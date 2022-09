BRAVO is the local ambulance in the area – it’s phone number is 718-680-1111. We are lucky to have an organization like this in our neighborhood. On Sunday, September 18th, BRAVO will hold a car wash outside their office on 7th Avenue from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm. Bring your cars or you can donate here.

