Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
queenoftheclick.com
Art Gallery in Bay Ridge 9/16 – Free
Oooooooo this looks nice Bay Ridge. There is a GALLERY OPENING at 7904 3rd Avenue on Friday, September 16th, from 6:00 – 9:00 pm. It’s free to attend and explore the work of new artists and enjoy atmosphere. It’s at Wonder Room Coffee and flower store and now...
syossetjerichotribune.com
Free Animal Adoptions Throughout September At Town Animal Shelter
The Town of Oyster Bay Animal Shelter will waive adoption fees throughout the month of September. “I invite and encourage residents looking for a new pet, to check in with the town’s Animal Shelter during the month of September, as general adoption fees will be waived,” said Supervisor Joseph Saladino. “Our shelter staff has a wonderful reputation for providing great care to the pets housed there, and has a long history of uniting those looking for a fur-ever companion.”
queenoftheclick.com
Cafe Tacos Por Favor Opened in Bay Ridge
Cafe Tacos Por Favor opened at 8125 5th Avenue in Bay Ridge. Rupsha shared that they have other things than tacos:. Tacos Por Favor opened at this corner shop. It’s been a lot of pizzerias so a taco shop might be great here:. . Hugs,. marlene. Topics: Uncategorized |...
queenoftheclick.com
Chris Hoban Run in Bay Ridge – September 18th
On Sunday, September 18th, the Chris Hoban Ru will take place outside of Xaverian High School. Ceremony begins at 10:00 am. The run begins at 10:30 am. Rain or Shine.
queenoftheclick.com
Pink Conchas – Pan Dulce in Bay Ridge
To my Sunset Park friend who now lives in Staten Island. THIS IS FOR YOU!. On Wednesdays, pan dulce is being sold at Cafe Por Favor Tacos at 8125 5th Avenue in Bay Ridge. (Also called Pink Concha because it is shaped like a shell) Pan Dulce was sold at...
queenoftheclick.com
Toddler Program at St. Pats in Bay Ridge
It’s nice that they have this program at St. Pats on 4th Avenue and 96th Street in Bay Ridge. This isn’t labeled as “Mommy and Me” because those who are running the program know that Mommy is probably at work!. . Hugs,. marlene. Topics: Uncategorized |...
27east.com
Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation and Operation Warrior Shield Gives Rescue Dogs the Chance to ‘Pay it Forward’
At the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation, the mission is to find dogs their forever homes. Thanks to a new partnership, some of the dogs have also found a new forever... more. Officials who hope to have a new affordable housing funding source at their disposal starting ... 15 Sep 2022...
greenwichfreepress.com
Adopt-A-Dog’s Puttin’ on the Dog Set for Sunday, Sept 18
Adopt-A-Dog’s annual “Puttin’ on the Dog” event is set for Sunday, Sept 18, 2022 in Roger Sherman Baldwin Park. The event runs 10:00am to 4:30pm. The event will feature demonstrations, competitions, vendors, “DogLovers Lure Coursing,” Kid Zone,Face Painting, Caricature Artist, Bone Bar Ice Cream Pawlour and Food Trucks!
Missing NY cat returns home, rings owner’s doorbell: ‘We all gasped’
The cat can be seen in the Ring video pawing at the doorbell, seemingly begging to be let inside.
queenoftheclick.com
Greek Festival in Bay Ridge – 9/16, 9/17 & 9/18
Holy Cross’ Greek Festival in Bay Ridge is Friday, Saturday and Sunday on 84th Street and Ridge Blvd. The Festival starts on Friday at 2:00 pm. On Saturday and Sunday, it begins at 12:00 pm. If you want to see a lot of people and see the festival in full force, go on Saturday around 7:00 pm.
