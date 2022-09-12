ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
defendernetwork.com

Texas board rejects posthumous pardon for George Floyd

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has unanimously denied a posthumous pardon of George Floyd for a minor 2004 drug conviction in Houston. The decision comes 11 months after the agency initially recommended a pardon before reversing course and rescinding that recommendation, citing a procedural error. In a letter...
TEXAS STATE
defendernetwork.com

Provost Studios: Chronicling Black Houston for 75 years

If there is one perennial Mrs. TSU, it has to be the stately woman in those crazy car commercials who is also a former model, political candidate, widow of a legendary TSU tennis coach and owner of one of the city’s most iconic Black businesses. And if you’ve lived in Houston for any decent amount of time, you already know who I’m talking about—the one and only Georgia Provost.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Megan Thee Stallion Foundation Dream Bus tour stops at TSU

Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion foundation is coming to Houston to curate fun and educational experiences for young Black women and girls. Named after the Grammy-Award winning musician’s parents, The Pete and Thomas foundation is collaborating with the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium (Southern Black Girls) for the “Joy is our Journey” Dream Bus Tour, a month-long tour around multiple southern states “to empower our young Black women, give them the resources to succeed and help them pursue their personal and professional dreams,” according to the official press release.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston Hall of Fame welcomes Drexler, Swoopes and Clemens

Recently, the fifth annual Houston Sports Hall of Fame presented by PNC Bank showcased the 2022 Houston Sports Hall of Fame inductees, three iconic Houston athletes who wore No. 22 — Roger Clemens, Clyde Drexler and Sheryl Swoopes. The trio received their Houston Sports Hall of Fame rings and...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy