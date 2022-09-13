Countdown to cozy season! The dog days of summer are almost over, and Rihanna is making it easier for fans to stay comfy for fall. The first batch of Savage x Fenty loungewear, featuring comfy joggers, hoodies, ribbed tanks, boy shorts, pocket tees and other closet staples available in sizes ranging from XXS-4X, debuted on Sept. 8. Items start at around $24.95 for Savage x Fenty VIP members and $32.95 for non-members (VIP members get discounted pricing, plus an additional 50% off for new members). The unisex collection is available in yellow, green, black, purple, brown, red, black and grey. Jordan...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO