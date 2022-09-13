ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CPD searching for man posing as police officer with badge and gun on South Side

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LWgFd_0htHbkh700

Chicago police detectives are looking for a man with a gun they say is impersonating a police sergeant on the South Side.

The suspect, identified as a man between 40 and 45 years old, has been entering businesses dressed in a police uniform with a badge and a gun, according to CPD.

RELATED | Surveillance video shows man breaking into Chicago lakefront restaurant amid rash of burglaries

According to the warning, investigators said the imposter has identified himself as a Chicago police officer or sergeant. Police said he flashes a badge as he attempts to enter homes, businesses or other places.

Detectives said the impersonator first struck the evening of August 29 when he tried to gain access to private residence near 109th and Wallace Street.

A few days later, on Sept. 1, officials at the Shedd Aquarium said the pretender tried to gain access to their building via a loading dock. They said when stopped by security, the man, who this time was dressed in plain clothes, flashed a badge and claimed to be a former Chicago police officer who was working private security for a dignitary who wanted to see the dolphin exhibit. The man was not let in.

The latest incident happened Monday morning when he was inside a uniform store on Roosevelt Road.

With the frequency of the incidents, South Loop residents are rightfully concerned.

"It is very frightening to hear something like that," said South Loop resident James Malone.

Police said an investigation is underway, and anyone with information related to the incidents is asked to contact Area Three detectives.

Chicago police are telling residents to be more aware of their surroundings and potential threats in the area.

Comments / 10

Parris George
3d ago

funny how the article and adjoining video fail to mention the Offender's race! Heard on news radio it is a male black. You would think that besides his appointment age they would let you know what race the person is so you can better look and pay attention to someone declaring they are the police. However, this is the liberal media.

Reply
4
Related
WGN News

Chicago police officer fired over deadly shooting

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer will be fired for shooting an apparently unarmed man four years ago. Maurice Granton Jr., 24, was shot and killed during a police foot chase. Police said officers were attempting to question Granton after spotting him taking part in an alleged illegal drug transaction beneath the CTA Green Line tracks […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Woman maced, stabbed while exiting residence in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was attacked as she was leaving a residence Friday morning. Police said around 6:45 a.m., the 31-year-old victim was leaving the residence when she was pepper sprayed by an unknown offender. She was then struck in the body and stabbed above her left eye...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

2 men charged after boy shot in head at family party

CHICAGO — Two men have been charged with five counts of attempted murder after a boy was shot in the head earlier this week on the Lower West Side. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of West 21st Place. The 13-year-old boy was walking with four family members on the […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpd#Chicago Police#Police Sergeant#Police Uniform#Surveillance#South Loop
CBS Chicago

Shots fired by Harvey mayor's security detail after they witness robbery in Old Town

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The security detail for Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark fired shots at the busy intersection of North Avenue and Halsted Street Wednesday afternoon after they witnessed an armed robbery.At 1:55 p.m., the Harvey mayor was in a black sport-utility vehicle with his executive security detail at the intersection when they saw a man wearing a black ski mask get out of a black Jeep with black tinted windows attempt to hold up a man at gunpoint at a Chicago Transit Authority bus stop. Chicago Police said the robbery victim was 86 years old.Harvey police said "in an effort...
HARVEY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago crime: Boyfriend of Cook County sheriff's deputy hit with federal drug charges

CHICAGO -- A Cook County sheriff's deputy's boyfriend and his sister have been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug charges, officials announced Thursday. Sean M. Dwyer, 51, and his sister Bridgett Massey, 35, are charged with conspiracy and possession of cocaine. Dwyer, who was convicted in a 1993 robbery case, also faces a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a gun.
COOK COUNTY, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
14K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy