thecinemaholic.com
Vampire Academy Episode 1,2,3,4 Recap and Ending, Explained
Peacock’s ‘Vampire Academy’ follows the story of two girls, Rose and Lissa, who come from different strata of society but share a close friendship. As trouble increases for them from all ends, they have to rely on each other for support and protection, as everyone else around them seems motivated by their own agenda. The girls uncover secret things about their world which change their perception of the world they’d been living in until now. Over the course of the first four episodes, ‘Vampire Academy’ gives us a fair sense of everyone’s ideologies and intentions, setting the stage for the conflict that will decide the fate of its protagonists. Here we take a look at the events that have transpired and what they mean for the future of the show. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Harley Quinn Season 3 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained
HBO Max’s adult animated series ‘Harley Quinn’ revolves around the eponymous character (Kaley Cuoco) as she parts ways with the Joker and forms her crew comprising Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), Clayface, Doctor Psycho, King Shark, Frank the Plant, and Sy Borgman. In time, a romantic relationship develops between Harley and Ivy on the backdrop of their growing differences in terms of morality and justice. In ‘Harley Quinn’ season 3 episode 10, titled ‘The Horse and The Sparrow,’ Lex Luthor offers Ivy a leadership position in the Gotham faction of the Legion of Doom. James Gunn’s film on Thomas Wayne premieres with Clayface disguised as Billy Bob Thornton portraying the main character. Ivy targets the Joker at Luthor’s request, and Harley helps. However, the latter realizes that she has to come to terms with how much she has changed since she left the toxic relationship with the Joker behind. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Harley Quinn’ season 3 finale. SPOILERS AHEAD.
The Patient Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained
The fourth episode of FX on Hulu’s thriller series ‘The Patient,’ titled ‘Company,’ follows the aftermath of Sam Fortner’s decision to abduct the “restaurant guy” to kill him. After bringing the man to the basement of his house, Sam informs Alan Strauss that he is going to kill the man soon. Alan, who tries to contain Sam’s murderous rage, asks him to do whatever he says since he is the expert. Sam’s mother Candace Fortner lets the therapist know that Sam “was just Sam” always, indicating that his homicidal urges may not be the result of his troubled childhood entirely. The episode ends with the restaurant guy’s life hanging by a thread and here’s everything you need to know about the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Episode 1 and 2 Recap and Ending, Explained
The fifth season of Hulu’s dystopian series ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ begins by depicting the aftermath of Commander Fred Waterford’s murder. In the first episode of the season, titled ‘Morning,’ June Osborne startles her partner Lucas “Luke” Bankole by deciding to confess to the murder of the commander. Since the murder happened in no man’s land, the Canadian police refuse to proceed with an investigation, much to the disappointment of Fred’s wife Serena Joy Waterford. Serena visits Gilead with the dead body of her husband, paving the way for intriguing consequences. The second episode of season 5, titled ‘Ballet,’ ends with astounding developments that happen in Gilead. If you are up for a detailed look at the same, you are at the right place! SPOILERS AHEAD.
Broad Peak Ending, Explained: Is Maciej Dead?
Netflix’s ‘Broad Peak’ is a Polish biographical drama movie directed by Leszek Dawid. It is based on actual events and tells the story of mountaineer Maciej Berbeka who becomes the first person to pass the 8,000 meters milestone during the winter in the Himalayan range. However, after realizing that his conquest of the titular peak is unfinished, Maciej returns to the site to complete his climb. Therefore, viewers must be wondering whether Maciej reaches the summit or fails in the process. If you are looking for answers about Maciej’s climb and fate in ‘Broad Peak,’ here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!
Five Days at Memorial Finale Recap and Ending, Explained
The eighth episode of Apple TV+’s medical drama ‘Five Days at Memorial,’ titled ‘The Reckoning,’ follows Assistant Attorney General Arthur “Butch” Schafer and Special Agent Virginia Rider’s efforts to move forward with the Memorial case as a grand jury swears in to consider the case against Dr. Anna Pou. Attorney Richard T. Simmons, Jr. tries his best to protect his client and he even arranges an interview on national television for Pou to present her side to the world.
Fate The Winx Saga Season 2 Ending, Explained: Why Does Bloom go to the Realm of Darkness?
Netflix’s ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ is set in a place called the Otherworld where a young girl named Bloom attends a school for fairies, called Alfea. Despite displaying great potential for magic, Bloom remains unaware of her true origins and the fact that the coveted Dragon Flame that burns inside her makes her more vulnerable to unknown threats. One of the key things in the show is trust, and we see Bloom constantly struggling with it. With everyone concocting their own version of events to manipulate her, she doesn’t know whom to trust, and it’s all because of her obscure past. In the end, she decides to dive head first into those murky waters, but it clouds her future with worrying uncertainty. Here’s what that major decision, in the end, means for her. SPOILERS AHEAD.
I Used to Be Famous Ending, Explained: What Happens to Vinnie and Stevie’s Band?
Directed by Eddie Sternberg, ‘I Used to Be Famous’ is a musical drama film that showcases the unlikely bond between former boy band member Vinne and his new autistic friend, Stevie. The feel-good Netflix film is set in the South-East London neighborhood of Peckham and explores the power of music through Vinnie and Stevie’s unlikely friendship. However, the nature of the music industry forces the duo to make life-changing decisions that ultimately affect their bond. If you are wondering whether Vinnie and Stevie make it big in the music industry, here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘I Used to Be Famous.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!
Where is Killer and Rapist Angelo Izzo Now?
Netflix’s crime film ‘The Catholic School’ revolves around the infamous and barbarous “Circeo Massacre,” exploring the trajectory of Rosaria Lopez’s murder and her friend Donatella Colasanti’s survival. In reality, Rosaria and Donatella were raped and tortured by Angelo Izzo, Giovanni “Gianni” Guido, and Andrea Ghira, who also killed Rosaria. The Italian film opens a window to Angelo Izzo’s life months before the heinous crime, depicting the triggers behind the violence and crimes he commits. The film ends with Rosaria’s death, leaving the viewers wanting to know more about Angelo’s current whereabouts. If that’s the case, here’s everything you need to know more about the same!
Goodnight Mommy Ending, Explained: Is Mother Dead?
Directed by Matt Sobel, ‘Goodnight Mommy’ is an American remake of the 2014 Austrian psychological horror film of the same name. The plot revolves around twins Elias (Cameron Crovetti) and Lukas (Nicholas Crovetti), who come to live with their mother (Naomi Watts) after a significant time apart. They discover that their mother wears a mask. She claims that she has recently undergone surgery. However, the twins start to notice that she does certain things that their mother would have never done. Moreover, she seems to have different physical traits from their mother. Elias and Lukas come to believe that their mother has been replaced by an imposter and resolve to find the truth. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Goodnight Mommy.’ SPOILERS AHEAD.
Where Was Goodnight Mommy Filmed?
A remake of the 2014 Austrian eponymous movie by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, Amazon Prime’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ is a psychological thriller movie directed by Matt Sobel. It follows twin brothers Elias and Lucas as they arrive at their mother’s country house. Upon their arrival, they notice that her entire face is covered in bandages due to recent cosmetic surgery, yet something seems off to both of them despite her reasonable explanation. Soon, the mother sets restricting house rules and does things that a loving mother would never do.
