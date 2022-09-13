Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Ocala man jailed after female victim says he attacked her inside home
A 58-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was accused of attacking a woman inside a local residence and preventing her from leaving to get help. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal and sergeant arrived at the incident location. A man, identified as Keith Bernard Hardison, met them at the front door.
WCJB
Marion County Deputies are looking for a man that used a stolen credit card at a Dollar General
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Deputies are trying to identify a man they say went on a shopping spree with a stolen credit card. Deputies say the suspect used the card to buy more than 200 dollars worth of merchandise from a Dollar General. It happened at a Dollar...
WCJB
Ocala man found dead in a barricaded RV after leading deputies on a chase
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was found dead in a barricaded RV after leading deputies on a chase. Lake County Sheriff’s deputies say Richard Williams, 38, led them on a chase in a stolen RV around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies used stop sticks to stop the...
ocala-news.com
MCSO looking for man who allegedly struck victim with car in Dollar General parking lot
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of intentionally striking a victim with his car in the parking lot of a Dollar General store. On July 24, 2022, the man (pictured below) was yelling at the victim...
Florida Teen Arrested In Road Rage Incident After Shooting Woman’s Car Seven Times
An 18-year-old road-rage driver who fired several shots at a woman’s vehicle Thursday morning was quickly identified and located by deputies, and his gun fell to the ground as he was taken into custody. The shooting was reported shortly before 6 a.m., in Volusia County,
WCJB
Man riding a scooter accused of trying to shoot and kill another man in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is accused of attempted murder after Gainesville Police Department officers say while on a scooter, he shot at another man. Officers arrested Bobby Gordon, 46, on Wednesday night on charges of attempted murder, grand theft, drug possession, possession of a weapon by a felon, and resisting an officer.
Driver found dead in stolen RV after standoff with Lake County deputies identified
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Lake County said they are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a stolen RV following a standoff that shut down U.S. Highway 27 early Wednesday. Deputies said they used stop sticks on the RV during a pursuit around 2 a.m.
WESH
Police: Person of interest in Altoona double murder shot, killed herself before officers arrived
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Related Video Above: Ormond Beach police identify deceased woman named person of interest in double homicide. Investigators in Ormond Beach say an Alabama woman considered a person of interest in a double murder in Altoona shot and killed herself before police made contact. Police say...
WESH
Sheriff: Video shows Volusia man passed out in car as toddlers run through Walmart parking lot
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, a man was arrested after two children were found alone in a Central Florida parking lot. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a Walmart on Howland Boulevard in Deltona. Two unattended children, a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old, were observed...
3 arrested in Citrus County after over $1M seized in 6-month drug investigation
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office Tactical Impact Unit said a six-month investigation resulted in over a million dollar value of drugs seized and the arrest of three people in Lecanto on Thursday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man arrested for neglecting 13 dogs; two canines found dead
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities took a Homosassa man into custody for allegedly neglecting his 13 dogs, two of which died from malnourishment alongside their deteriorating pack. Justin Richard Dumas was jailed Tuesday, Sept. 13, on 13 felony charges of animal cruelty.
Deputies: Drug deal turned robbery led to fatal shooting near Marion County walking trail
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County man was arrested Tuesday on murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting along a popular walking trail Monday evening. Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives arrested 19-year-old Jordan Matthew Neal on second-degree murder charges in the death of 18-year-old Cameron Dalzell.
villages-news.com
Village of DeLuna woman arrested on DUI charge after car crash
A Village of DeLuna woman was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a car crash in Oxford. Cynthia Lee Houck, 59, was involved in the traffic accident at about 3 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 301 at County Road 216 near the new Dairy Queen restaurant in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
WESH
Teenage boy arrested in Lake County for stealing several vehicles
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A teen accused of stealing several vehicles facing multiple charges, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Mount Dora police responded to a crash scene located near US 441 and SR 46 on Tuesday. At the scene, police were told the driver of the vehicle...
click orlando
US-27 reopens in Lake County after standoff ends with man dead
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found dead inside a stolen recreational vehicle after a standoff in Lake County that prompted the closure of U.S. Highway 27, sheriff’s officials said. The standoff with deputies took place Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 27 at Lake Louisa State Park.
Marion County deputies looking for missing 17-year-old boy
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old boy who is believed to have run away from home. Deputies say James “Dominic” was last seen in the morning hours of Aug. 22 leaving the area of 19600 block of 91st Street in Ocklawaha.
ocala-news.com
Man arrested after being accused of breaking into Silver Springs home, attacking elderly man
A 45-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of breaking into a Silver Springs residence, attacking an elderly man inside the home, and stealing the victim’s wallet. On March 1, 2022, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal responded to a residence on SE 170th Avenue Road in reference to an alleged burglary incident. Upon arrival, the corporal made contact with the elderly victim’s nephew.
villages-news.com
Driver who failed to stop at stop sign nabbed with cocaine near Oakland Hills
A driver who failed to stop at a stop sign was nabbed with cocaine near the entrance to Oakland Hills on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Sarah Lynn Matthews, 45, of Ocklawaha, was driving a gray 2008 Ford Focus when she was pulled over at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday after failing to come to a complete stop at the stop sign located at the intersection of NE 86th Drive and NE 18th Lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
leesburg-news.com
19-year-old man jailed in connection with drive-by shooting in Eustis
A 19-year-old Eustis man was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened in broad daylight last week. Jaques Jonathan Ama Jenkins, of 713 Getford Court, was also charged with shooting a deadly missile into a...
Marion County park closed for homicide investigation
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County deputies say they’re investigating a homicide on a local trail. According to the sheriff’s office, the homicide took place at the Greenway Trailhead off of Banyan Rd. Baseline Trailhead Park has been closed while Major Crimes detectives from the sheriff’s office...
