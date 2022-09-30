Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues Nevada voters care about the most

As the country inches closer toward Election Day, voters are homing in on specific issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November.

The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.

Below, you can track the interest of each of our key issues on a rolling 30-day basis in the battleground state of Nevada. The Washington Examiner will be updating this page as interests and voting concerns change.

Key races we’re watching in the state:

Nevada has emerged as one of the most competitive battleground states in the midterm elections, with voters set to cast their ballots in races that are expected to determine the balance of power in Congress over the next two years.

Although Nevada has typically benefited Democrats, Republicans have been homing in on the Senate race between Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Adam Laxalt, viewing the incumbent as particularly vulnerable due to rising crime rates and inflation. Polling has shown the race as a virtual toss-up, spelling trouble for the Democratic incumbent.

Democrats are also seeking to hold on to their House seats as they aim to fend off GOP challengers, including Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV), who is facing headwinds from GOP candidate Sam Peters. Horsford has been at the center of criticism after it was reported the congressman admitted to a long-running affair with a former intern for the late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

Peters has sought to use high gas prices and inflation to tie Horsford to unpopular policies passed by President Joe Biden, whose approval ratings have sunk in recent months.

Overall, the Left is seeking to maintain Nevada’s status quo as a Democratic stronghold as several Trump-backed candidates vie to align themselves with the former president and shake up the state’s congressional makeup.

Education

Education emerged as a top concern among voters over the last month as of Sept. 26, according to internet searches recorded and analyzed by Google Trends. Data show internet searches regarding education spiked several times throughout the month of September, rivaling with crime as the No. 1 issue over the last two weeks of the month.

Those numbers reflect a nationwide spike in internet searches regarding education, and most states saw similar data results during the same time frame, likely coinciding with the beginning of the school year.

Crime

Crime emerged as one of the top issues for Nevada voters, coming in the second-most researched topic as of Sept. 26 — closely behind education.

The issue of crime has become particularly important among Latino voters, who have emerged as a coveted electorate group among both parties. Republicans have sought to paint Democrats as being too “soft on crime” throughout the midterm cycle, and the party may have an advantage because it is typically considered to be better at handling crime, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll from April.

Abortion

Abortion alternated as one of the lowest-searched topics among Nevada voters in mid-August, but it began seeing renewed interest at the beginning of September, coming in at No. 3 as of Sept. 26.

Democrats have especially tried to focus on abortion as a top priority during the midterm campaigns, hoping to capitalize on the issue to increase voter turnout — particularly in the Senate race. Cortez Masto has focused much of her campaign on abortion, warning voters of a GOP takeover that would result in a national ban on abortion.

However, that argument may be a tough sell as her challenger, Laxalt, has also voiced opposition to a federal ban on the procedure. Instead, the Republican candidate has framed the legality of abortion as being a state issue.

Taxes

Internet searches regarding taxes were recorded as another top issue among Nevada voters, alternating as one of the top three issues throughout the month of September.

Taxes have become a high-profile matter during the midterm elections in Nevada, particularly after the passage of Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which was praised by Cortez Masto as a “victory for the state” in a tweet. The bill’s passage may also bolster the incumbent’s campaign because she was able to include a provision specifically geared toward combating drought conditions in the state.

Searches related to taxes had an all-time spike on Aug. 30, likely coinciding with the announcement of Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan just days before. It’s unclear how that announcement will play into the midterm elections because it was criticized by both Laxalt and Cortez Masto, who broke with party lines to disagree with the president’s plan.

Inflation

Inflation remained as one of the lowest-researched topics throughout the month of September, with the exception of a spike in interest on Sept. 13. That peak in internet searches likely coincided with the release of the latest consumer price index report that showed August prices rose 8.3% compared to the year before. The numbers were higher than expected but still a decline from July’s numbers, which showed an 8.5% increase.

Republicans have long focused on inflation as a key voter concern in the midterm election cycle, pointing to soaring inflation rates under Biden. However, inflation has become less of a concern after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, offering Democrats relief and posing a challenge to Republicans as they formulate new strategies.