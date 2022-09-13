ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elysburg, PA

local21news.com

U.S. Secretary of Education to speak at McCaskey East in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHP) — U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will speak at a Public Service Loan Forgiveness clinic hosted by the National Education Association at McCaskey East High School in Lancaster on Wednesday evening. Cardona will be appearing with National Education Association president Becky Pringle, School District of...
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Alfredo's Café files lawsuit against big tipper for money that never came

Back to a story we told you about in July, where a customer left a $3,000 tip on a $13 bill at Alfredo’s Café in Scranton. Eric Smith said the tip was part of “Tips for Jesus.” Now the restaurant owners allege the money never came, prompting them to file a civil lawsuit against Smith. According to the owners they paid the money out to the employee and then got stuck with the bill after there was a charge back from the bank.
SCRANTON, PA
local21news.com

'Unattended cooking' causes fire displacing 10 in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Carlisle Fire and Police Departments both responded to an apartment fire on September 15 just before 3 p.m. at the 100 block of A St. When units arrived, they saw the fire at the front of an apartment on the first floor. One tenant is said to have suffered burn injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
CARLISLE, PA
local21news.com

Cooler air lowers temps, still beautiful weather ahead

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A beautiful stretch of weather rolls on! Some cooler air moves in from Canada today keeping our highs in the mid 70's. A bit chilly by Friday morning as lows will be around 50! Some outlying areas will see upper 40's. WEEKEND FORECAST:. The dry and...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Berks DA: Police shoot man after driving vehicle at officers

A man wanted on an active felony warrant for aggravated assault was shot by police outside of a Wawa in Reading, Pa. on Wednesday after he drove his car at officers, the Berks County District Attorney’s office announced. The Berks County DA’s office was informed of the incident on...
READING, PA
local21news.com

Governor Wolf visits apprenticeship program in Luzerne Co.

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Governor Tom Wolf made a stop in Luzerne County today to stress the value of the apprenticeship model and highlight the investments he’s made in a program right here in Northeast Pennsylvania -- IBEW Local 163 in Nanticoke. "One of the things with...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

PSP | Have you seen this missing man?

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for 68-year-old Walter L. Scheidler of Millersburg. Scheidler was described to be 6'5" in height, 315 lbs., with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen on Setpember 13 just before 9 a.m. Police say Scheidler is operating a...
MILLERSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Carlisle Police looking for missing juvenile

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile, Kazmeer Jaquez. Police say Jaquez was last seen at his residence on September 14, around 8 p.m. Jaquez was wearing a white tank top, light grey shorts, and white croc shoes the last time they...
CARLISLE, PA
local21news.com

Railroads across Pennsylvania preparing for possible strike

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Railroads could go quiet this Friday, raising concern for distribution hubs. “The truth is a lot of our freight is moved via rail. In fact, over a third of it,” Economy Professor Lawrence Knorr told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. “Especially here on the West Shore, around the Harrisburg area, we’re very well situated as a crossroads for the nation so within about 10 hours of here, you could hit about half the population of the country.”
HARRISBURG, PA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
local21news.com

Bloomsburg shooting suspect arrested Wednesday

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — A 21-year-old man wanted in connection to a shooting in Bloomsburg over the weekend has been apprehended by police. Bloomsburg Police issued an arrest warrant for Kevin Meeker, who they say allegedly shot a man in the knee and threatened to shoot up the Capitol Bar on East Main Street around 12:30 Sunday morning.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
local21news.com

New grant aims to attract more volunteer firefighters in Capital Region

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A 2-million-dollar federal grant is helping beef up volunteer recruitment efforts in the Capital Region. The money will be used to train 200 new firefighters in Central Pennsylvania over a four-year period. New Kingstown Fire Chief, Curtis Hall admits the future of volunteer firefighting...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Man sentenced to 9 to 18 years for attempted homicide of police officer

PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO., (WOLF) — Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce announced today that David Folweiler was sentenced to 9 to 18 years in state prison for the attempted murder of Pittston City Police Officer Drew Malvizzi on January 22, 2021. On January 22, 2021, Folweiler fired a shot...
PITTSTON, PA
local21news.com

Coolest air since early May arrives tonight

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Tonight will bring the coolest air since early May. A bit chilly by tomorrow morning as lows will be around 50!. Some outlying areas will see upper 40's. A light jacket perhaps?. WARMER WEEKEND:. Warming up this weekend. The dry and sunny conditions will...
ENVIRONMENT
local21news.com

Beautiful Friday night before warmer weekend temperatures

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Another beautiful night on the way!. Skies will be mainly clear and it will once again be comfy overnight with lows dipping down into the upper 50s. WARMER WEEKEND:. The dry and sunny conditions will continue with highs on Saturday in the low 80s...
ENVIRONMENT
local21news.com

Warm days with cool nights ahead

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Some perfect weather this week with warm days and cool nights. Highs during the day up around 80, lows at night into the 50's. Doesn't get much better than that!. WEEKEND FORECAST:. The dry and sunny conditions will continue through the upcoming weekend, with highs on...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Police: Restaurant owner faces felony charges for Dollar General burglary

PENN FOREST TWP, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — A Jim Thorpe restaurant owner is locked up in the Carbon County Prison following a burglary at a Dollar General earlier this week. According to State Police, troopers responded to a reported burglary at the Dollar General on Route 903 in Penn Forest Township around 4:40 AM on Wednesday, September 13th.
JIM THORPE, PA

