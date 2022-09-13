Back to a story we told you about in July, where a customer left a $3,000 tip on a $13 bill at Alfredo’s Café in Scranton. Eric Smith said the tip was part of “Tips for Jesus.” Now the restaurant owners allege the money never came, prompting them to file a civil lawsuit against Smith. According to the owners they paid the money out to the employee and then got stuck with the bill after there was a charge back from the bank.

