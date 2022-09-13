ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tennessean

TSSAA football: JPII QB Kenny Minchey, a Pitt commit, not playing vs. Baylor

Pope John Paul II quarterback Kenny Minchey, a Pitt football commitment, is not dressed for the Knights' game against Baylor after suffering a shoulder injury last week. Dandy Dozen QB @kenny_minchey is out tonight for PJP vs. Baylor after suffering a shoulder injury last week. pic.twitter.com/IP2ntNCpVU— George Robinson (@Cville_Sports) September 17, 2022 ...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

