenic Subdivision (former Great Northern) the 7,660-acre Bolt Creek Fire forced...
SKYKOMISH, WA
News Talk KIT

7 Most In-Demand Careers in Washington State in 2022

7 Most In-Demand Careers in Washington State in 2022. In 2017, Atlas Staffing employment agency said that these 7 careers were most in demand in Washington state:. At the time, these careers typically offer annual salaries between $28,000 to $105,000. From my own observations, I would think that nurses, and...
WASHINGTON STATE

