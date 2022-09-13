Read full article on original website
Art Gallery in Bay Ridge 9/16 – Free
Oooooooo this looks nice Bay Ridge. There is a GALLERY OPENING at 7904 3rd Avenue on Friday, September 16th, from 6:00 – 9:00 pm. It’s free to attend and explore the work of new artists and enjoy atmosphere. It’s at Wonder Room Coffee and flower store and now...
Pink Conchas – Pan Dulce in Bay Ridge
To my Sunset Park friend who now lives in Staten Island. THIS IS FOR YOU!. On Wednesdays, pan dulce is being sold at Cafe Por Favor Tacos at 8125 5th Avenue in Bay Ridge. (Also called Pink Concha because it is shaped like a shell) Pan Dulce was sold at...
Chris Hoban Run in Bay Ridge – September 18th
On Sunday, September 18th, the Chris Hoban Ru will take place outside of Xaverian High School. Ceremony begins at 10:00 am. The run begins at 10:30 am. Rain or Shine.
Cafe Tacos Por Favor Opened in Bay Ridge
Cafe Tacos Por Favor opened at 8125 5th Avenue in Bay Ridge. Rupsha shared that they have other things than tacos:. Tacos Por Favor opened at this corner shop. It’s been a lot of pizzerias so a taco shop might be great here:. . Hugs,. marlene. Topics: Uncategorized |...
Toddler Program at St. Pats in Bay Ridge
It’s nice that they have this program at St. Pats on 4th Avenue and 96th Street in Bay Ridge. This isn’t labeled as “Mommy and Me” because those who are running the program know that Mommy is probably at work!. . Hugs,. marlene. Topics: Uncategorized |...
Greek Festival in Bay Ridge – 9/16, 9/17 & 9/18
Holy Cross’ Greek Festival in Bay Ridge is Friday, Saturday and Sunday on 84th Street and Ridge Blvd. The Festival starts on Friday at 2:00 pm. On Saturday and Sunday, it begins at 12:00 pm. If you want to see a lot of people and see the festival in full force, go on Saturday around 7:00 pm.
Lonestar Has a Sexy Thursday Night Pride Event
I would never put the word Lonestar and sexy together, but their host LasReinasNYC must be bringing the sexy for this Pride Event on Thursday night. (Las Reinas translation: Queens)
