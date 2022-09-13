Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
$16 million awarded to strengthen WA food system infrastructure
OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) has awarded $16 million in grants to help small farms and food businesses recover from the ongoing economic impacts of the COVID pandemic. Farmers, ranchers, food processors and distributors, and other food-related organizations that process or sell food from Washington to...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington Department of Health partnership bringing COVID-19 vaccine clinics to universities
WASHINGTON - The Care-A-Van program through the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is partnering with the Power of Providers (POP) Initiative to bring COVID-19 vaccine clinics to university campuses throughout the state. The focus of these clinics will be to provide Omicron-targeted booster shots. Both the Pfizer and Moderna...
nbcrightnow.com
WDVA offering suicide prevention month toolkit
OLYMPIA, Wash.- September is Suicide Prevention Month and the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) is offering a Suicide Prevention Toolkit. The WDVA encourages everyone to get involved in suicide prevention by:. Reaching Out: contact those who may be struggling. Listening: let those who may be struggling know they're...
nbcrightnow.com
OR governor requests federal emergency declaration due to wildfires
SALEM, Ore.- Oregon Governor Kate Brown has requested that a Federal Disaster Declaration be declared in Oregon, due to the wildfires burning in the state. If the Governor's request is granted, Oregon would be the first state to receive direct assistance under a Presidential Emergency Declaration for wildfires. Here is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcrightnow.com
State informed that owner of Astoria's historic Tourist No. 2 ferry has died
ASTORIA — The Department of State Lands has been informed by an attorney that Christian Lint, the owner of the historic Tourist No. 2, has died. The ferry took on water and partially sank near the Sixth Street viewing platform in late July. The state announced in August that it would seize the vessel and pursue enforcement action to try to recover some of the costs.
nbcrightnow.com
Last coal-fired plant in Oregon demolished
The last coal-fired plant in Oregon was demolished on Thursday. A natural gas plant will open nearby.
nbcrightnow.com
Two more counties declare invasion at southern border, bringing total to 29
(The Center Square) – Two more Texas counties have declared an invasion at the southern border, bringing to 29 the total that have done so so far, with more expected to follow. The judges and county commissioners of Wharton and Burnet counties this week signed resolutions calling for “additional...
nbcrightnow.com
How a railroad worker strike could affect Amtrak Cascades routes
WASHINGTON STATE - With the looming possibility of interruptions to freight rail services following the September 16 deadline for an agreement between the railroads and worker unions, adjusted plans are being made for routes that could be affected. While Amtrak is not included in the contract negotiations, all train travel...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcrightnow.com
State rep challenges fee hike for fishing, boat licenses
State Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Centre, has introduced legislation that would block proposed fee increases by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. In August, the commission approved fee increases for licensing and other permits, which would increase annual fishing licenses by $2.50 to $23.50; senior life-time licenses by $25 to $75; and trout permits by $2.50 to $10.50, among others.
nbcrightnow.com
Central WA state fair starts Sept, 23rd in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Central Washington State Fair kicks off in Yakima on Friday, September, 23rd and runs through October, 2nd. The fair will feature familiar favorites, as well as some new additions for 2022. ADMISSION:. Adults-$14.50 on weekdays, $16 on the weekend. Kids ages six to twelve-$9.50. Kids under 5...
nbcrightnow.com
Hazy Thursday
Partly cloudy and hazy today with good to moderate air quality. Morning temperatures in the 50s, low-mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 70s-near 80. An upper-level disturbance is currently moving through northeast Oregon and is producing thunderstorms in the southern Blues and Wallowa mountains. Hundreds of lightning strikes have occurred with these storms and this area will need to be watched for potential new fire starts. This first round of mountain storms should be ending by 10 AM. Another upper-level disturbance arrives this afternoon/evening with more showers and storms in the northeast mountains of Oregon. We may also see a stray shower in the Cascades later today.
Comments / 0