New SoBol opens on Route 58 in Riverhead
SoBol, the Long Island-based café franchise that serves fresh smoothies and acai bowls, celebrated the grand opening of a new store on Route 58 in Riverhead today. Joanna and TJ Murphy of Bay Shore, the married couple who owns the store, said they are excited to open and be a part of the Riverhead community. This is the second SoBol franchise they own and the 62nd SoBol store to open across the country, they said.
queenoftheclick.com
Lonestar Has a Sexy Thursday Night Pride Event
I would never put the word Lonestar and sexy together, but their host LasReinasNYC must be bringing the sexy for this Pride Event on Thursday night. (Las Reinas translation: Queens)
Southern pine beetles killing thousands of trees across LI
EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. -- An invasive beetle is forcing thousands of trees to be cut down on Long Island's East End.The Paris family of Sag Harbor bemoans majestic trees on their street are victims of the southern pine beetle feeding frenzy."It's terrible," Deborah Paris told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan.The southern pine beetle is wreaking havoc across Suffolk County."It's terrible. It feels like a fire trap ready to happen," one person said."This beetle spreads everywhere," another person said.Homeowners are discovering treasured pine trees dead and dying. Now, they must come down, which can be costly at $1,300 per tree on average.The...
longisland.com
Go Ghost Hunting on Long Island This Weekend
Want to be a ghost hunter? The crew of the Long Island Paranormal Investigators is going to spend the night exploring two old homes on the East End of Long Island you’re invited to join them! Find out what it really takes to be a Paranormal Investigator. Get a chance to participate in experiments to test various paranormal theories, learn about the paranormal, hear great spooky stories and maybe even leave with one of your own.
Herald Community Newspapers
Making the garage into living space
Q. We were told by a building inspector that we need a permit for making our garage into a bedroom and bathroom. He gave us 10 days to “respond.” He told us we just need an architect to file a sketch of the room; he would even help us expedite the permit. We called around and are being told some crazy things and high costs to prepare the sketch. Why are we being told we need all these things, like a survey, a possible Sandy repair permit, an energy report, etc.? The inspector didn’t say we needed any of this. Who’s telling us the truth? We’re so confused.
longisland.com
New Museum Set to Open Highlighting Jewish History on Long Island
On October 3rd the Long Island Jewish History Museum will open its doors to the public for the first time. It is located within the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County at 100 Crescent Beach Road in Glen Cove. A preview of the museum will be available to members of the media on Wednesday September 21st beginning at 12 noon.
longisland.com
Plans For Starbucks To Replace Smithtown Friendly’s Moves Forward
A plan to replace the Friendly’s restaurant on the corner of Mount Pleasant Road and Route 347 in Smithtown with a Starbucks was given conditional approval by the Smithtown Town Board at an August 9 meeting. The 4,130-square-foot building at 220 Mount Pleasant Road was previously listed on Loopnet...
islipbulletin.net
Board denies application for four-family dwelling
On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the planning board of the Town of Islip held their monthly meeting at Town Hall West. The board held a public hearing regarding 3040 Veterans Memorial Highway in Bohemia, located on the south side of Veterans Memorial Highway, 197 feet west of 5th Avenue. The applicant requested a buffer and parking relaxation in connection with the construction of two warehouse/office buildings and related site improvements. A number of residents who live near the site, which is currently vacant, expressed concerns about noise. Formerly, a busing company occupied the space and the noise from the site was a nuisance. The board voted to approve the site-plan modification subject to the proposed 8-foot sound wall being raised to 8 feet. The applicant would need to get this approved by the board of appeals. In addition, the applicant would need to move the proposed dumpster site and ensure that the buffer landscaping included species that will grow to 15 feet at maturity.
Spotted Lanternflies Swarm West Side Glass Towers
It’s getting a little locust plague-esque here on the West Side, as swarms of spotted lanternflies sweep Hell’s Kitchen’s modern glass and steel towers en masse! We have some tips on how to get rid of the pests… Large swathes of the spotted menace — known as the Lycorma delicatula and rapidly spreading across the […] The post Spotted Lanternflies Swarm West Side Glass Towers appeared first on W42ST.
To confront rising sea levels, an NYC artist invites you to stand in the East River for 12 hours
Performance artist Sarah Cameron Sunde (wearing red) and residents and supporters stand in the East River at Hallet’s Cove in Astoria. On Wednesday, Sunde completed a performance piece for which she stands in a body of water for a full tidal cycle, allowing the water to cover her completely. The performance is both a reaction to Hurricane Sandy’s devastation, and a surrender to the human vulnerability to rising oceans in decades to come. Artist Sarah Cameron Sunde concludes her nine-year project to stand in water on six continents and allow the high tides to slowly engulf her. [ more › ]
