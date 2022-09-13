ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ocala-news.com

Ocala man jailed after female victim says he attacked her inside home

A 58-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was accused of attacking a woman inside a local residence and preventing her from leaving to get help. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal and sergeant arrived at the incident location. A man, identified as Keith Bernard Hardison, met them at the front door.
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Trailhead#Dead Man#Violent Crime
villages-news.com

Village of DeLuna woman arrested on DUI charge after car crash

A Village of DeLuna woman was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a car crash in Oxford. Cynthia Lee Houck, 59, was involved in the traffic accident at about 3 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 301 at County Road 216 near the new Dairy Queen restaurant in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
OXFORD, FL
click orlando

US-27 reopens in Lake County after standoff ends with man dead

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found dead inside a stolen recreational vehicle after a standoff in Lake County that prompted the closure of U.S. Highway 27, sheriff’s officials said. The standoff with deputies took place Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 27 at Lake Louisa State Park.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Man arrested after being accused of breaking into Silver Springs home, attacking elderly man

A 45-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of breaking into a Silver Springs residence, attacking an elderly man inside the home, and stealing the victim’s wallet. On March 1, 2022, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal responded to a residence on SE 170th Avenue Road in reference to an alleged burglary incident. Upon arrival, the corporal made contact with the elderly victim’s nephew.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
villages-news.com

Driver who failed to stop at stop sign nabbed with cocaine near Oakland Hills

A driver who failed to stop at a stop sign was nabbed with cocaine near the entrance to Oakland Hills on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Sarah Lynn Matthews, 45, of Ocklawaha, was driving a gray 2008 Ford Focus when she was pulled over at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday after failing to come to a complete stop at the stop sign located at the intersection of NE 86th Drive and NE 18th Lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
OCKLAWAHA, FL
leesburg-news.com

19-year-old man jailed in connection with drive-by shooting in Eustis

A 19-year-old Eustis man was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened in broad daylight last week. Jaques Jonathan Ama Jenkins, of 713 Getford Court, was also charged with shooting a deadly missile into a...
EUSTIS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy